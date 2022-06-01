Gold Could Increase To $3,000-$3,500 In A Short Period Of Time

brightstars/E+ via Getty Images

Almost no other asset class has the upside potential that gold does in the current environment. As I warned a few months ago, investors can either buy the precious metal now or do so later at much higher prices. How can investors ignore gold-one of the best protectors of purchasing power-with inflation at levels not seen in 40 years and the Fed between a rock and a hard place?

In 12-24 months, I believe there is a realistic chance that gold will be at $3,000-$3,500, while almost every other asset class that isn't a commodity will likely decline in real terms. History shows that gold strongly outperforms during periods of high inflation (generally regarded as a YoY change in core CPI of 5% or greater). Core CPI inflation began to trend above 5% about six months ago. True to form, the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD) has increased by almost 4% during that time, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq have declined by 11% and 23%, respectively. So continue to ignore gold at your own peril, as this trend will be in place for at least the next several years and likely for the rest of this decade.

Data by YCharts

We are in an untenable situation. Not just in the U.S. but globally.

To understand why, one only needs to see the impact of rising interest rates on the annual budget deficits and debt levels.

The U.S. Congressional Budget Office (or CBO) projected in July 2021 that the average interest rate on the federal debt would gently increase from 1.4% in 2022 to 2.7% in 2031.

CBO

However, as I said to my subscribers after this report was released and then reiterated this past March:

The CBO estimates that the average interest rate on the federal debt won't top 2% again until later this decade. The likelihood of this 10-year projection being accurate is about as close to zero as you can get. And I'm not suggesting these estimates are too high. Rather, with CPI and PCE inflation already well above the Fed's targets, and time running out on the transitory inflation argument, there is a likely scenario where the average interest rate on the public debt in the U.S. could be at 2.7% in 2 years, not 10 years.

It's no surprise that in the May 2022 updated 10-year budget and economic outlook, the CBO's projections for interest rates over the next decade (top graph) have notably increased. The average interest rate on the public debt is now expected to hit 2% as soon as next year and 2.7% in five years as older debt is rolled over at higher rates. Yet that's still severely underestimating inflation. As we can see in the bottom graph, the CBO is once again making unrealistic assumptions as they project that the CPI will decline to just above 2% by 2024 and remain at that level for the following 6-7 years. Now, we can't fault the CBO as they are assuming that the Fed will do its job and rein in inflation. But in reality, the Fed will not be able to meet these expectations.

CBO

The following graph shows the CBO's projected annual interest in July 2021 and projected interest as of the latest update from May. I've also included a scenario where yields on the 10-year return to 6.0-6.5% over the next 5-6 years. I estimated a ~1% increase per year in the average interest rate on the public debt starting in 2022 until 6.0-6.5% was reached in 2026-2027. In total, that's almost a $10 trillion increase in simple interest (i.e., uncompounded) over the period shown compared to the CBO's 2021 projections.

SomaBull

While there are similarities between today and the stagflationary 1970s, the key difference is the Fed had plenty of room to raise rates back then, as debt to GDP was 30-35% vs. 130%+ now. That's what makes the current situation so dangerous. It's a lose/lose proposition for the Fed. If they hike rates too much, they will drive up the cost of the debt, creating a never-ending cycle of higher interest payments, higher annual deficits, and higher debt to GDP. It's not sustainable. If the Fed doesn't raise rates enough, then they will never be able to contain inflation.

FRED

Once inflation becomes firmly embedded (which it most certainly is today), the problem doesn't just naturally resolve itself. In other words, the CPI won't magically fall back to 2% on its own. It will take extreme action by the Fed to get control of the situation. But a return to 8-10% interest rates in the States? I don't think that's even possible unless inflation is something in the order of 15-20%. The Fed can't afford to get in front of inflation if the rate of inflation is over ~5%. 2-3% inflation is manageable because it doesn't impact borrowing costs enough to be of great concern. The central bank can operate in that environment and maintain its dual mandate. But there isn't much room to maneuver above that inflation rate.

Therefore, the U.S. will remain in a negative real interest rate environment until inflation erases enough of the debt burden, which is exceedingly bullish for gold.

The last time real interest rates were this far in negative territory was in 1973-1974 and 1979-1980. It's no coincidence that gold tripled from December 1972 to September 1974 and moved up 4x from 1979 to 1980. So a 2x increase in the price of gold in the current environment isn't something outlandish or impossible. In fact, it could be considered a conservative estimate.

J.P. Morgan

This isn't a 6-12-month problem. It's one that's maybe a decade long, given the enormous pile of IOUs. But it's also one where there will be periods of disinflation (i.e. a reduction in the rate of inflation) as inflation won't run in a straight line. Just like in the 1970s.

However this ends, it's not going to be good for the U.S. Dollar. Which is ironic, as the USD has shown incredible strength as of late. As I've said repeatedly, there isn't a long-term inverse correlation between the USD and gold as it would defy basic economic principles for one to exist, but the USD can act as a headwind (when rising) or tailwind (when falling) for gold in the short-term.

Keep in mind that selling gold when the USD rises (and vice versa) is a basic knee-jerk reaction by investors due to a misplaced notion. It's why the inverse correlation only holds up for a brief period.

Gold has increased over the last 6-7 months, but the surging greenback has acted as a restraint on the precious metal. It's why some investors are asking how come gold isn't doing better with inflation raging?

I question how much higher the Dollar can/will rise as it's already trading well above the 30-year mean and is certainly no place for refuge. Even if it does gain ground against other fiat currencies, I think it will have less and less impact on gold. Kind of like pushing on a string.

Gold priced in other currencies such as the Euro, Yen, etc. has already broken out to new all-time highs. The monthly chart of gold in USD below shows it's primed to do the same. This is NOT a bearish-looking chart.

Macrotrends.net

Anything is possible in the short-term. Gold could fall $100-$200 if there is a flash crash event in the market and investors scramble for liquidity. But the price will reverse quickly, as it's like trying to hold a beach ball underwater. The path of least resistance is higher for gold. You can't say that for too many other asset classes at this point.

The stock market will fail to keep up with inflation, and most sectors will consistently generate negative real returns on an annual basis. Gold will continue to outperform and likely enter a massive speculative bubble that is reminiscent of the late 1970s.

The Fed has lost control, of inflation and the gold price.