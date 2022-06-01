bit245/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) is a historical company that has been in business for more than a century. Its profitability is not exciting as its operating costs grow considerably as revenues increase; therefore, net income is flat year after year. Net debt has increased from 10 years ago and free cash flow is beginning to be fully covered by the growing dividend. The main market in which this company operates shows very low growth, with the only exception being gluten-free products. Using a discounted cash flow, the fair value of this company is lower than the current price, so it is a sign of overvaluation. For all these reasons, I do not believe in this company, or at least not at the current price.

Company profitability

Flowers Foods is an American company that has been producing and marketing bakery products for more than 100 years. Its main products are fresh bread, buns, sandwiches, frozen rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas. From a profitability point of view, I don't think this company has had much improvement in the last 10 years despite constantly growing revenues. Let me explain.

Income statement from 2012 to date (TIKR Terminal)

Revenues over the past 10 years have grown at a CAGR of 4%, not bad for a company leading a low-growth industry. Gross profit has improved just like revenues and has maintained a constant margin around 48% over the past 10 years, another good result. The main problem for this company concerns operating income: its discontinuity is the main reason Flowers Foods has a net profit that is not as good as revenues.

Operating costs (TIKR Terminal)

As we can see from this chart, the company's operating costs are very high compared to total revenues, about 42%. According to the 2021 annual report, the breakdown of operating costs is as follows:

Labor force employed in production (11.4%)

Distributor distribution fees (14.9%)

Transportation, consulting, marketing, and legal disputes fees (13.4%)

Depreciation and amortization (3.1%)

The reason why this company fails to have a steadily increasing profit is due to the nature of these operating costs, which increase considerably as production increases. I believe that in the case of this company, economies of scale are not a strength, and it may be specifically due to the industry in which it operates rather than management inefficiency. Except for marketing, consulting, and legal disputes, it seems to me unlikely that other costs can be reduced as production increases. Cash flows also present the same problem being calculated from net income. Since cash from operations does not take into account depreciation and amortization expenses it presents a higher upward trend, but the resulting free cash flow is always flat as earnings because of rising Capex.

Cash flows (TIKR Terminal)

Forecast for the coming years

To best understand the prospects of Flowers Foods I think it is useful to divide its business into two segments:

The primary segment concerns the company's core business and has a very low growth rate.

The second segment is still part of the first but includes investments made toward a growing niche sector. Although it contributes only 3% of revenues, I think it is worth delving into because it may get a larger percentage in the future.

The primary segment

In this segment, we find Flowers Foods' core business, which is the production of bakery and bread products. This market is saturated and old, so the growth margins are very low; in fact, Statista estimates that the bread market can grow by 2.5% CAGR from 2022 to 2027. What's more, globally speaking, China is the country with the highest growth rate in this market, but Flowers Foods has only ever operated in the United States. In conclusion, it should also be mentioned that Flowers Foods' products are high in carbs and could be an additional problem to fight obesity in the United States. The society seems directed toward a healthier lifestyle in the years to come. Overall, the growth prospects for this first segment of Flowers Foods are not exciting and that is a problem.

The secondary segment

Due to a core business with very low growth margins Flowers Foods in recent years has decided to invest in offering gluten-free products, and that is what this second segment is all about. In 2018 it acquired Canyon Bakehouse for $205 million, a leader in selling gluten-free foods. These were the words of former CEO Allen Shiver:

Canyon Bakehouse is an innovative leader in a growing segment of the bakery category, which closely aligns this acquisition with our strategic goals.

Four years after the purchase of this company, the growth margins have been as high as hoped, and in 2021 this line of business generated $137 million. This figure which is small to date (about 3% of revenues) I believe can grow significantly in the future and cover some of the growth issues. The reasons why I believe in the growth of this market are many, here are a few:

One out of three U.S. adults is considering reducing the amount of gluten within their diet because they believe it is healthy. This trend affects not only people with celiac disease but also people without celiac disease.

In 2021, the market for gluten-free products was valued $5.9 billion and is expected to grow at 9.8% CAGR until 2030. This growth rate is almost 4 times the growth rate of the bread market.

Over time more and more people are recognizing a gluten intolerance, and as of today, 18 million people in the US have a gluten intolerance. About 26% of US restaurants have already adopted a menu with gluten-free dishes. This is a growing trend, and society is adapting rather quickly.

Celiac disease is one of the most common gastroenterological conditions in the world, and to date, 1% of the population is affected. People with celiac disease have always been around, but it is only in recent years that their needs are being met. Thirty years ago there was a tendency to underestimate it, and to date, this condition is treated differently.

Dividend sustainability

Dividend sustainability (TIKR Terminal)

It has been about 8 years that Flowers Foods has been issuing an increasing dividend, but this trend may reverse in the coming years: the company's free cash flow has remained flat since 2014 while the dividend has been increasing. To date, the difference between free cash flow and dividend is only $32 million; in 2014 it was $129 million. Unless the company can finally increase its free cash flow I doubt that in 4-5 years it can continue to increase its dividend. Recent investments in gluten-free products could give a boost to free cash flow in the long run, but as of now the figures for this segment are still too low. Finally, I also wanted to highlight the increasing net debt compared to the figure of about 10 years ago. Basically, over the past 10 years, Flowers Food has not only reduced the differential between free cash flow and dividend issued but also increased debt. Despite everything, however, Flowers Foods' stock price has doubled since 2012.

How much is Flowers Foods worth?

To calculate the fair value of this company I will use a discounted cash flow. This model will be constructed as follows.

After-tax cost of debt will equal 4.62%, with a capital structure consisting of 75% equity and 25% debt.

The cost of equity will be 8.25% and will include a beta of 0.85, country market risk premium of 4.2%, risk-free rate of 3.5% and additional risk adjustment of 1.25%. I included this last value in particular to discount a scenario where the gluten-free product segment would not be so profitable. This is an arbitrary value. That said, the WACC will be equal to 7.25%.

The growth rate entered is 5%, with a perpetual growth rate of 2.5%. I wanted to consider growth in line with historical growth from 2012 to the present and the growth rate of the celiac market. The 5% growth rate will be applied from the 2021 free cash flow.

Data for net debt and shares outstanding were taken from TIKR Terminal.

Discounted cash flow (TIKR Terminal)

According to these assumptions, the fair value of Flowers Foods is only $21.27, so the company is rather overvalued. Personally, I would consider a purchase using a margin of safety of at least 20%, so before $17 I would not buy this company. However, if it touches $17 it is likely that there are better opportunities in the market.