Juan Jose Napuri/iStock via Getty Images

It's been a rollercoaster ride of a year for investors in the Gold Miners Index (GDX), and one name that's been especially volatile is Centamin (OTCPK:CELTF). This is evidenced by a 40% trading range year-to-date, with the stock sliding to new lows after reporting soft Q1 results. However, while the headline results were disappointing, much of the negativity looks priced into the stock, especially with the turnaround thesis being intact. Given Centamin's attractive dividend yield (~4.9%), and very reasonable valuation (~$960 million), I would view further weakness as a buying opportunity.

Sukari Mine (Company Presentation)

Centamin released its Q1 results in late April, reporting quarterly gold production of ~93,100 ounces, its weakest quarter since Q4 2020, when it reported movement in localized waste material, which delayed open-pit mining. Given the sharp decline in production and sales, Centamin's costs soared to $1,558/oz, more than 30% above the FY2021 industry average (~$1,100/oz), and well above its guidance range of $1,275/oz to $1,425/oz. However, it's important to note that this quarter does not accurately reflect the expected annual results or Sukari's potential. Let's take a closer look below:

Production

The chart below shows that Q1 was a rough quarter for Centamin, with quarterly production diving 13% sequentially against already easy comps. The lower production was related to fewer tonnes processed (~2.95 million tonnes vs. ~3.21 million tonnes) and lower grades from the open-pit and underground. However, while the headline results were not pretty, part of the softness was related to a transition to owner-operator mining in Sukari Underground and continued waste stripping in the open pit. The result is that Centamin is sitting at ~21% of its annual guidance mid-point after its first quarter of the year.

Centamin - Quarterly Gold Production (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

It's easy to be negative about these results, but it's important to note that production is expected to be back-end weighted, and the company has reaffirmed its FY2022 guidance of 430,000 to 460,000 ounces. Meanwhile, under the surface, Centamin continues to invest in the asset, from airborne geophysics to a more aggressive exploration budget and ongoing initiatives to reduce costs. This includes adding high-production truck trays, a solar farm, maximizing leach kinetics, and working on a new expansion study for Sukari Underground.

Several of these initiatives are positioning Sukari to return to a sub $1,050/oz cost profile and potentially back to 500,000+ ounces per annum, but they don't show up. In fact, the quarterly results look weaker than ever in this investment phase. This is because the company is seeing lower production as it optimizes Sukari while spending aggressively, leading to elevated expenditures being divided by a lower denominator (ounces sold). However, if Centamin is successful, it could deliver up to $150 million in cost savings from its 2020-2023 program.

Costs & Margins

As pointed out above, costs have been trending in the wrong direction for Centamin, soaring to $1,234/oz in 2021, a 19% increase from the year-ago period. This trend worsened in Q1, with all-in sustaining costs of $1,558/oz, pushing costs well above the industry average. However, this was largely due to the increased expenditures in the period combined with lower sales volumes. So, while the costs may look alarming for an asset that was consistently one of the lowest-cost producers pre-2021, the highest-cost quarter is now out of the way.

Centamin - All-in Sustaining Costs & Forward Guidance (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

Based on the back-end weighted production and the fact Centamin spent more than 31% of annual capex in Q1, we should see a material improvement in costs in H2 2022, placing Centamin in a position to meet its guidance mid-point of $1,350/oz. Many investors might groan at these costs, with this still representing a nearly 10% increase in costs on a year-over-year basis. However, the margin pressure won't be as severe as last year, with the higher gold price helping to alleviate some of this pressure. Assuming an average realized gold price of $1,890/oz in 2022, Centamin's AISC margins should come in near $540/oz, down only slightly from FY2021 levels ($564/oz).

Financial Results

Moving over to the financial results, Centamin reported revenue of $174.6 million, an 8% decline from the year-ago period. This was related to lower gold sales, which were only partially offset by the benefit of a higher average realized gold price ($1,883/oz vs. $1,776/oz). The lack of free cash flow generation in Q1 (negative $21.4 million) shouldn't be surprising, with Centamin spending heavily in Q1 both on exploration and investments in optimization work, including its paste fill plant, its solar plant, and the purchase of underground mining equipment after a transition to owner-operator mining.

Centamin - Quarterly Free Cash Flow (Company Filings, Author's Chart)

While the trend in free cash flow (shown above) certainly doesn't inspire a lot of confidence, we should see a steady improvement in free cash flow generation going forward, assuming the gold price stays above $1,850/oz. Looking ahead to FY2023, I would expect a further improvement in free cash flow generation. The reason is that we will see a boost from lower capital expenditures as the heavy investment phase winds down and lower operating costs on a year-over-year basis (sub $1,150/oz after factoring in inflationary pressures).

To summarize, like the weak Q1 production, investors should ignore the softer financial results. In fact, it's worth noting that despite the cash outflows, Centamin has one of the stronger balance sheets sector-wide, with $217 million in net cash. In addition, the lower free cash flow generation will not impact dividends this year, with Centamin aiming for a US$0.05 dividend in FY2022, translating to a nearly 5% dividend yield at current levels.

Long-Term Outlook

It's easy to dwell on the weaker results over the past 18 months, but it's important to note that Centamin has a much brighter long-term outlook under CEO Martin Horgan, who has positioned Sukari for success. Not only has the team delivered exceptional results from an exploration standpoint and transitioned to owner/operator mining, but the investments of today and the past year should help Sukari to claw back some of the lost margins from inflationary pressures. Looking at some other producers sector-wide, they are not as fortunate, have struggled to stay afloat, and were in no position to invest aggressively. Hence, Centamin will come out of this stronger than many of its sub-500,000-ounce peers.

While this points to the potential for a 500,000-ounce per annum production profile at Sukari if the company goes ahead with the underground expansion, there's additional upside from Doropo, which is finally receiving much overdue attention. For those unfamiliar, this West African project is capable of producing over 150,000 ounces per annum (208,000 ounces first five years of mine life) at all-in sustaining costs of $904/oz. Given the inflationary pressures sector-wide, these cost estimates look a little ambitious. However, I don't think it's unreasonable that this project could operate at sub $980/oz costs, which would still be phenomenal.

Centamin - Annual Gold Production & Forward Guidance/Estimates (Company Filings/Guidance, Author's Chart & Estimates)

It's also important to note that while Doropo has a solid production profile (first five years ~208,000 ounces at $850/oz AISC inflation-adjusted), it has a very reasonable upfront capex of $275 million. Some investors might scoff at a figure based on 2021 pricing with the capex blowouts we've seen, and like the operating costs, the $275 million upfront cost estimate is probably a little ambitious like the operating costs. Still, Centamin baked in a 15% contingency into this upfront capex, suggesting that it can likely build Doropo for under $320 million even after baking in inflationary pressure.

Centamin can easily finance this cash and some debt because we will see a return to free cash flow generation in 2023, and Centamin continues to sit on a solid balance sheet. Assuming Centamin green lights Doropo for construction in H2 2023, Centamin would see a massive upgrade to its investment thesis, transforming into a dual-asset low-cost producer in 2026 vs. a high-cost single-asset producer currently. This should lead to improved sentiment surrounding the stock, and an upside re-rating.

Valuation

Based on ~1.16 billion shares outstanding and a share price of US$1.02, Centamin currently trades at a market cap of ~$1,183 million. After subtracting ~$220 million in net cash, the company's enterprise value comes in at ~$960 million, a very reasonable valuation for a ~450,000-ounce producer. Of course, Centamin does have its risks, explaining its deeply discounted valuation vs. other mid-tier producers like Eldorado Gold (EGO), and Wesdome (OTCQX:WDOFF). The reason is that, unlike Wesdome and Eldorado, Centamin is a single-asset producer in a less favorable jurisdiction (Egypt).

However, while Egypt may not be as highly lauded as Ontario, Quebec, or Nevada, I would argue that it's a better jurisdiction than some areas of West Africa and certainly better than Guatemala, South Africa, and other Tier-3 jurisdictions. Besides, as discussed above, Centamin has a path to dual-asset producer status by 2025, assuming it approves Doropo. Not only would this make Centamin a growth story, but it would allow the company to shed its below-average margin profile. This is because with estimated FY2026 costs of $1,070/oz at Sukari and sub $850/oz at Doropo, Centamin would see its consolidated costs dip below $1,020/oz (industry average: $1,180/oz).

Doropo Mineralization (Company Technical Report)

Based on this outlook, and even after factoring in the relatively high profit-sharing payments to Egypt, Centamin looks very reasonably valued, assuming it can deliver on Doropo. While there are no guarantees, I would argue that the PEA delivered last year used very reasonable assumptions. For this reason, I would be surprised to see significant cost creep from a capex standpoint despite inflationary pressures with industry-leading costs (sub $980/oz), increasing the probability that Centamin will push the project forward. Hence, I see a low risk of Centamin abandoning this project.

So, is the stock a Buy?

While I think there are far safer ways to play the sector, hence my Neutral rating on Centamin, given that I see better opportunities elsewhere, I would view any further weakness in Centamin as a low-risk buying opportunity. This is because not only are investors getting a turnaround story with 600,000-ounce per annum potential, but they're also locking in a very attractive ~5.0% dividend yield, providing some income while investors wait for this growth. For now, I remain on the sidelines. However, if the stock were to dip below US$1.00, I might look at starting a new position.