Fritz Jorgensen/iStock via Getty Images

There are only three ways to meet the unpaid bills of a nation. The first is taxation. The second is repudiation. The third is inflation." - Herbert Hoover

Today, we are putting OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) in the spotlight for the first time. Two things put this Business Development Company or BDC on our radar. First, the stock yields north of nine percent. Second, there was a small insider purchase in this name in May, the first insider activity in this concern so far in 2022. A full analysis follows below.

Seeking Alpha

Company Overview

OFS Capital is based in Chicago and this BDC specializes in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. The company provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments primarily for middle-market firms across industry groups. The firm seeks to invest between $5 million and $35 million in each transaction in companies with revenues between $10 million and $200 million, annual EBITDA more than $5 million, and enterprise value between $10 million and $500 million.

May Company Presentation

OFS Capital does via senior secured, unitranche loans, first-lien, second-lien, subordinated/ mezzanine loans, warrants, and preferred equity securities and common equity securities. OFS trades just over $12.50 a share and sports an approximate market capitalization of $170 million.

May Company Presentation

OFS Capital is part of an affiliated group of firms controlled by Richard Ressler. Combined they manage nearly $35 billion of corporate credit and real assets.

May Company Presentation

This BDC finances most of its loans via unsecured and government sponsored SBA debt. An article in late March on Seeking Alpha went into detail on how this entity could benefit from inflation as its debt is at a fixed rate while most of its loan portfolio is floating rate and can be adjusted as rates rise. As of the end of the first quarter, 93% of its loans were of the floating rate variety.

The piece assumed a strong economy, whose prospects appear to have weakened over the subsequent two months with a negative first quarter GDP reading. A weaker economy means higher defaults among OFS Capital's mid-market corporate customers one would assume. It should be noted, the company does not have exposure to the restaurant or hotel industries, which are very vulnerable to changes in the economic environment. The largest exposures in its loan portfolio are to the healthcare, technology, business services, and manufacturing sectors.

May Company Presentation

The company also has a good record of managing risk. Over the past decade, the company has had a very low cumulative loss rate. Its loan portfolio is very well diversified across regions and industries. It takes equity kickers in most transactions, which should be more valuable if we can get through the current economic uncertainty without going into a recession.

May Company Presentation

May Company Presentation

First Quarter Results

On May 6th, OFS Capital reported first quarter results. Non-GAAP EPS came in at 30 cents a share. Total investment income was up 4% on year-over-year basis to just under $11 million. Both top and bottom line numbers were in line with expectations.

Leadership raised OFS's quarterly distribution to $0.39 per share for the second quarter, up from the $0.28 per share they paid for the first quarter. This marked the seventh consecutive increase to their quarterly distribution. The company deployed $55 million in new investments and made $15.1 million in add-on investments with existing portfolio companies during the first quarter. Approximately 97% of the BDC's loan portfolio was senior secured at the end of the quarter.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet

Given its niche and small market cap, the company gets little coverage from Wall Street. The only analyst firm activity I can find on this name in 2022 is on May 9th when Ladenburg Thalmann bumped its price target up 50 cents a share to $12.50 while maintaining its Buy rating on OFS. Last Friday, a director at the firm appeared to have exercised options to purchase 10,000 shares in OFS. It was the first insider transaction in this stock since mid-November of last year.

May Company Presentation

Verdict

The two analyst firms that cover OFS have expectations for around $1.15 a share collectively as revenues shrink almost 20% in FY2022 to some $47 million.

May Company Presentation

While revenues might be down this fiscal year and the stock right at the only current analyst firm price target, it is hard to argue with OFS Capital's long-term track record in creating shareholder value in the BDC space. It has paid out in distributions ($11.77) since coming public in 2012, almost its current stock price. Insiders also own over 20% of the firm compared with an average of 2% in the BDC space, so they have 'skin in the game'.

May Company Presentation

The stock currently trades at a decent discount to net asset value ($15.52 a share as of the end of the first quarter). Even if the company's recent record or increasing distributions comes to a temporary end later in 2022, the shares still yield just north of 9%. Income investors comfortable with the BDC space should look closely at OFS Capital.

I would prefer to open a position in OFS via covered call orders. This would provide an additional option premium to my income payouts as well as offer some downside protection. Options are available against this equity, but they don't appear to be that liquid making this simple option strategy non-viable.

The first panacea for a mismanaged nation is inflation of the currency; the second is war. Both bring a temporary prosperity; both bring a permanent ruin. But both are the refuge of political and economic opportunists." - Ernest Hemingway

Bret Jensen is the Founder of and author of articles for the Biotech Forum, Busted IPO Forum, and Insiders Forum