Urgent Warning About Office REITs

Lemon_tm/iStock via Getty Images

Co-produced by Austin Rogers

Airbnb, Inc.'s (ABNB) youthful CEO and co-founder, Brian Chesky, recently gave an interview to Time Magazine in which he cast a vision of the future of offices very different from the role offices have played in the last century.

Chesky recently announced that all Airbnb employees could work remotely from anywhere they wanted and that the company would not change to a location-based pay structure. This move proved popular with workers, as the company's recruiting webpage received over a million views in the days following the announcement.

Chesky has taken the lead on this liberation from the office himself. According to the Time article, he has been traveling the country while staying only in Airbnbs this year.

When asked by Time if the heyday of the office is over, Chesky replied that the basic concept of the office is a relic of the "pre-digital age" (emphasis added):

"I think that the office as we know it, is over. It's kind of like an anachronistic form. It's from a pre-digital age. If the office didn't exist, I like to ask, would we invent it? And if we invented it, what would it be invented for? Obviously, people are going to still go to hospitals and work, people are going to still go to coffee shops and work-those spaces make complete sense. But I think that for somebody whose job is on a laptop, the question is, well, what is an office meant to do?"

Unquestionably, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused massive disruption in office usage, as it spurred employers to enact remote work for 6 months to 2+ years. Because of the availability of technologies like Zoom Video Communications (ZM) and Microsoft Teams (MSFT), many found it surprisingly easy to adapt to this remote work environment. And many workers liked it more than work in a traditional office.

Airbnb surely stands to benefit from a future where remote workers can work while traveling and, yes, staying at an Airbnb. But Chesky's dour forecast for traditional office space should not be dismissed as mere motivated reasoning.

Even if takes a generation for professional work to evolve into the digital age rather than just a few years, there will still be profound consequences for commercial real estate, technology, and society more broadly.

Let's hear what Chesky has to say, then take a look at some data about what is happening in office real estate right now.

Airbnb's Brian Chesky on The Future of the Office

While Chesky believes the traditional office space is a vestige of the pre-digital age, he does not assert that it will go away overnight, nor that in-person collaboration with coworkers is going to go away:

"I do think people are going to need space, and people aren't going to all want to work from home.... But will they need to work around other co-workers? I think you're going to see a lot of people not even living in the same area; the only place you'll have to be, for the most part, is the internet.... People will still go to offices, but it'll be for different purposes, for collaboration spaces. And if people go into an office for collaboration, do they need to go to New York City or can they go to a retreat in upstate New York?"

Chesky says that Airbnb's plan is to gather employees together for one week per quarter. "If it turns out a week a quarter is not enough," he says, "we'll get together more. But my suspicion is a week per quarter is probably going to be enough human connection for the average person to come together and bond."

What about all the financial institutions and other big corporations now calling their workers back to the office in downtown skyscrapers? Chesky says these companies, which admittedly make up a large share of the workforce at present, are led by CEOs of an older generation - a pre-digital generation. They do things the way things have been done at their companies for decades.

"The way to see the future is not to look at the big banks and the old companies. If you want to know what the workplace future looks like, look at young companies, because young companies basically don't have any legacy. And young companies are flexible, they're mobile, they're kind of more nomadic. I think that's probably what the workplace of the future will look like in 10 years."

Flexible, mobile, and nomadic. That is how Chesky describes the workforce and workplace of the future. In-person collaborative work will be scheduled as needed, rather than rigidly on an arbitrary basis.

"The solution is going to be a true hybrid, not three days in the office. It's going to be total flexibility, and then gathering in an immersive way when you need. This is going to be how most technology companies will operate. And I believe almost every company will be a technology company in 10 years. Technology will proliferate so much that every company will just feel more like a technology company. ... My prediction is three days a week becomes two days a week, and two days a week becomes one day a week, and pretty soon are you really in a hybrid world, or are you mostly a remote world? People don't realize this two-three days a week thing is not super sustainable. People are going to realize, "O.K. let's be more intentional about when people gather. And let's gather for a week or two at a time."

While Chesky does endorse this vision of the future of work on the whole, he acknowledges that there are downsides to it. Just as the replacement of the mall with e-commerce eliminated social interaction and physical connectedness, so also would flexible and remote work reduce social togetherness.

"Technology is like gravity; it wants to find the fastest point between point A and point B. If we're not careful, in the name of efficiency, we will try to remove all human connection. And if we do that, we live in a world with no community where people are lonely, where everyone's got a mental health crisis and you can see where this starts to go."

But just because there are downsides does not mean that this vision of the future won't come to pass. "You can't fight the future," Chesky says. And, indeed, that would seem to be a bad idea for investors, if Chesky's vision proves to be prescient.

Where Office Space Stands In 2022

Unlike the trend of migration from the coasts to the Sunbelt that predated the pandemic but was accelerated by it, COVID-19 seems to have smashed the pre-pandemic equilibrium that existed in office real estate.

From March 2020 onward, net absorption (move-ins minus move-outs) of office space declined significantly. Despite a brief reprieve from occupancy losses in Q4 2021, the net declines in office space leasing have continued since then.

office space net absorption (JLL)

Unlike in other sectors of real estate, there has been no widespread rebound for office real estate.

But this statement succumbs to the tyranny of the average to some degree, because there has been a stark bifurcation in the office market between new, Class A buildings owned by the likes of SL Green (SLG) and the older or lower quality buildings, such as those owned by Empire State Realty (ESRT).

Since the beginning of the pandemic, net absorption at office buildings completed during or after 2015 has been a positive 61.6 million. This is in contrast to negative net absorption for buildings with older construction than that.

office leasing new vs old (JLL)

Slightly over one-fifth of total leasing has been for newer buildings (completed since 2015), which only represent 12.8% of the total office supply. However, this only puts newer office occupancy slightly lower than occupancy at older buildings: 18.8% for buildings completed 2015 or after versus 19.9% for older buildings.

Despite Chesky's prediction that technology companies will be the most liberated from the strictures of the traditional office, it has been technology companies that have leased the most office space so far this year.

office space leasing Q1 2022 (JLL)

It appears that big tech and finance companies are taking advantage of discounted pricing for these newly built, Class A office properties, as effective rents remained down 5.1% from their pre-pandemic level in Q1 2022. Moreover, asking rents are edging up very slowly, and rent concessions remain high.

Before the pandemic, tenant improvement allowances averaged about $60 per square foot, and today they remain elevated from that level at around $65 PSF.

Class A office rent concessions (JLL)

Meanwhile, office landlords are still granting around 8 months of free rent for a long-term (5-10 year) lease, up from 6-7 months before COVID-19.

And while the office construction backlog is declining, it is not thinning out nearly fast enough if Chesky's bearish view proves accurate.

office construction backlog (JLL)

Notice, for instance, that the development pipeline today is 2-4x larger than it was in the wake of the Great Recession in 2009 and 2010. But today, the prospect of a massive resurgence in office usage looks less promising than it turned out to be in the years following the financial crisis of 2008.

We were not seriously considering hybrid or remote work setups in 2009 and 2010 like we are today.

Bottom Line

To be fair to Chesky, he was not asserting that his vision of flexible, mobile, and nomadic remote workers (which, yes, would be very beneficial to Airbnb) is going to be fully realized tomorrow or next year, or even the year after that. He was casting a view of work in ten years' time.

And, indeed, surely more dynamic companies will emulate Airbnb's example in the years to come, allowing their employees to work remotely and bringing them together a handful of times per year for retreats or intensive collaborative work. This type of workforce setup will almost certainly make incremental advances going forward.

But clearly, Chesky's vision does not define the reality of professional work today. Tech companies are still signing 5-10 year leases for traditional office space and requiring their workers to come in at least a few days per week. This status quo has particularly benefited newly built office space, while older office buildings have shed occupancy to some degree or another during the COVID era.

What is also clear, however, is that the traditional office is not simply going back to the pre-pandemic "normal." Millions of employees have had a taste of remote work, and they like it. Many young CEOs such as Chesky like it, too.

But to whatever degree and with whatever speed this generational shift in workforce setups does occur, it will happen slowly. Long lease terms, if nothing else, ensure that.

As for us at High Yield Investor, we are content avoiding office REITs for the most part. They may not be dead, but they aren't growing much either, and there are better high-yielding opportunities in other sectors of the market.