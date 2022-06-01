FroggyFrogg/iStock via Getty Images

A Quick Take On SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) went public in April 2021, raising approximately $97 million in gross proceeds in an IPO that priced at $14.00 per share.

The firm develops semiconductor technologies for U.S. specialty markets.

Until the company can make a meaningful turn toward operating breakeven, I’m on Hold for SKYT.

SkyWater Overview

Bloomington, Minnesota-based SkyWater was founded to develop and manufacture semiconductor technologies with Defense Microelectronics Activity Category 1A accreditation from the U.S. Department of Defense.

The firm was previously part of Cypress Semiconductor but became an independent company in 2017 when it was acquired by Oxbow Industries.

Management is headed by president and CEO Thomas Sonderman, who has been with the firm since 2017 and was previously VP and General Manager at Integrated Solutions Group at Rudolph Technologies, a semiconductor company.

The company focuses its efforts on several vertical markets:

Advanced computation

Aerospace and defense

Automotive and transportation

Bio-health

Consumer

Industrial/Internet of Things

The firm has several dozen customers which it pursues through direct efforts and which include Infineon (OTCQX:IFNNY) (OTCQX:IFNNF), D-Wave, L3Harris, Leonardo DRS, Microsoft, MGI and Steifpower.

SkyWater is a pure-play foundry that develops a range of semiconductor technologies for a variety of end computing users that are U.S.-based with the ability to medium-scale levels while retaining development flexibility for customers.

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report by Infiniti Research, the global market for analog and mixed-signal SoCs was an estimated $53 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $68 billion by 2023.

This represents a forecast CAGR of more than 6% from 2019 to 2023.

The main drivers for this expected growth are continued strong demand for SoCs across all major industry verticals.

Also, microelectronics along with adjacent technologies require greater customization which high-volume foundries have been reluctant to do, leaving market openings for such firms as SkyWater to grow their offerings in these specialty markets.

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Taiwan Semiconductor

United Microelectronics

Intel

Vanguard Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor

XFAB Silicon Foundries

ONSemi

Global Foundries

MIT Lincoln Labs

SkyWater’s Recent Financial Performance

Total revenue by quarter has dipped or remained flat year-over-year:

5 Quarter Total Revenue (Seeking Alpha and The Author)

Gross profit by quarter has dropped markedly in the past 5 quarters:

5 Quarter Gross Profit (Seeking Alpha and The Author)

Operating income by quarter has remained significantly negative:

5 Quarter Operating Income (Seeking Alpha and The Author)

Earnings per share (Diluted) have been negative and have not made any progress toward breakeven:

5 Quarter Earnings Per Share (Seeking Alpha and The Author)

In the past 12 months, SKYT’s stock price has dropped 74.4 percent vs. the U.S. S&P 500 index’ fall of 2.0 percent, as the chart below indicates:

52 Week Stock Price (Seeking Alpha)

Valuation Metrics For SkyWater

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $266,850,000 Enterprise Value $330,100,000 Price / Sales 1.57 Enterprise Value / Sales [TTM] 2.03 Enterprise Value / EBITDA [TTM] -7.26 Operating Cash Flow [TTM] -$58,050,000 Revenue Growth Rate [TTM] 7.41% Earnings Per Share -$1.67

Commentary On SkyWater

In its last earnings call (transcript), covering Q1 2022’s results, management highlighted a price increase in a major contract with Infineon, its biggest customer.

This resulted in higher than expected Q1 revenue which was unfortunately offset by higher inventory costs.

The company seeks to diversify its customer base and management believes its new contract with Infineon is emblematic of its strategy to grow its ability to increase prices.

Its Pay-As-You-Go model is also resulting in greater revenue visibility and smoothness, although it likely results in a slower revenue ramp.

As to its financial results, Q1 revenue results were flat year-over-year, although its ATS revenue and Wafer Services revenue ‘continues to track well against our revenue growth targets for 2022, as we continue to ramp production and with new customers and programs.’

Its cost of revenue rose 26%, while R&D and SG&A expenses grew over the previous year’s same period.

The company sees higher costs across many categories and labor costs have risen markedly as competition for scarce talent has risen markedly.

Looking ahead, management has a variety of growth initiatives that it believes are accretive to gross margin as it seeks to expand beyond its legacy offerings

Regarding valuation, the market is currently valuing SKYT at an EV/Revenue multiple of around 2x, which is far below a basket of publicly held Semiconductor companies as compiled by Dr. Aswath Damodaran at the NYU Stern School.

As of January 2022, the basket produced an EV/Sales multiple of 8.7x.

SKYT’s EV/Revenue multiple at around 3.4x at its IPO, so the firm has been punished by the market since its IPO, with a 41% drop in this valuation multiple.

A potential upside catalyst to the stock would be passage of legislation encouraging (subsidizing?) the growth of the onshore semiconductor industry, although I don’t expect that legislation to move forward until after the November midterm elections.

With its Pay-As-You-Go model and new growth initiatives, SKYT represents the potential for growing revenue and greater visibility, but inflationary cost increases remain a drag on its operating results, which remain significantly negative.

Until the firm can make a meaningful turn toward operating breakeven, I’m on Hold for SKYT.