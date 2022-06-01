Carillon Clarivest International Fund Q1 2022 Commentary

ArLawKa AungTun/iStock via Getty Images

Market Overview

The first quarter of 2022 was marred by tragedy on a global scale. Against this backdrop, investors encountered three months of volatile trading induced by persistently high inflation, rising rates, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The U.S. stock and bond markets appear to be conveying different assessments of the outlook, leaving investors to decide which view will prevail. The S&P 500 Index came roaring back from a near-13% decline and finished the quarter off 4.6% after a rebound that defied worries over tighter monetary policy and geopolitical concerns. Many stock investors shrugged off a brief inversion of the U.S. Treasury yield curve: a phenomenon that has predicted past recessions.

The biggest economic development in March came from the U.S. Federal Reserve (FED), which raised interest rates for the first time in almost four years after slashing them to near-zero at the onset of the pandemic. The move was expected as Fed Chairman Jerome Powell had signaled a March rate hike, and investors took it in stride. The Fed envisions hiking rates throughout 2022 and reducing its record $9 trillion balance sheet in an effort to tame inflation. Fixed income markets currently expect the Fed will lift rates another 2.25% in 2022. The concern, though, is that it may go too far and spark a recession.

Similar to the Fed, in response to rising inflation, the European Central Bank outlined plans to end bond purchases by the end of September. Bank President Christine Lagarde indicated that a first interest rate rise could potentially come this year, saying rates would rise “some time” after asset purchases had concluded. Data showed annual eurozone inflation at 7.5% in March, up from 5.9% in February.1

Canada stands to benefit from rising commodity prices, particularly energy prices. The International Monetary Fund’s gross domestic product growth forecast for 2022 is 4.1%, but commodities inflation adds uncertainty to this outlook. The Bank of Canada has begun rate normalization, raising its overnight target rate by 0.25% in March to 0.50%, and has signaled that additional hikes are forthcoming. Markets are pricing a further six to seven hikes in 2022. Household debt, however, has risen since the pandemic and households are now more susceptible to aggressive rate hikes.

Share prices in China were sharply lower in the quarter while shares in Hong Kong, South Korea, and Taiwan also fell. The number of COVID-19 cases spiked despite the Chinese government pursuing one of the world’s strictest virus elimination policies. The city of Shanghai, with a population of 25 million, went into a partial lockdown at the end of the quarter in a bid to curb a surge in cases, prompting fears that other parts of the country also could go into lockdowns.

Despite their geographical proximity, Russia is a relatively small trading partner for Japan, accounting for around 1% of exports and 2% of imports.2 Imports are primarily energy from Russia, especially natural gas, while exports are predominantly auto-related, and most auto makers are now moving to suspend those trade channels. The yen weakened sharply against all major currencies in March, reaching a six-year low against the U.S. dollar. Although interest rate differentials have widened this year, the scale and timing of the yen’s weakness is surprising given the currency’s typical historical role as a safe-haven asset at times of uncertainty.

Commodities jumped in the first quarter, driven by sharply higher prices for Brent crude oil and natural gas following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The energy sector outperformed amid rising global demand and fears of supply curbs. Within agriculture, wheat and corn had sharp price gains on fears that supplies could be hit by the conflict as Russia and Ukraine account for around 30% of global wheat exports.3 Within industrial metals, the prices of nickel, aluminum and zinc were sharply higher in the quarter. Not surprisingly, in precious metals, gold and silver achieved gains over the quarter.

Portfolio Review

Best Securities Average Weight (%) Contribution to Return (%) Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha 1.64 0.46 South32 1.17 0.33 Sumitomo 1.09 0.24 Marubeni 0.95 0.24 Pacific Basin Shipping 0.65 0.23 Worst Securities iShares MSCI EAFE ETF 2.57 -0.75 Deutsche Post 1.39 -0.32 Volkswagen 1.37 -0.29 Merck 1.48 -0.28 Fujifilm 1.62 -0.27

At the start of the quarter, as compared to its MSCI EAFE® (NET) Index benchmark, the Carillon ClariVest International Fund (the “Fund”) was most overweight the healthcare and information technology sectors, and most underweight materials and consumer staples. By the end of the quarter, the portfolio remained most overweight the information technology and healthcare sectors and was most underweight financials and real estate. Regarding countries, at the start of the quarter, the portfolio was most overweight Japan and Denmark, and most underweight France and Australia. By the end of the quarter, the portfolio was most overweight Japan and the Netherlands and most underweight Australia and Switzerland. The most positive sector returns in the MSCI EAFE (NET) Index were in the energy and materials sectors, while the information technology and consumer discretionary sectors lagged. For countries, Norway and Australia outperformed all others, while Ireland and Austria underperformed.

As determined by sectors, stock selection contributed the most while sector allocation was negative. Stock selection was strongest within industrials and information technology and weakest within energy. An underweight to consumer discretionary and an overweight to industrials contributed to performance, while an underweight to materials and an overweight to information technology detracted. With regards to countries, stock selection was the main driver of outperformance, while country allocation was also positive. Underweights to France and Ireland contributed positively, while an underweight to Australia and an overweight to Japan detracted from performance. Stock selection was strongest within Japan and Switzerland and was weakest within the United Kingdom and Germany.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCPK:NYUKF) is a Japanese marine transportation and services company. The company posted an earnings beat and revised guidance higher on the back of strength in shipping container rates.

South32 (OTCPK:SOUHY) is a metals and mining company based in Australia. The company benefited from a rise in commodity prices amid fears of a supply shock driven by the war in Ukraine.

Sumitomo (OTCPK:SSUMF) is a general trading company headquartered in Japan. The company raised guidance and dividend projections amid strength in commodity prices.

Marubeni (OTCPK:MARUY) is a Japanese trading company. The company raised guidance and hiked its dividend after benefiting from a rise in commodity prices.

Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCPK:PCFBF) is a marine transportation and services company based in Hong Kong.

The company reported a profit beat driven by high freight rates on the back of an uplift in commodity demand.

The iShares MSCI EAFE ETF security was the portfolio's worst-performing security in the quarter.

Deutsche Post (OTCPK:DPSTF) is a Germany-based postal services provider. Air freight was under pressure amid rising inflation and oil prices as well as a reduction in available airspace following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY), the German-based vehicle manufacturer, was negatively impacted by the sudden cessation of business in Russia and the hit on supply of vital parts from Ukraine.

Merck (MRK) is a global pharmaceutical and chemicals company based in Germany. Shares fell along with other vaccine-linked names after the U.S. Supreme Court blocked a rule mandating that businesses with more than 100 employees require those employed to either be vaccinated or tested weekly.

Fujifilm (OTCPK:FUJIY) is a Japanese company that develops, sells, and services imaging, information, and document solutions. Shares were under pressure amid concerns over the impact on business units of increasing raw material costs and a slow return of workers to offices.

Outlook

The realities in Ukraine are horrific, making investing seem trivial. However, focusing on how it affects markets, the war also is a concern for global growth and a source of volatility as the highly uncertain situation evolves. Russia is a major exporter of oil and natural gas, particularly to Europe, and a removal of that supply from the system (formally through sanctions and/or informally through private curtailment) would put further upward pressure on energy prices and inflation. Perversely, the situation could favor U.S. stocks, as they are more insulated than their European counterparts from energy price spikes and the direct impacts of the war and its economic ramifications.

Growth-oriented stocks were at the epicenter of the pain amid fears of rising rates and a slowing economy. Growth stocks are considered long- duration assets because their cash flows are realized further into the future. Higher rates drag on the present value of these future cash flows. Value stocks, meanwhile, are shorter duration with cash flows that are front-end loaded. The period of extremely low interest rates was very good for growth stocks and very challenging for value investors. From here, the question is how much of this is reflected in stock prices.

One commonly cited benefit of investing across the globe (instead of just in your local market) is the diversification benefit given low correlations across countries and regions. While much of the last decade has seen an increase in the globalization of markets, one potential impact of the pandemic is the reversal of this trend as companies and also countries seek to become less subject to external shocks. Less globalization could translate to less global competition, fewer productivity gains, more inflationary pressure, and lower global growth.

The very rapid run-up in energy and food prices could impact the emerging market countries in Africa and Asia that are highly dependent on energy and food imports. China’s economy was already under pressure from the real estate downturn and weak credit growth. Even before Russia’s invasion, the World Bank warned that some emerging market economies were at risk of a hard economic landing on the basis of increased indebtedness built up as a result of the COVID pandemic. Over the past decade, emerging markets have proved to be a major engine for world economic growth, and any major setback would constitute a meaningful headwind for the world economic recovery.

ClariVest’s investment philosophy is built around the idea that due to behavioral biases, investors tend to anchor to the long-term trend and incorrectly dismiss short-term changes. This is reflected in our signature portfolio characteristics of long-term earnings growth that is typically in line with the benchmark, but recent earnings growth that is higher than the benchmark. That distinct pattern, combined with discounted fundamentals, is what we refer to as “underappreciated growth.” Over the last 12 months many investors anchored to the long-term growth trends while discounting value’s recent strength, and more importantly the reasons behind it. This gives us considerable confidence in our positioning for the remainder of 2022 and beyond.

FOOTNOTES

1 Source: Reuters

2 Source: Reuters

3 Source: Bloomberg

