Bank of America Corporation (BAC) Presents at Deutsche Bank 12th Annual Global Financial Services Conference (Transcript)

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC.PK) Deutsche Bank 12th Annual Global Financial Services Conference June 1, 2022 11:00 AM ET

Holly O’Neill - President, Retail Banking

Lee McEntire - Investor Relations

Matthew O’Connor - Deutsche Bank

Matthew O’Connor

Okay. We’re ready to get started. Up next is Bank of America. And with us today is Holly O’Neill, President of Retail Banking, and a member of the executive management team. Just to frame, Retail Banking serves about 30 million U.S. mass market customers, full range of products and services throughout both digital, and obviously, the branch network. In her last role, Holly was client care executive responsible for call centers that, obviously, handled tons of incoming calls and resolutions for the full roughly 70 million consumer and small business.

This is going to be a fireside chat format. So Holly, welcome. Thanks for joining.

Q - Matthew O’Connor

And I just wanted to start to put your business in perspective. If you could frame of the consumer deposits and loans at Bank of America on the consumer side, how much is mass market? Because there’s, obviously, also preferred. You’ve got the small business but your segment is very large and you could frame that to start.

Holly O’Neill

Sure, I’d be happy to, and thanks for having me, Matt. So we have about 30 million, Matt, what we define as mass market clients. And those are typically clients with less than $50,000 in income, less than $20,000 in balances. And it does -- the segment does skew younger than the total consumer portfolio because when you think of it, this is the segment where clients are entering the business. So we’re acquiring clients in the retail segment. And one of our primary goals is to really work with those clients, build the relationship, drive financial education and financial health and then, as appropriate, graduate them into our preferred business.

We do acquire the vast majority of our clients in the digital space across the business and that also holds true in the Retail segment. And again, our goals with these clients really are to start building that relationship on a good foundation of financial health. We recently worked directly with J.D. Power to get a certification in financial health. So we are really building that approach, and we think that will build the long-term relationship with these clients from the very start.

From a solutions perspective, we have a whole suite of solutions, which we call Essential Solutions, low-cost, transparent, easy to use, starts with our SafeBalance account, which is a low-cost $4.95 a month; no overdraft account; we have a Balance Assist product; and then Balance Connect, in addition to the commitment that the company has made around community homeownership, which is about a $15 billion commitment.

Matthew O’Connor

So I want to follow up on some of your longer-term strategy and some of the things that you just mentioned on some of those initiatives. But there’s a lot of focus kind of bigger picture right now on are we headed to recession. And what’s the consumer doing and especially call it your market, the mass market, there’s a perception that there’s maybe more pressure on those folks from inflation and rising rents. So what are you seeing on your customer base right now and kind of any signs of cracks or concern?

Holly O’Neill

Sure. So we are not seeing any signs of cracks. And in fact, the consumers, especially those in the mass market segment are really showing significant signs of strength as you compare them to pre-pandemic and we look at all aspects, but looking at their account balances, looking at their spending patterns, and what their lending profiles look like. So across that entire spectrum, they are showing really strong signs of strength.

And just to give you a few stats on that. So on average, our customers have $15,000 in balances. That’s up about 8% year-over-year and up about 44% since pre-pandemic. So really significant growth in just that account balance. And when you look at clients, our primary clients, so those where they’ve had steady wages over the last 2 years, overall employment flows for the clients have risen about 9%. But then when you drill down into the lower income segment, that’s closer to 11% to 12%.

So we’re seeing that wage growth and the pressure in the market on wages come through into their balances, which I think is really bolstering their strength and their overall account balances. And then another element is just that account balance. So those clients pre-pandemic who had under $500 in balances have account balances almost 9x that today. So real significant strength in those lower income thresholds.

Matthew O’Connor

And you mentioned spending remains strong. So you guys -- or Bank of America, in aggregate, provides really good detail on credit card spend, debit card spend, if we could drill down to the mass market? What are some of the trends that you’re seeing there? And feel free to make it real time.

Holly O’Neill

Yes. No, I will provide some real time. So really through the first 3 weeks of May. Overall, credit and debit spend is up about 11% year-over-year. So we’re still seeing that increase in spend and payment volume. And that’s on top of the 44% growth we saw last year. So this is just continuing to build.

For those clients under that $50,000 threshold that we have, they’re also showing signs of strength. So they’re also increasing their credit and debit spend on top of the increases that we saw last year. And in the specific categories, travel and entertainment, especially strong, both from a spend as well as a transaction volume perspective. And clearly, we’ve seen a little bit of a shift in some behavior with the gas prices going up. So for those clients in the lower income threshold, a larger percentage of their spend is in that gas category, as you would expect with the rising gas prices.

Matthew O’Connor

And in terms of credit quality, the consumer book at Bank of America overall is very high quality of very good disclosures showing us average FICO score by category and it’s bordering kind of super prime. But are there any areas within your various consumer portfolios that you’re watching or worried about more than other buckets?

Holly O’Neill

Sure. So we obviously watch this every single day. We watch clients across the spectrum, all wealth categories, and we watch flows very carefully balances spend, credit utilization payments, and we’re really continuing to see strength in these categories as well. So overall debt levels for consumers is about 10% lower than it was pre-pandemic. So they still have capacity to borrow. On an individual basis, when you look at clients, we’re not seeing anyone running up credit. And that would be one of the first signs that things are really shifting is that you’d see clients running credit up higher than they have been over the last couple of years, but we haven’t seen that. Average unsecured credit for our consumers is about $7,000, and that’s about 13% lower than pre-pandemic. So all of these signs are pointing in the same direction.

And then when you look at clients in those lower FICOs, so under 660 where, obviously, you mentioned our responsible growth strategy, which really is core to what we do every day to position us for in and out of cycles. So in that lower cohort, that comprises a much smaller part of our portfolio today, about 9%. And that’s also down from pre-pandemic.

So all of these signs are really pointing towards that strength from a lending portfolio perspective.

Matthew O’Connor

So switching to long-term strategy. I do want to ask some of the areas that you’re focused on and maybe I’ll lead with one. I know you mentioned digital earlier. Obviously, Bank of America on the consumer side has been a leader on digital and mobile. What really differentiates it at this point, especially considering a lot of other banks have maybe caught up or try to catch up with Bank of America?

Holly O’Neill

Sure. So we really, especially in the retail space, digital is a primary part of our focus to deliver scale, consistency and a great experience. So it really is a high-tech, high-touch strategy. So using that digital platform, but also complementing it with a terrific financial center franchise with 4,000 financial centers, 16,000 ATMs to really support that digital delivery. So we believe the integration of digital and physical is critical. And it really is all about building the relationship, delivering at scale and delivering consistency, and digital is a big accelerator to that for us.

As we talk about how we differentiate going forward, personalization is key. And in order to do that at scale with 66 million clients, you have to deliver that digitally. So really, it is a two-pronged approach for us and that integration of both the digital and physical, I believe, will be a differentiator for us as we move forward into the next leg of the journey.

Matthew O’Connor

And how about competition from the fintechs, whether it’s on the lending side or payment side how do you compete with the fintechs out there?

Holly O’Neill

Yes. So we use data and analytics more now than we ever have been. Looking at the behavior of our clients, behavior relative to any competitor, big bank competitor or a fintech competitor. And so we see the flows in and out every single day. And honestly, do not see significant flows out. We do compete with the fintechs with our relationship focus, which if you think of the vast majority of fintechs, they come in on 1 particular capability or another.

But our advantage, our approach really is that relationship approach. And delivering through financial health and responsible growth, not to use too many buzzwords here. But it all works in concert together because, number one, we’re positioned to withstand cycles with a really high-quality portfolio. And we’re positioned to be a relationship provider to our clients. And I think our primacy, so those deposit relationships, we have about 92% primacy, which means 92% of our checking are primary checking clients, and that is exactly where we want to be. And to grow that over time even higher and then deliver all around that relationship. So that relationship approach will be our advantage for fintechs in addition to our approach with responsible growth to withstand the cycles with the right portfolio.

Matthew O’Connor

So on payments, I had a tile guy come and do a few odds and ends for me over the weekend, which is very nice of him. And I said, how much, I’ll cut you a check. And he looked at me and he was like, Zelle, stop it. No more checks. So I think you guys just surpassed number of checks with Zelle payment?

Holly O’Neill

So the first quarter, our clients sent 140 million Zelle transactions versus 120 million checks. That -- I mean, that was a critical crossroad. If anyone uses Zelle, you know it’s a much easier experience, although we are hitting graduation season, where checks may come into play. But it’s -- Zelle is a core component of our strategy, our payment strategy to make it easy for clients to make those payments to other individuals, and it’s had a real positive impact on our platform from an efficiency perspective as well.

Matthew O’Connor

And what’s the opportunity for further growth from here now that I’m an adopter?

Holly O’Neill

Well, that’s great. So continuous investment, number one. We continue to advance on Zelle every day, listening to clients and client experience, listening to client feedback is really critical to how we make these enhancements, how we prioritize the investment. You’ll continue to see capabilities come out every quarter in all aspects of digital. Zelle, in particular, we just had the QR code scan come out, which enables you to create your own QR code, so that you can -- QR codes are used if you want to tip somebody that you don’t want permanently in your contacts. We rolled out Zelle Ready Contacts, which is a really easy way to see if somebody in your contact list is already a Zelle user. So those are just 2 recent enhancements that came out. And then something coming out in the next couple of quarters will be recurring sale payments. So if you always pay a babysitter or a landscaper, you may set up a recurring payment. And honestly, these enhancements typically do come to us through feedback from clients, and then we take it back and assess what it is and prioritize them and get it done. So I would say, continuous improvement, constant new capabilities, looking at the changing landscape and really getting out there and expanding.

Matthew O’Connor

So 1 long-term strategy, we just covered digital. Another is obviously nationwide banking and you were the first. Talk a bit about how it’s worked to your benefit integrating the branches, overlaying the mobile and digital. How does Bank of America benefit from being national?

Holly O’Neill

Sure. So our physical presence has been a very big differentiator for us, providing in-market local specialists. And over the past 10 to 12 years, we’ve really transformed what that footprint looks and feels like. We’ve gone from about 6,000 to 4,000 financial centers, really optimized where they are. At the same time, by the way, doubled our deposit base in that same period of time by thinking really strategically where those financial centers are located. And also transitioning the specialists that we have in those financial centers.

So as the simpler transactions are absorbed in the digital space, we’ve been able to upgrade those people in our financial centers to be financial center specialists and those who can give advice to our clients. And we really think that is the direction that the industry will go because it provides the digital piece of it provides clients with this world-class easy to use, any time of day, solution, but then locally 4,000 centers located across the United States. You can walk in and sit across the table from somebody who can consult with you on mortgage, your investment. So really runs the gamut and the 2 together provide a really powerful combination.

Matthew O’Connor

So obviously, in your last role overseeing the call centers, you dealt with a lot of problem resolution, which I think also means complaints or issues, whether it relates to be there or just their own kind of personal issues with their accounts. But just talk about customer satisfaction. It’s been very important to Brian and the firm overall and some of the trends that you’re seeing there?

Holly O’Neill

Right, sure. So I mean, certainly, I’m glad you mentioned banks that it does come from the top, the relentless focus on the client and every single client, by the way. So client experience brand is foundational to everything that we do. I mentioned our technology investments. So we certainly take experience into account as we prioritize our technology investment for the business and really try to go after those aspects that will improve the experience for the client. It’s really important for growth.

So we know that clients who give us high loyalty scores deepen at about a 20% higher rate than others may. So we know that on an individual client basis, as they’re giving us high loyalty scores, we’re going to have a better opportunity to deepen and grow the business. So that’s the business case for it. And we also know where those low scores are, and we will go back to try to recover from those scores. So we use it at both ends of the spectrum. And it really provides some incredible insight to client behavior and where we can grow.

And I think the journey on client experience really has been a very big focus, I would say, over the past 7 to 8 years, from every level of the organization from Brian, all the way down to every single CSR in our financial centers and in our call centers, they’re measured on the experience that they provide to our clients. So it’s very much a grassroots effort. And I think it’s definitely led to the revenue growth, the deposit share improvements that we’ve seen and the level of primacy.

So as I talked earlier about our checking clients driving that primacy to higher levels, I think having high loyalty scores and good experience is a driver for that.

Matthew O’Connor

So let’s talk about branches, still important. You’re closing some, you’re opening some. What’s the strategy?

Holly O’Neill

The strategy is optimization, right? So really understanding client behavior changes because behaviors have changed over the past -- since the first quarter of 2020, branch visits are definitely down, primarily related to the pandemic, and we’ve seen that recover. But I think optimizing and constantly looking at those behavior changes so we can optimize our physical footprint is going to be important for us, making sure we’re located exactly where our clients want us to be located. And that could mean adjustment of location. It certainly will mean additions of new financial centers as well.

So we’ve entered 9 new markets since 2015. And I think we’ve got plans to enter 7 additional markets on a go-forward basis. So it’s not just about the reduction in centers, it’s about optimizing where we are so we can capture the growth opportunities that we have. So it’s all aspects of the financial center network that will we’re looking at adding, optimizing, shifting around and at the same time, renovating.

So by the end of next year 2023, we’ll have renovated the interior of all of our financial centers, which has been a really big investment for us.

Matthew O’Connor

And talk about the staffing of the branch, and I would assume a lot of the call center as well being impacted by the boost and then wage, Bank of America has really been a leader here aiming for $25 in 2025. So what’s driving that?

Holly O’Neill

Well, I think there are a couple of things that are driving it. One certainly is our goal and objective of, as Brian talked about, the power of it and being a good corporate and community citizen, right, and providing a living wage to all of our employees. So that certainly is 1 of the drivers.

And then second, happy employees make happy clients, right? So there is a very high correlation with employee satisfaction and the experience that our employees deliver to our clients. We know that the 2 go hand in hand. So being a leader on that wage growth is part of that strategy. And we’re now at $22 an hour, which is ahead of where we thought we’d be, well we plan to be at $25 by ‘25. And we’ve also continued to look at those employees earning under $100,000, and have had some increases there as well. So going beyond the minimum.

And it’s been really well received by our teams. I think it positions us in the market to be a premier destination for talent. And we know that talent is critical as our differentiator in our financial centers and in our call centers to provide excellent service. So those client experience scores that we’ve been really driving over the past half a dozen or so years. I think, has been influenced by, in some part by rising wages because our employees are happier and that drives a better experience for clients.

Matthew O’Connor

So you also talked about making financial lives better. What exactly does that mean?

Holly O’Neill

So in the mass market space, making financial lives better is making it easy for our clients, I think, providing them a road to financial health. And in the mass market space, I think of that in a few ways. Really providing solutions to our clients that give them ease, simplicity, transparency and low cost. So I talked earlier about our essential solutions, which is SafeBalance, Balance Connect, Balance Assist, in addition to the community homeownership commitment.

So that is 1 financial education, another aspect of that. So we have a solution called Better Money Habits, which is a really great digital solution that our financial centers also use to provide financial education to our clients. And then certainly, policies that we make. And we’ve been on a path around OD fees over the past decade, that also plays into that role.

So all of those things together, I think, comprise our goal of getting out there with our clients and making their financial lives better. Life Plan and other solution that we have that helps clients put themselves on this path as well.

Matthew O’Connor

On the overdraft or OD fees or NSF or nuisance fees, -- you were one of the first to come out with pretty meaningful changes to reduce them. And obviously, like in the investment community were like, "Oh, wow, that’s a big hit." But you’re focused on what you went through in the responsible growth. But talk about potential offsets, maybe it takes time. But as we think about whether it’s retention or lower cost of service or credit like just some other puts and takes.

Holly O’Neill

Right. Yes. I mean it’s all of the above, but let me start by saying, first, while these changes have been sweeping and they’ve been big, right, but they’ve happened over a decade. So this goes back to 2010, when we eliminated the point-of-sale OD. And it’s really a very small component, not only of the consumer revenue, but of BAC revenue. So they’ve been big changes, but they’ve been made over a long period of time.

And in terms of the offsets, it certainly is an efficiency play. So the less overdraft fees, you have, the less phone calls you take. And someday, I can walk you through the technicalities phone call and the cost of the phone call. But it’s material. It certainly is there. It provides for better satisfaction for clients, and we walk through what that math is and the way of deepening, et cetera.

So there are offsets from both a satisfaction but also from an efficiency perspective as you create a simpler structure for that fee. And I think for Bank of America, obviously, we’ve been working for a long time on what that looks like and feels like for clients. And I think they are the best changes in the industry because it does provide a low-cost way for clients to access liquidity.

And if you do talk to clients, many of them do want access to overdraft. And we felt we struck a very good balance with the $10 fee versus $35, while still giving them the access to that service and capability. And the proof will be in the pudding when this all plays out over the course of the next few quarters with competitors and other banks who’ve also made some statements, but I believe that what we’ve done is sustainable for us as a business as well as for our clients.

Matthew O’Connor

So coming back to some more near-term questions or next few quarter tough questions. Starting on lending, you said spending is good, but loan balances on average still below pre-COVID levels. We’re seeing loan growth accelerate for the industry, the [HA] data that we all track. What are you seeing in terms of loan volumes among the mass market?

Holly O’Neill

Sure. So I’ll comment for the consumer space. So in the first quarter, they were up about $5 billion. So just shy of 2%, 1.8% when you normalize for a card portfolio that we shifted into held for sale. So we are seeing what I would say is good loan growth. And remember, first quarter is a little seasonal with card balances coming down. So card from a loans perspective, we’re up about 11% normalized for that portfolio that I mentioned. Our average active accounts are up about 4%. And as we talked about, spend on card is definitely up year-over-year.

So I’d say card is in the good growth category, same in mortgage. So we are seeing balanced growth in mortgage. We’re also seeing payment rates come down in the mortgage base, obviously, with the shift in rates. So the payment rates are running about 15%, which is much similar to what we saw pre-pandemic, but down pretty significantly from what we saw as a high, which was close to 30%. And obviously, on a go-forward basis, the purchase market and mortgage will be what we’re looking to grow as the refis will be coming down significantly as it relates to the rate environment.

And then in the auto space, for the first quarter, we’re at $50.8 billion in balances, which was up about 10%, and it’s the first time over $50 billion since pre-pandemic and highest since the second quarter of 2019. So we are seeing and expecting balanced growth across the portfolios for the year.

Matthew O’Connor

Great. So probably we’re wondering why I haven’t asked about deposits and betas yet, which is usually the first question. But I do want to ask. So far, we’ve obviously had a couple of rate hikes, 75 basis points in aggregate. I think there’s been very low repricing so far, but did want to go down that path in terms of what you’re seeing right now and what your expectations are?

Holly O’Neill

Yes. So certainly, we watch this again, on a daily basis, both the flows from our clients as well as moves that competitors are making. And our first quarter deposits were over $1 trillion, so $1.56 trillion, the third quarter in a row over $1 trillion. So we’re seeing really good deposit growth. And that’s up about 14% year-over-year. We are not seeing any material shifts in our deposit base in and out of other solutions. Checking continues to be our primary driver. And I think this really is attributed to our strategy, which really is a relationship strategy. And everything that we surround our clients with, whether it’s digital or online or access to the financial centers, our Preferred Rewards program. So we’re really driving more -- much more of a relationship strategy. But certainly, we can -- we watch it very closely and evaluate where we are.

Matthew O’Connor

And in terms of deposit betas assumed through the cycle, everybody points to kind of last cycle, it’s just 1 data point, but what are your thoughts and the risk that it could be higher?

Holly O’Neill

Yes. So I think we would expect those to mirror prior cycles, maybe with a little bit of a delay because we’re starting from a slightly lower low point at about 2 basis points. So we would expect that those patterns would look like prior cycles.

Matthew O’Connor

And then how do I thinking about mix shift. So obviously, there’s been very little demand for CDs with rates so low. But historically, rates go up, CDs become more important to consumers. How do you think about that migration over time as rates rise?

Holly O’Neill

So we’re not seeing any of that today. So we’re not seeing the mix shift occur. I think checking is the driver of growth for us. And if you look at the first quarter, we saw really good -- I think it’s our 13th straight quarter in net checking growth with 228,000 net new checking accounts. So will continue to expect that checking will be the primary driver and don’t expect a big mix shift.

Matthew O’Connor

So coming back to the cost of deposits, you guys also look at it not just the rate that you pay, but you essentially fully load to the expenses and think about the cost both interest and noninterest relative deposits. Maybe just talk a little bit about like conceptually, like why you do that? It makes a lot of sense, but we don’t hear other banks talk that way.

Holly O’Neill

Well, I think we want to get -- and maybe Lee can get back to you with some more detail. But we want to look at the all-in cost of delivering those solutions to clients. And so that would be the biggest driver between -- behind why we look at it a little bit differently.

Matthew O’Connor

Okay. Great. Well, we covered a lot of ground here, and I think we’re out of time. But Holly, thank you so much. Hang on.

Lee McEntire

One thing I was just going to ask. Holly, talk a little bit about the importance of the integration of businesses and how important that is? Just which goes to your question you just asked, Matt, about scale and how we deliver at scale. So maybe talk about -- and how we drive market share in every single market and delivering the company a lot more locally now?

Holly O’Neill

So thanks for that, Lee. I think this is another big differentiator for us. I don’t know any other competitor that does this the way we do, which is that local market integration, right, across all 8 lines of business. And the objective there is really delivering a local integrated solution for our clients no matter what line of business is engaged. And we do that through local market precedents across all 8 lines of business.

And what I would say is that type of delivery and expectation is not a nice to have for us. It is a must-have. And we deliver performance on it. And there are performance expectations in those local markets around driving that integration, and it’s measured. So I think year-to-date, we’ve got about 1.6 million referrals, Lee, somewhere in that neighborhood. And those are introductions and referrals between lines of business. And this is all really driven through and driving out organic growth for the collective company. So that’s one.

And two, delivering the franchise for our clients, right? So if you have a commercial client sitting in a local geography in Jacksonville, making sure that we’re connecting that commercial client to our corporate and employee benefits program, which then opens them up to the consumer business. So and there are a variety of different directions of that type of integration, but delivering organic growth for the company as well as delivering for our clients in a much more integrated way is a huge differentiator for us. And I don’t know any other competitor that drives with that level of intensity and execution and performance measurement.

And this has been something that’s been building for over a decade. So this wasn’t something that was born 5 years ago. It has just continued to evolve and grow and iterate to make this a much more seamless company.

Matthew O’Connor

And as we think about some of these referrals, like obviously, branches were closed for a period of time because the COVID and then opened and you saw kind of transaction traffic, so to speak. But on the referral side, obviously, you mentioned earlier there’s a push to do it, virtual, mobile, digital. But how about the in-branch referral traffic? Has that been coming back? Is it…?

Holly O’Neill

Definitely. Yes. The in-branch referral traffic has probably followed the pattern of COVID and the in-person versus virtual. Certainly, there continued to be a level of activity as people moved to the virtual in the height of the pandemic, but the activity has definitely picked up again as people are returning to the office and work in more normal patterns of behavior.

Matthew O’Connor

Okay. Great. Well, thank you so much, Holly.

Holly O’Neill

All right. Thanks, Matt.