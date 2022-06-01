CactuSoup/E+ via Getty Images

Intro & thesis

Last week was one of the strongest ones in the broad market in recent months:

Data by YCharts

Against this backdrop, however, the shares of fertilizer manufacturers did not justify their betas at all and barely moved on average:

Data by YCharts

There were reasons for this - I will discuss them below. However, in my opinion, the decline that we have seen against the backdrop of the rally in the broad stock market provides a good buying opportunity, as basically nothing is changing for the fertilizer industry. Companies are still cheap, and growing fast, and demand for the products should be just as strong (if not stronger) next year (and perhaps in 2024). Of all the companies, I like CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) and Intrepid Potash (IPI) the best - they seem to be the cheapest and most promising ones. In this article, I take a look at UAN and explain why I think it is the best pick among nitrogen fertilizer stocks.

Why was there a drawdown yesterday?

I could be wrong, but there is only one reason for the recent weakness in fertilizer stocks - an article that appeared on Bloomberg (by Elizabeth Elkin):

Bloomberg

Elizabeth wrote the following:

The June spot price in Tampa, Florida for the nitrogen fertilizer ammonia settled at $1,000 per metric ton, a drop of 30% from May's $1,425 per metric ton, according to Green Markets, a Bloomberg company. Demand destruction is part of the decline. Places like Southeast Asia are seeing buyers unwilling to pay the record high prices that were posted in April and May, said Green Markets analyst Alexis Maxwell. It also reflects the declining cost of ammonia production as European natural gas prices fell in the second quarter, she said. Even with the drop, however, prices are still 87% higher than a year ago, and supply chain issues continue to wreak havoc on global markets. Source: Bloomberg

When an investor reads such news without context, all he/she sees is the fragment I underlined in bold - demand destruction. It all looks like ammonium prices have plummeted in Europe, so farmers are no longer in a hurry to overpay for fertilizers, but are waiting out their natural decline. This is clearly a bearish sign for all fertilizer producers because a drop in selling prices will lead to a reduction in gross margins until the finished products produced at the old prices (before the drop in ammonium prices) are fully sold.

For some reason, however, few people hastened to verify the accuracy of this information - or rather, its completeness. Many thanks to Publius, another Seeking Alpha contributor, who explained exactly how the media misled us:

Nitrogen prices did not fall. Only one kind of nitrogen fell, and only in one place. It is the monthly contract between Yara and Mosaic for Tampa delivery for the month of June. Ammonia and UAN prices in the US corn belt have not changed. Urea is down about 3% this week, but that's it. And the fall in pricing had nothing to do with demand destruction. It is seasonal. Nitrogen prices always fall when the Spring Planting season is over. Ammonia is not used (for fertilizer) from the end of May until about the end of October. The other thing that I would point out is that the Tampa ammonia contract had been excessively elevated for the previous 3 months to the point that it was way over comparable Midwest ammonia pricing. This drop puts it right where it should be for summer pricing. Source: SA News (comment section)

It turns out that the price drop, although it happened, actually had no reason to lead to panic. Seasonality is something that was not properly mentioned in the Bloomberg article and caused some mispricing in the market.

According to official data [Source: DTNPF], the prices of all types of fertilizers are significantly higher compared to 2021, and there are no sharp declines so far:

Author's work, based on DTNPF's data

As Russ Quinn, DTN Staff Reporter writes in the May 26, 2022, article, the average retail price for potash in the 3rd week of May 2022 was $878 per ton - double last year's price and approaching the all-time high of $896 per ton reached in November 2008.

DNTPF.com

I expect fertilizer prices to remain above their historical averages for a long time to come, if not rise even further. One reason for this was recently cited by Bank of America analysts as a possible ban on Chinese fertilizer exports.

The initial limits were implemented in October 2021 as a way to bolster China's agriculture industry, and were set to be lifted in 2022, but BofA analyst Steve Byrne says Chinese fertilizer prices are now higher than when the export ban was implemented, adding that the government actually has increased its clampdown on exports due to illegal cargoes detected. Source: SA News [May 24, 2022]

China is the largest producer of nitrogen fertilizer in the world, and the country retains most of its production for its needs, which are growing year by year - the amount of fertilizer consumed to the amount produced domestically (in %), although inexorably declining, is still over 90%, which is quite a lot.

Statista Worldbank.org's data

So this time, against the backdrop of all the difficulties with logistics, new export restrictions seem an obvious move on the part of the Chinese Communist Party - world fertilizer prices, as we found out, have not fallen since mid-2021, and Chinese exporters, if not restricted, will try to sell their products at higher prices on international markets, jeopardizing the food security of their own country.

The CCP may likely scrutinize the major exporters - then the downward trend in exports will continue, and the price trend of fertilizers that we saw in 2021 threatens to be repeated.

Trading Economics piie.com, the link is attached above

This is just one of the possible scenarios that I can foresee - it has every chance of not occurring. The question then becomes - will future demand be sufficient to allow fertilizer producers to continue to generate excess cash flows?

I think the answer to this question is yes. First, countries that restrict their exports are also major global importers, so they are going to import fertilizers from those countries that have not imposed restrictions. The very fact that they have imposed export restrictions speaks to the high demand in their domestic market - the U.S. and Brazil look like obvious beneficiaries of the current situation.

Worldbank's data, author's notes

Second, I do not expect an end to hostilities in Ukraine anytime soon (to my great regret) - this will continue to put pressure on wheat exports to African countries. Even if the active bombardments stop, hardly anyone will be willing to transport and insure cargo from Odesa across the Black Sea as long as the Russian army is in the nearby cities. It will push many countries toward increased demand for a) grain from other, more expensive countries and b) self-sufficiency as much as possible. This logic suggests that demand will remain high throughout hostilities in Eastern Europe.

Based on the foregoing, I draw an intermediate conclusion - the reduction in the supply of fertilizers on the world market will continue to contribute to the sustainability of record-high prices for all types of fertilizers, while the 2 countries that are the best positioned in terms of self-sufficiency and potential record exports - are Brazil and the United States.

The recent news about the extreme drop in nitrogen fertilizer prices does not indicate seasonality - if you take this important factor into account, nothing bad has happened to prices. Therefore, the subsequent reaction of the market creates interesting entry opportunities for a number of stocks - it only remains to select the most promising ones.

Why CVR Partners?

Not long ago I published a bullish article about Intrepid Potash - the most important theses from it are listed below:

Seeking Alpha

Not much has changed since that article was published - IPI is still one of my top picks in the fertilizer industry.

However, IPI produces potash, not nitrogen. So to fully stock a portfolio with fertilizers producers, one should also own shares of a nitrogen fertilizer producer - and in this sub-segment of the industry, CVR Partners looks very attractive.

First, UAN's valuation is 15-30% lower than it should be compared to other major nitrogen fertilizer producers, given the growth in operating performance over the past year.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

Second, among the other representatives of this industry, UAN shows an astonishing increase in key profitability ratios - return on capital employed (ROCE), return on equity (ROE), and return on invested capital (ROIC) are significantly higher than the averages of the analyzed sample.

Data by YCharts

Third, the reduction of debt on the balance sheet of UAN is much faster than that of other firms. To avoid running into a value trap when analyzing cyclical companies, I always pay attention to debt - how management acts to finance operations. Now that the cycle is obviously bullish in this industry, companies should theoretically forgo any external financing - cash flow and profit generation should be used internally to serve all working capital and CAPEX needs. So UAN has done much more in the past year than its peers to feel better about the next phase of the cycle:

Data by YCharts

Fourth, UAN seems to be better than others at passing on costs to its customers, as evidenced by higher growth in gross profit margins and gross profit itself in relative terms:

Data by YCharts

Risks & takeaway

It cannot be ruled out that the current bull cycle in the fertilizer industry has now reached its peak and that the industry will no longer be able to cope with rising costs due to extremely high gas prices.

Data by YCharts

In addition, UAN currently buys back significantly less of its shares from the market than other peers, which means less support for current shareholders which results in higher volatility.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

However, despite the existing risks, I believe CVR Partners remains one of the most undervalued companies relative to its peers, given the higher profitability, margins, and "debt serviceability". The general macroeconomic environment is likely to continue to have a positive impact on the industry, so I rate UAN as a buy in the medium and long term.

Happy investing and stay healthy!