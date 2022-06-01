The U.S. Dollar: Strong America

Andrii Sedykh/iStock via Getty Images

The value of the U.S. dollar has now been rising for a year.

The low reached in 2021 was right around June 1, 2021, for the US dollar index at a value of 89.00.

U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) (Wall Street Journal)

The US dollar index hit a near-term high of almost 105.00 on May 12, 2022, and has backed off slightly to be around 102.00 this week.

This rise in the value of the dollar has been duplicated among individual currencies like the Euro.

Dollar/Euro exchange rate (Federal Reserve)

One Euro cost $1.2220 on June 1, 2021, reached $1.0375 on May 12, 2022, and is around $1.0700 this week.

The same goes for the British Pound.

Dollar-Pound exchange ratee (Federal Reserve)

One British Pound cost $1.4150 on June 1, 2021, reached $1.2220 on May 12, 2022, and is around 1.2575 this week.

There is no question that the U.S. Dollar showed its strength during the past 12 months.

The Reason?

One of the major reasons given for this movement in the value of the U.S. dollar is that there has been a major shift in globalization since the middle of 2021.

For one, this shift has resulted from major increases in currency volatility.

By the middle of 2021, it became more and more obvious to the world that the central bank of the United States was going to tighten up on its monetary policy.

There were growing indications that inflation was growing in the United States and that this inflation was not just going to be transitory.

Even Janet Yellen, Secretary of the U.S. Department of the Treasury, admitted yesterday that she had been wrong in her earlier predictions for U.S. inflation.

But, even by June, more and more people, traders, investors, were starting to bet that the Fed was going to tighten up its monetary policy to fight the growing numbers that were being produced by the consumer price index.

The thing was, however, that other central banks did not seem to be moving in the same direction.

The Bank of England did make some noise about rising policy rates, but in general, the mood was to be careful so as not to move too soon and cause a financial disruption.

Central banks did not want to err on the side of too much monetary tightness.

This divergence in the policies of central banks around the globe initiated a change in the flow of money throughout the world.

The United States was the primary beneficiary of this shift.

By the end of 2021, it was obvious that the Federal Reserve was definitely moving toward a much tighter monetary stance.

What Followed

Supply constraints also built up during 2021 as the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic continued to increase throughout the world.

Global trade experienced substantial disruptions and exchange moved toward a minimum.

The result of this was, again, a movement of money from the rest of the world to the United States. The risk-averse investment community moved lots and lots of money to "safe havens," and the United States topped this list.

Then, the Russians invaded Ukraine.

Sanctions went up all over the place.

Even more money poured into the United States.

And, now the Federal Reserve is really stepping up its program to fight inflation.

But, higher inflation is now impacting more and more nations.

And, now, most central banks are responding.

"Markets are pricing in a total of 250 basis points pf rate rises by the U.S. Federal Reserve in 2022, compared with 100 basis points from the European Central Banks, 180 basis points from the Bank of England, and potentially none at all from the Bank of Japan," according to Adam Iqbal, global head of G10 FX Options Trading at Goldman Sachs.

The Result

Mr. Iqbal goes on:

"With the Federal Reserve leading the way, it is no surprise that contracts to exchange the Euro, sterling, and yen at a future date have moved substantially in favor of the dollar." "And spot rates are trading at even higher premiums than usual to these forward rates because of higher U.S. interest rates."

Again, as in many other areas of the economy, both national and global, disequilibrium rules the day, and radical uncertainty clouds the future.

Volatility will remain high. International flows of funds will continue. The United States will remain the recipient of much of the money that is moving around the world.

I don't see this basic condition changing soon.