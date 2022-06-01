Archimedes Completes SPAC Merger With SoundHound AI
Summary
- Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners recently completed its merger with SoundHound AI at a $2 billion valuation.
- SoundHound provides intelligent voice assistant technologies to businesses worldwide.
- SOUN expects to grow revenue in 2022, but the stock is priced for perfection.
- I'm on Hold for SOUN until it can grow into its valuation and reduce operating losses.
A Quick Take On SoundHound AI
Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners has completed its proposed business combination with SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) at an estimated $2.0 billion value.
SoundHound has developed automated technologies for voice-assistance capabilities for customer service and other applications.
With the merger completed, I'm on Hold for SOUN until we see significant revenue growth and operating results.
Company
Santa Clara, California-based SoundHound was founded to provide businesses with a voice AI platform to enable automated conversational services to their customers.
Management is headed by co-founder and CEO Keyvan Mohajer, who was previously founder and Chief Technical Officer at Zumo Software and also CTO at InsuranceHotline.com
SoundHound's primary offerings include:
Branded wake words
Automatic speech recognition
Natural language understanding
Custom domains
Text-to-speech
Edge connectivity
SoundHound's Market & Competition
According to a 2021 market research report by Grand View Research, the global market for intelligent virtual assistants was an estimated $5.8 billion in 2020 and is forecast to exceed $43 billion by 2028.
This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of a very strong 28.5% from 2021 to 2028.
The main drivers for this expected growth are a need for sharply increased efficiency as well as improved customer experiences across the enterprise as well as in other contexts such as the automotive, education, retail, travel and other industries.
Below is a chart showing the historical and projected future growth trajectory of the intelligent virtual assistant market in the Asia Pacific region:
Major competitive or other industry participants include:
[24]7 Customer
Amazon
Baidu
Clara Labs
CSS
Creative Virtual
Kognito
Microsoft
MedRespond
Nuance
Oracle
Verint
Welltok
Commentary On SoundHound
Archimedes completed its merger with SoundHound on April 27, 2022.
As a private company, SoundHound was funded a total of $215 million (may contain some secondary shares purchases) from a large syndicate of venture capital and strategic investors including Orange S.A., Daimler, Global Catalyst Partners, and other corporate investors.
Notably, before it went public through the SPAC route, SoundHound pursued strategic investors across many industries which is unusual for a private company.
According to a recent shareholder letter (PDF), SoundHound's operational metrics have shown significant growth, with the company doubling its query traffic from 50 million queries per month to 100 million queries per month in 2021, exceeding 1 billion queries for the year.
The company also indicated it had a cumulative bookings backlog of $230 million as of the end of Q1 2022.
However, revenue is still quite low, with only $4.3 million in Q1 2022 resulting in a GAAP loss of just over $25 million.
Free cash flow for the quarter was negative ($15.6 million).
With $118 million gross proceeds from the SPAC transaction, the company will have some runway to continue its growth efforts.
Looking ahead, management expects to generate a midpoint of $30 million in total revenue in 2022 and recently hired a Chief Revenue Officer to spearhead its growth initiatives.
The market opportunity for intelligent assistants is moderately large but is expected to grow at a very high rate of growth as companies seek to automate their customer and employee service functions and companies like SoundHound continue to develop more capable solutions.
The primary risk to the company's outlook is its need to invest heavily in R&D in order to compete in the marketplace.
For example, in Q1 2022, R&D accounted for $16.7 million out of the total of $23.2 million in operating expenses, or 72%.
At a forward EV/Sales multiple of 63x, the stock is priced for perfection.
SOUND will need to prove a faster growth trajectory while making a meaningful stride toward operating breakeven before the current market environment will reward shareholders.
I'm on Hold for SOUN until we see significant revenue growth and positive operating results.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Investing in new issues can be a volatile and opaque endeavor. My research is focused on identifying quality companies at a reasonable price, but I’m wrong sometimes. I analyze fundamental company performance and my conclusions may not be relevant for first-day or early new issue trading activity, which can be highly volatile and unrelated to company fundamentals. This report is intended for educational purposes only and is not financial, legal or investment advice. The information referenced or contained herein may change, be in error, become outdated and irrelevant, or removed at any time without notice. You should perform your own research for your particular financial situation before making any decisions. Investing in new issues is subject to significant volatility and risk of loss.