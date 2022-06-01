Karina Caverdos - Chernenko/iStock via Getty Images

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) reports bookings of shows growing at double digits. Estimates from analysts are impressively optimistic from now until 2026. If the company continues to offer new shows and products, and establishes new relationships with artists, Live Nation's stock valuation will likely trend north. Even considering risks from loss of personnel or changes in public tastes, I believe that the current stock price does not successfully represent future free cash flow.

Live Nation: Beneficial Guidance And Expectations From Analysts

Live Nation Entertainment presents itself as the largest live entertainment business in the world with over 310 million fans. For starters, the company owns well-known websites like Ticketmaster, which receives around 80-90 million visitors per month, and Live Nation, with more than 14 million visits per month.

I am writing about the stock because management is offering record quarters in 2022 in terms of transacted ticket volume. I believe that we could expect impressive revenue growth as the ticketing gross transaction value is growing at a double digit in 2022.

Transacted ticket volume, excluding refunds, was approximately 63 million tickets for the first quarter of 2022, the company's fourth highest quarter ever and approximately 7 million tickets higher than the first quarter of 2019. Transacted ticketing gross transaction value, excluding refunds, was approximately $6.3 billion in the first quarter of 2022, the company's second highest quarter ever after the fourth quarter of 2021 and 39% higher than the first quarter of 2019. Concerts and sporting events drove increases in GTV, as they were up 49% and 73%, respectively, relative to the first quarter of 2019. Source: Press Release

Live Nation Entertainment also delivered confirmed show bookings growing at a double-digit pace in 2022, so things seem quite sweet for management:

Confirmed show bookings are up double digits for each of amphitheaters, arenas, stadiums and festivals for 2022 through the end of April, versus the same period in 2019. Source: Press Release

Analysts seem to share the optimism about the future of Live Nation. Many of them believe that Live Nation Entertainment will successfully deliver positive and growing net income from 2022 and more than double-digit sales growth in 2022. In my view, if management keeps reporting positive net income from 2024, we could expect the stock price to trend higher:

marketscreener.com

Regarding the future free cash flow expected, in my view, the estimates couldn't be better. Analysts believe that the company will likely deliver a free cash flow margin close to 6%-6.5%, with a capex/sales ratio close to 2.7%. I did take into consideration these figures in my financial models.

marketscreener.com

Balance Sheet

Live Nation Entertainment reports a significant amount of cash in hand, which will most likely help the company launch marketing campaigns. As of March 31, 2022, Live Nation reported $5.8 billion in cash.

10-Q

The total amount of debt is not small, but it is below the cash in hand, so I wouldn't worry much. As of March 31, 2022, long-term debt is equal to $5.1 billion, and the short-term debt stands at $0.6 billion.

10-Q

Conservative Case Scenario

Under my conservative case scenario, I assumed that Live Nation Entertainment will likely expand its relationships. I also believe that management will be able to increase its product offering, so revenue growth will trend higher. In my view, Live Nation Entertainment has sufficient cash to invest in these initiatives:

We will continue to drive growth in our sponsorship relationships and capture a larger share of the global music sponsorship market by further monetizing our fan base and portfolio of brands. We will focus on expanding existing partnerships and developing new corporate sponsor partners to provide them with targeted strategic programs, accessing the fans attending our shows each year. We will continue to develop and to scale new products in order to drive onsite and digital revenue. Source: 10-K

Under my conservative case scenario, I took into consideration that analysts expect the event tickets market to grow at close to 7.34% CAGR:

Revenue is expected to show an annual growth rate (CAGR 2022-2026) of 7.34%, resulting in a projected market volume of US$35.27bn by 2026. Source: Event Tickets Markets Statista Market Forecast

With that, Live Nation Entertainment grew by even more than 19% in the past because the business model is not only about selling tickets. The company also offers services to artists and sells digital assets. In my view, these business models could enhance sales growth in the future.

As of December 31, 2021, we had 100 managers providing services to more than 450 artists. We monetize our physical and digital assets through long-term sponsorship agreements and advertising. Source: 10-K

YCharts

My model includes sales growth ranging from 13% to 7.34%, an EBITDA margin of 10%-9%, and EBIAT between $640 million and 1.1 billion.

marketscreener.com

I assumed a working capital/sales ratio of 3% and capex/sales around 1%, which is pretty much aligned with the numbers reported in the past.

YCharts

The resulting free cash flow would grow from $489 million in 2022 to $914 million in 2028. In my view, my numbers are quite conservative.

Author's DCF Model

In this case, I discounted the free cash flow from 2023 to 2028 using a WACC of 8.6%-9.4%. The exit multiple used was 9x-10x, which is close to the median in the industry. The company trades right now at more than 17x EBITDA. Finally, assuming negative net debt, the implied valuation would be $89.

Author's DCF Model SA

More Effective Ticket Pricing, Targeted Promotional Marketing, And Inorganic Growth Could Imply A Fair Valuation Of $150

Under my most optimistic case scenario, I built a financial model with successful effective ticket pricing and a lot of marketing efforts:

We will grow our revenue per show across our venues through more effective ticket pricing, broader ticketing distribution and more targeted promotional marketing. Source: 10-K

I also included some acquisitions because management proved that inorganic growth is among Live Nation's options. Keep in mind that in 2021, the company acquired OCESA, which management highlighted as one of the most prominent live event businesses globally:

Through our strong partnership with artists, agents and managers, we believe we can continue to expand our concert base by delivering strong and consistent services. In December 2021 we acquired OCESA, one of the most prominent live event businesses globally with a robust business portfolio in ticketing, sponsorship, food and beverage, merchandise, and venue operations across Mexico and Latin America. Source: 10-K

Under very beneficial assumptions, I believe that sales growth of 15% from 2023 to 2028 could be achieved. If we also take into account an EBITDA margin of 10$ and operating margin close to 7%, 2028 EBIAT would stand at around $1.801 billion.

Author's DCF Model

With the previous optimistic conditions, realistic capital expenditures, and changes in working capital, 2028 free cash flow would stand at almost $1.445 billion.

Author's DCF Model

I included a weighted average cost of capital of 8.6%-5% because I expect a drastic reduction in the cost of equity as soon as the previous EBITDA figures are released. The results include 2028 discounted free cash flow of $961 million. Also, with an exit multiple of 11.3x, the implied market capitalization would equal almost $34.3 billion, and the stock price would be $150.

Author's DCF Model Author's DCF Model

Changing Public Tastes And Loss Of Promoters And Key Executives Could Push the Valuation Down To $50

Live Nation Entertainment operates in an industry in which anticipating changing public tastes is important. In my view, if management fails to identify emerging trends and new tastes, future revenue growth will likely not increase:

Our business is highly sensitive to rapidly changing public tastes and is dependent on the availability of popular artists and events. Our live entertainment business depends in part on our ability to anticipate the tastes of consumers and to offer events that appeal to them. Source: 10-K

With the integration of acquired targets, management may see some of its key executives leaving Live Nation. Key employees may leave the company, and management may lose know-how or relationships with artists. In sum, as a result, future sales growth will likely decline:

Due to the importance of those industry contacts to our business, the loss of any of our promoters, officers or other key personnel could adversely affect our business. Source: 10-K

I assumed that Live Nation Entertainment would report a decline in sales growth of 20% in 2023. I believe that Live Nation will be able to deliver decent revenue growth from 2024 to 2028; close to the event tickets market growth. The results include 2028 net sales growth of $15 billion. Also, with an EBITDA margin between 7.5% and 10%, 2028 EBITDA would be $1.5 billion. Finally, 2028 operating margin would be close to $850 million.

Author's DCF Model

With conservative assumptions about future working capital and capital expenditures, I obtained 2028 free cash flow close to $670 million and FCF/ Sales around 2%-4%.

Author's DCF Model

I assumed that the discount would decrease from 9.5% to 8.5% until 2028. I used an exit multiple of 7.75x. The implied market capitalization obtained is equal to almost $11.45 billion, and the implied price is $50.

Author's DCF Model

Conclusion

Transacted ticket volume is growing at a double-digit rate. In addition, confirmed show bookings are also growing at a double-digit pace. Estimates from analysts are quite optimistic about Live Nation Entertainment. In my view, even taking into consideration risks from changing public tastes and loss of key executives, in the long term, Live Nation's valuation will likely increase. Keep in mind that Live Nation Entertainment has cash in hand to design new products besides establishing relationships with more artists.