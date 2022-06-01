Maksim Safaniuk/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) is a core holding for many defensive and dividend investors. It's also priced at a premium against the consumer staples sector, given its robust margins and prominent brand.

However, we think consumer staples are now one of the most expensive sectors in the S&P 500 with a PEG ratio of 2.5x (as we shared in a recent Walmart (WMT) article). Notably, we have been bullish on KO over the past seven months. As a result, investors who rode on our thesis should have been able to ride the uptrend on KO stock, despite the bear market we saw in the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and the Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ).

However, we think it's time for us to revise our rating. A few key factors define our decision on the revision. It's true that Coca-Cola has an incredibly resilient business. But, we think the macroeconomic backdrop has shifted markedly. Therefore, the company's growth will likely peak in FY22 before moderating significantly. Moreover, KO stock is still priced at a premium against historical metrics and against the market and sector. Finally, our price action analysis suggests a potential bull trap could be forming, which doesn't bode well for the stock.

As a result, we revise our rating from Strong Buy to Sell. We encourage investors to capitalize on the opportunity to "layer out" of KO stock.

Peak Growth in FY22 - Moderation Is Coming

Coca-Cola revenue change % and adjusted EBITDA margins % consensus estimates (S&P Cap IQ)

After a massive recovery, given the reopening momentum in its leading markets, the company's revenue growth is set to moderate through FY23. Notwithstanding, the company highlighted that away-from-home sales have not fully recovered globally, given the bifurcation in COVID reopening measures. Hence, such headwinds/tailwinds are country-specific and may be challenging to model.

Notwithstanding, the consensus estimates suggest that Coca-Cola's revenue growth could slow to 4.2% in FQ2, down from FQ1's 16.4%. It's also important to note that the Street analysts are generally bullish in their base case (18/26 analysts have Buy ratings). However, KO's profitability is estimated to remain resilient despite the macro headwinds caused by inflation and a weaker economic backdrop.

Coca-Cola revenue change % consensus estimates (By FY) (S&P Cap IQ) Coca-Cola adjusted EPS consensus estimates (S&P Cap IQ)

Furthermore, Coca-Cola's revenue growth is expected to moderate through FY24, reaching 5.5%, down from FY22's 8.5%. Notwithstanding, the impact on its adjusted EPS growth moderation is less significant. However, we believe it puts more pressure on management to create higher operating efficiencies amid a higher-cost environment and a potentially weaker consumer outlook.

Therefore, we believe that a weaker than expected macro outlook could crimp management's ability to deliver those EPS metrics moving forward. Accordingly, we urge investors to take a more conservative position than the generally bullish Street consensus here.

Coca-Cola's Price Action Warrants Significant Caution

KO price chart (monthly) (TradingView) KO price chart (weekly) (TradingView)

Our price action analysis suggests that KO stock could be forming a potential double top bull trap (not validated yet), as seen in the monthly chart. Therefore, we believe the market has already started to digest its gains as the market resets investors' expectations over Coca-Cola's forward performance.

We believe that KO stock has formed a near-term resistance at around the $63 level. Moreover, we expect the stock to re-test its near-term support 1. However, we urge investors to be patient in KO stock, allowing the market to reset expectations while we monitor for a potential bottom subsequently.

Our preferred entry point is around the $52 level (an implied downside of 17%), with an NTM normalized P/E of around 21x.

Is KO Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

KO NTM normalized P/E (TIKR)

KO stock last traded at an NTM normalized P/E of about 25.4x (Vs. 5Y mean of 23.67x). Therefore, it still traded at a premium despite slowing growth ahead.

It also traded well above the consumer staples sector forward P/E of 20x. But, investors should be more circumspect with adding KO stock at the current levels, given its premium. Coupled with a more worrying price action market structure outlook, we believe it's time for investors to take profit.

As such, we revise our rating on KO stock from Strong Buy to Sell. Investors can consider cutting exposure partially over time.