Take A Deep Breath; We're Not Yet There, But We're Coming Closer
Summary
- History in the making: 7 consecutive down weeks for S&P 500; 8 consecutive down weeks for Dow Jones.
- Stop bleeding doesn't equate recovering! Even IF the bear-market stops today, it doesn't mean that a bull market starts tomorrow.
- Our results this year are phenomenal, and we're most proud of the fact that we take lower risk (than SPY) across all portfolios while getting better returns.
[Please note that this is only part of an article that was first published on Macro Trading Factory ("MTF") about ten days ago, as part of our weekly macro/market review. Therefore, wherever there's a time-reference along this piece it relates to May 23rd as a benchmark.]
7 Consecutive Down Weeks!
The S&P 500 (SPX) had another week of pain, posting its 7th consecutive weekly drop - the longest negative streak since March 2001.
Interestingly, both sides of the consumer sector coin - the defensive Staples (XLP) and the aggressive Discretionary (XLY) - suffered the most.
"There have only been three previous declines of 7 or more successive weeks. We had a 7-week losing stretch ending in March 1980 (total -15.8%) and two 8-week stretches ending in March 2001 (-16.9%) and May 1970 (-21.5%). So, we are around record-breaking territory.” - DB
What happened in the past after such losing streaks?
The last time (2001), stocks were flat over the next year, however in the previous two times of 7 week losing streaks (1970 and 1980) SPX was up more than 33% a year later.
Ugly Market
Breadth is still very bad, and worsening.
That's true on the main indices level.
And that's true on the sector level (aside from Energy and Utilities).
Just how bad things are?
Half (!!!) of the NASDAQ and NYSE stocks have made a 52-week lows over the past 2 weeks!
Consumer Staples - a sector that has enjoyed significant inflows recently - has seen a big reversal in the number of stocks trading above their 200-DMA.
The question many are asking themselves right now is: Are investors re-allocating money to riskier assets or are they moving more money to the sidelines? [We believe it's the latter, of course]
Valuations as well as Levels of Bearishness Look Better
Believe it or not, but valuations actually look OK already.
SPX forward P/E ratio is now lower than the index's 10-year average.
Even if the level of bearishness has slightly improved, have no doubt: we are still deep in risk-off territory.
As long as the risk-off environment prevails and remains intact - there's no reason to be brave and jump back (heavily) into risky assets.
Even though SPX managed to technically escape a bear market (on a closing basis), there's one main difference between the current market and previous bear markets we must keep in mind: how low is the market breadth.
Back in late-2018 11% of SPX members were trading above their 200-DMA vs "only" 26% now.
We're Not Getting Tempted as of Yet
We're not yet at "screaming BUY" levels, but valuations certainly look more attractive.
Nonetheless, as long as SPX is trading below this year's March lows (around 4100-4150), there's no reason to turn bullish.
This is a key point that we wish to emphasize.
We can argue about the Bear losing steam, but it doesn't mean that the Bull is gaining ground!
These are two separate issues/scenarios and make no mistake: What we saw in March 2020 - a super-short bear market which was immediately followed by a bull market - isn't a given and we mustn't assume that this would be the case in 2022!
Source: @TheFortuneTell5
If anything, economic and financial conditions suggest that stocks are ripe for an even deeper bear market.
The risk is that we are about to see a similar stock market to the one of 1973/4 in which a series of bear-market rallies didn't last.
Such a market isn't only hurting "buy-the-dip" ("BTD") buyers and further damaging investor confidence, but it's also encouraging a "sell the rip" ("STR") mindset.
Our non-Secret Sauce: Less Risk, Higher Returns
Those who have been with us for years know that risk management is the most important aspect of our work.
It doesn't mean that we don't trade very risky stocks (as Wheel of Fortune's subscribers can attest) but that's on the micro side (specific/single TAs).
When it comes to macro and surely portfolio management, we aim for better risk-adjusted returns over time compared to the SPY, and that predominantly goes through taking lower risk compared to the benchmark.
Once again, make no mistake; "over time" doesn't equate "all the time," and "predominantly" doesn't equate "solely"!
There are periods in which we may be very aggressive, taking significantly more risk than the benchmark, mainly aiming for high returns (and not low risk).
Here's are the YTD results of the three portfolios we offer in our two services [As of end of May 20, 2022 trading day]:
|FMP
|RIG
|SOP
|Type of securities held [M=Mainly, O=Only]
|Funds [O]
|Stocks [M]
|Stocks [O]
|Max. No. of positions
|50
|100
|24
|Actual, Current, No. of positions
|14
|89
|19
|Featured on (Service)
|WoF, MTF
|MTF
|WoF
|Inception Date
|Dec 31, '20
|Nov 19, '21
|Dec 31, '21
|YTD correlation between portfolio to SPY
|0.6168
|0.7655
|0.8962
|Portfolio YTD Return
|1.39%
|3.59%
|(8.83%)
|SPY YTD Return
|(17.68%)
|(17.68%)
|(17.68%)
|Over/Under-performance YTD Return
|19.07%
|21.27%
|8.85%
|Portfolio YTD SD
|1.19%
|0.84%
|1.27%
|SPY YTD Return
|1.53%
|1.53%
|1.53%
|Over/Under-performance YTD SD
|0.34%*
|0.69%*
|0.27%*
*Less risky
Obviously, we're not bothering with this for marketing reasons; after all, you're already reading this as a subscriber to (at least) one of our two services.
The reasons we touch upon this are as follows:
- To each (period) his own (strategy). Don't expect us to run the portfolios at the same manner or pace all the time.
- We're flexible, open-minded for quick changes, as we deem necessary. If you recall, we started the year bearish, turned bullish for only one month after the initial (major) decline following the Russian invasion into Ukraine, and over the past two months turned bearish again.
- High conviction calls for (taking) high/er risk just as low conviction calls for (taking) low/er risk.
- As much as Q2/2022 may seem dull in terms of activity, and as much as Q3 might still see us adopting a cautious stance, we believe that the second half of 2022 (be it Q4 or perhaps even Q3) is going to be very interesting, very active (for us), presenting us with many, terrific, opportunities.
