Viktoria Ruban/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

The Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) is an exchange traded fund that aims to offer investors exposure to the S&P 500 while offering hedged downside protection when the market sell-offs. As per the fund's literature:

The BlackSwan ETF seeks investment results that correspond to the S-Network BlackSwan Core Index (the Index). The Index's investment strategy seeks uncapped exposure to the S&P 500, while buffering against the possibility of significant losses. Approximately 90% of the ETF will be invested in U.S. Treasury securities, while approximately 10% will be invested in SPY LEAP Options in the form of in-the-money calls

The fund is relatively new, coming to market in November 2018. During its relatively short lifespan, the fund has indeed performed as per its stated mandate, outside of 2022. Up to this year, SWAN has exhibited very shallow drawdowns (-5% maximum drawdown when computed on a monthly basis), with a 0.56 Sharpe ratio and a 10.36% standard deviation.

Year to date the fund is down more than -17%, underperforming the S&P 500 by approximately 3.5%, the index being down only -13.5% so far this year (as of the writing of this article). The abysmal performance in 2022 and the lack of a hedge to the overall market for SWAN are explained by its composition. The fund tries to buffer downside equity moves by investing a very large portion of the portfolio in treasury securities. The mechanics behind this composition relate to a historic decrease in yields in a risk-off environment, which translate into a higher price for treasuries and thus for the overall SWAN fund. This year has been different. We came into the year from historic low yield levels, the result of the Fed actions and quantitative easing, which resulted in record prices for equities and ample market liquidity. 2022 has seen a violent monetary tightening, with a shift up in the yield curve, which has resulted in significant losses across fixed income products. This year the SWAN composition has yielded a massive index underperformance due to the significant drawdown seen in treasuries. The takeaway here is that any vehicle that provides downside protection via a treasuries portfolio will have outsized negative results versus the index in a monetary tightening environment. Higher rates cause lower treasury prices and the "hedge" component of the vehicle is negated.

Equally important is the fact that a retail investor can easily replicate the fund's composition with a theoretical portfolio that yields better analytics and returns. We composed a theoretical 60/40 portfolio using the SPY and IEF exchange traded funds (very low fee ETFs) and obtained better analytics and yields for the time frame November 2018 - May 2022:

Portfolio Analytics (Author)

We can observe how a 60/40 portfolio, composed of the SPY and IEF exchange traded funds, yields a higher CAGR and Sharpe ratio when compared to SWAN.

SWAN is a relatively new fund that has fulfilled its mandate fairly well outside of 2022. Its performance has been abysmal this year, and it highlights the fact that a treasuries composition to act as a hedge does not work in a monetary tightening environment. Moreover, a retail investor can easily replicate and even optimize the SWAN returns by using a simple 60/40 portfolio composed of SPY and IEF.

In our minds for an investor who is loathe to actively balance and manage a portfolio, SWAN might represent a robust long-term choice. Retail individuals who are happy to tinker twice a year with their holdings have better risk/reward options in the market starting with a simple 60% SPY, 40% IEF portfolio. We thus rate SWAN as a Hold.

Performance

The fund is down more than -17% on a year to date basis:

YTD Performance vs S&P 500 (Seeking Alpha)

We can observe that SWAN has underperformed the S&P 500 index in 2022 instead of providing hedged performance when the equity market sell-offs.

Since inception, the fund is up with a CAGR of around 6.32%, underperforming the S&P 500 significantly:

Performance since inception (Seeking Alpha)

We can also construct a 60/40 portfolio where we use the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) for the equity portion and the iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) for the bond side. The idea is to see if a simple equity/treasuries portfolio composition utilizing very low fee ETFs yields better results than SWAN since the fund's inception. The returns and analytics for the respective portfolio are:

Theoretical Portfolio (Portfolio Visualizer)

We can observe that the theoretical portfolio has a CAGR close to 9%, vs a CAGR of a bit over 6% for SWAN.

SWAN Analytics (Portfolio Visualizer)

When putting all the analytics side by side we obtain the following table for the period Nov 2018 - May 2022, all figures computed on a monthly time period by Portfolio Visualizer:

Portfolio Analytics (Author)

We can observe that the best Sharpe ratio is exhibited by our theoretical portfolio of 60/40 SPY/IEF, meaning that it exhibits the best risk/reward ratio. A pure equities portfolio has the highest CAGR, while our theoretical portfolio exhibits a CAGR that is almost 50% higher when compared with SWAN, with a similar standard deviation.

As more time passes since inception, an investor can have a clearer idea regarding the SWAN risk/reward metrics in different monetary environments, but ultimately the ETF's portfolio can be replicated and even optimized using other low-fee ETFs.

Holdings

As described in the fund's fact sheet more than 90% of the portfolio is composed of treasuries:

Fund Holdings (Fund Website)

We can notice that the managers have chosen a laddered approach, with treasuries of various maturities in the portfolio. In effect, the fund takes interest rate risk across the yield curve. The fund, as per its literature, targets a 10-year duration:

Approximately 90% of The BlackSwan ETF will be invested in U.S. Treasury securities, (with a targeted duration of the 10-year Treasury note)

The fund replicates the upside seen in the S&P 500 via in the money call options on the S&P 500. We can see in the above table that the fund contains a June 2022 call option with a 375 strike and a December 2022 call option with a 400 strike. In the money call options have higher deltas, meaning they move more with the spot prices in the S&P 500 than at the money or out-of-the-money call options.

Conclusion

SWAN is an ETF which attempts to buffer downside moves in the broader equities markets via a portfolio of treasuries holdings. Outside of monetary tightening environments, SWAN has managed to achieve a partial upside capture in the S&P 500 with a hedged downside, resulting in overall lower annual CAGRs and drawdowns when compared to the broader index. 2022 has been a different story, with an abysmal negative performance for SWAN, its treasuries portfolio adding to a significant negative performance this year. A retail investor can easily replicate and optimize the SWAN portfolio via simple 60/40 allocation to the SPY and IEF exchange traded funds. In our view, SWAN is appropriate only for a retail investor who is loathe to actively balance and manage a portfolio and has a 5+ years holding period in mind. We thus rate it as a Hold.