Author's Note: All Dollar amounts are Canadian, except where otherwise clearly stated.

Just as birds flying south, Canada Goose's (NYSE:GOOS) share price took a significant beating since I wrote my first article. Since that piece was published, the investors who believe the company is a solid investment have taken an unenviable haircut of almost 58%.

I know of at least two investors who, thanks to these articles, managed to avoid losing by investing in the company at such a premium, which is a good thing. Helping people avoid monetary losses is one of the core reasons I spend my days as an analyst, writing pieces such as this and doing what I do.

Now it's time to update my thesis on Canada Goose and see whether we should invest in the business after a 60% share price decline, going into the current market situation.

Revisiting Canada Goose

Let me assure you that the company hasn't dropped 60% because it suddenly started pushing bad products or suddenly has had a double-digit decline in consistent sales. Nothing like that has happened with the company.

No, expected earnings and sales are actually very consistent with what the company expected 6 months ago. None of that has changed.

What has changed is the market's willingness to pay excessive premiums for companies. A retail business, even a luxury one, that owns one premium brand, isn't worth 45X sales. This is the truth that the market has been trying to hammer home for almost 8 months now.

Forecasts still call for a 60% EPS increase in 2023E. Company results were actually not bad in the least.

I mean, yeah - the company ended the year at a net loss for 4Q22 and sales of around $223M (Canadian). But it still represented record sales and the company spoke confidently about its ability to accelerate earnings in FY23 and beyond. For the full year, both sales and profit were up, and the company expanded its gross margins to nearly 67% and operating margins up to a solid 14.3%. This is really quite excellent, and delivering nearly $100M of net profit for the year, or $0.87 on a per-share diluted basis.

The company is also pushing its plans to expand operations into new markets, with partnerships and new ideas enhanced by the company's experiences during the past year.

The company's push towards DTC remains very much intact - and increased bottom-line margins are suggestive of a positive trend here where this is slowly showing us results.

It's also important to note that not all luxury brands are created equal. What I mean by this is that "actual" luxury incumbents, including Louis Vuitton (OTCPK:LVMUY), have seen significantly better growth despite ongoing Omicron. Kering (OTCPK:PPRUY) and others - they are all up and holding up better than GOOS is. This is not a coincidence, and GOOS should be taking notes if they want to play in this arena. Because fundamentals are good. We still saw revenue growth. We still saw an overall superb gross margin in DTC - 77.1%, that's amazing. Wholesale margins of over 50% in gross aren't bad either. And while the company is experiencing some inflation and labor costs, I will go on record saying that GOOS is like other luxury brands - it has the pricing power. Any shortcomings on the input side can be negated through price actions. I'm not worried for GOOS here.

I wrote that in my last article -and I'm still not worried about GOOS in terms of its sales. What is starting to worry me more is the company's SG&A, which has been trending up even towards the end of the year. As a result of its focus on DTC, partnerships, and other marketing pushes, it's spending still more on SG&A, translating to a higher cost of potentially acquiring new customers. For now, overall margins are still excellent, but I'd still like to see this number slowing down as we move forward.

There's also still the simple fact that GOOS sees itself as a luxury product company but still doesn't have margins close to those seen in its competitors. Remember, LVMUY has margins of over 26% - consistently. That's more than 10% higher than those of GOOS. While there are scale advantages to be mentioned here, GOOS remains more agile and I view its processes as relatively mature (sourcing, manufacturing, etc). I don't see much potential in improving these unless the company changes something in its formula.

Barring this, the company's comparatively low sector margins become a question as to why we should pay a premium. Obviously, the market has answered with a resounding "We shouldn't" at this time.

But I also want to remind you that the company, when viewing its lineup, is a bit of a one-trick pony. GOOS has its Parkas, the brand product it's known for, and which I own as well. Moving into different segments is a different ballgame, and I don't see any current indication that this is working above expectations. Its expansion into other products will remain a margin drag on the company's revenues, and I question the company's ability to reach 70% gross on products, as well as 40% wholesale margin, sticking to my 30-35% wholesale gross margin, which translates into a sub-20% operating margin.

I read this quite often in the earnings calls and comments: "There is no reason we shouldn't be expanding margins significantly". When a company uses language like that instead of pointing repeatedly to actual factors, I get a bit somber in terms of expectations.

So, for the time being, the company is actually improving margins rather decently. But the question is whether this is sustainable, or whether this margin growth to around 15% OM isn't something we'll see repeated in the next year. Forecasts certainly don't call for it (Source: S&P Global/Tikr.com). The current forecasts call for a slight margin improvement, but nothing like 70% in the next 4 years.

Barring that, arguing for a massive premium valuation for this business remains an issue to me.

Canada Goose Valuation

The good part is that we're no longer even close to as "premium" as we once were. GOOS valuations have crashed to the basement, with the recent average weighted P/E now close to 21.5X.

At that valuation, even I start paying very close attention - because while I don't see the company earning more in cash or net income from revenue dollars, I do see the company expanding its revenue dollars and adjusted earnings based on volume.

The company could stick at its 14-15% OM and still make great results by just selling more, and I'd be happy as a clam. That's what's currently expected of the business. An EPS upside of 16.6% annualized until 2025.

Canada Goose Upside (F.A.S.T graphs)

The upside until 2024E based on these current forecasts comes to an annualized RoR of 32.36%. But, you say, surely it must be higher?

No, because I'm forecasting at a 20X P/E.

So even forecasting at a 20X conservative P/E, which is actually lower than the company is today, we still see a double-digit, 30%+ annualized upside if the company realizes its sales forecasts.

Now, there's an unfortunately high degree of ambiguity to these earnings forecasts. GOOS is a growth company, so analysts have a low hit ratio for these earnings. However, GOOS also has a trend of outperforming in sales.

What's important for me is that I'm not paying any 40-50X earnings to acquire a luxury company with expansion risks and sub-20% operating margins. Because that to me is a no-go. LVMUY is worth above 30X P/E exactly because it commands the world's greatest luxury brands and has the pricing power to maintain its 26%+ operating margin through scale, expertise, and brand awareness.

GOOS isn't yet pushing a 16% operating margin - and in order for them to do so, they would either need to massively revamp their production process (which would impact the brand, given that we buy them for the quality) or raise prices to untested levels, given that they already sell for $700-$1600 on average. I don't see the company able to increase its average margins by starting to push new product categories of Goose-branded things, because I think the challenges of this are too often underestimated. The number of sales and operational improvements (or cost-cutting) the company would have to do, with new products, to make up a 9-10% operating margin increase is insane - and I view it as unrealistic.

So, 30X P/E? No. I don't think so.

Now, 15-20X, that I can get on board with.

In fact, even if we forecast GOOS as a 15X P/E ratio based on current forecasts, we can see a 25.34% potential RoR to 2024E. Based on the annualized 13.15%, this is market-beating and high enough to interest me.

The only reason GOOS isn't on my priority list is that the company still lacks a dividend. I do want my interest for "lending" money to a company through equity investing. Because the company does not yet pay it, I'm carefully interested, but I want a bigger carrot before going in. I want a bigger slice of pie, if you will, in the form of an even higher RoR.

But I do see that realistically, the current valuation makes GOOS a "BUY". You can't grow EPS 16-17% annually realistically and be valued below 20X P/E for very long - at least not as I see it.

S&P Global calls for an average valuation of $40/share - but you saw how their lofty valuations of over $60/share got them in early 2022. Despite their lowering of the PT, no more than 6 out of 11 analysts have a "BUY" for the company. That's exactly the same amount as it was when it was overvalued. S&P global now considers the company 54% undervalued.

Me? I'm looking to pay no more than $20.5/share (USD) for the NAS, and around $28 CAD for the native, representing a close to 20X P/E ratio on a conservative basis. I'm lowering my target from my previous piece because of the yet-increased SG&A.

That does mean that GOOS is now a "BUY", but I want to be clear in saying that I consider other options better "BUYs" on the market today.

Thesis

Canada goose makes great products at good price points - insofar as legacy goes. Their attempt to break into new markets means that the company will start competing globally with products that have been around for ages. This may succeed - but it may also fail.

I am saying that the market was improperly accounting/discounting for these risks, and we've now seen only the moderation in valuation materialize.

For the common, I say "BUY" with a $28 CAD PT. This is in line with the lowest current target most analysts give the company.

Remember, I'm All About:

1. Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight, and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

2. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

3. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

4. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

This process has allowed me to triple my net worth in less than 7 years - and that is all I intend to continue doing (even if I don't expect the same rates of return for the next few years).

If you're interested in significantly higher returns, then I'm probably not for you. If you're interested in 10% yields, I'm not for you either.

If you however want to grow your money conservatively, safely, and harvest well-covered dividends while doing so, and your timeframe is 5-30 years, then I might be for you.

GOOS is a "BUY" at this valuation.

Thank you for reading.