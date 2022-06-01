Take A Deep Breath; We're Not Yet There, But We're Coming Closer

Bojan89/iStock via Getty Images

7 Consecutive Down Weeks!

The S&P 500 (SPX) had another week of pain, posting its 7th consecutive weekly drop - the longest negative streak since March 2001.

Interestingly, both sides of the consumer sector coin - the defensive Staples (XLP) and the aggressive Discretionary (XLY) - suffered the most.

"There have only been three previous declines of 7 or more successive weeks. We had a 7-week losing stretch ending in March 1980 (total -15.8%) and two 8-week stretches ending in March 2001 (-16.9%) and May 1970 (-21.5%). So, we are around record-breaking territory.” - DB

What happened in the past after such losing streaks?

The last time (2001), stocks were flat over the next year, however in the previous two times of 7 week losing streaks (1970 and 1980) SPX was up more than 33% a year later.

Ugly Market

Breadth is still very bad, and worsening.

That's true on the main indices level.

And that's true on the sector level (aside from Energy and Utilities).

Charles Schwab

Just how bad things are?

Half (!!!) of the NASDAQ and NYSE stocks have made a 52-week lows over the past 2 weeks!

Consumer Staples - a sector that has enjoyed significant inflows recently - has seen a big reversal in the number of stocks trading above their 200-DMA.

The question many are asking themselves right now is: Are investors re-allocating money to riskier assets or are they moving more money to the sidelines? [We believe it's the latter, of course]

Valuations as well as Levels of Bearishness Look Better

Believe it or not, but valuations actually look OK already.

SPX forward P/E ratio is now lower than the index's 10-year average.

Even if the level of bearishness has slightly improved, have no doubt: we are still deep in risk-off territory.

As long as the risk-off environment prevails and remains intact - there's no reason to be brave and jump back (heavily) into risky assets.

Even though SPX managed to technically escape a bear market (on a closing basis), there's one main difference between the current market and previous bear markets we must keep in mind: how low is the market breadth.

Back in late-2018 11% of SPX members were trading above their 200-DMA vs "only" 26% now.

We're Not Getting Tempted as of Yet

We're not yet at "screaming BUY" levels, but valuations certainly look more attractive.

Nonetheless, as long as SPX is trading below this year's March lows (around 4100-4150), there's no reason to turn bullish.

This is a key point that we wish to emphasize.

We can argue about the Bear losing steam, but it doesn't mean that the Bull is gaining ground!

These are two separate issues/scenarios and make no mistake: What we saw in March 2020 - a super-short bear market which was immediately followed by a bull market - isn't a given and we mustn't assume that this would be the case in 2022!

If anything, economic and financial conditions suggest that stocks are ripe for an even deeper bear market.

The risk is that we are about to see a similar stock market to the one of 1973/4 in which a series of bear-market rallies didn't last.

Such a market isn't only hurting "buy-the-dip" ("BTD") buyers and further damaging investor confidence, but it's also encouraging a "sell the rip" ("STR") mindset.

