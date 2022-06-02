Spencer Platt/Getty Images News

Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) has been on a straight path downward ever since its post-IPO surge. The once-meme stock has now become a victim of the bursting of the tech bubble. The fall in stock price has also been driven by fundamental factors, as the company saw both growth - and profits - evaporate quickly after coming public. While the near term future admittedly looks murky, the price is right for those optimistic for a rebound.

HOOD Stock Price

HOOD came public last summer at $38 per share, peaked briefly at $85 per share, and has since dropped 88%.

Data by YCharts

I last covered the stock in March, and the stock has since dropped 10%. There, I weighed the distressed financials against the large cash hoard. The fundamentals continue to deteriorate, though that may be due to the current market conditions.

HOOD Stock Key Metrics

The first few quarters since it came public showed strong growth. Those turned out to be the high watermark as the company has since delivered three straight quarters of dramatic sequential declines.

Robinhood 2022 Q1 Presentation

The profitability has declined in tandem. The company saw its net loss narrow to “only” $392 million, but the prior year’s quarter had positive net income of $47 million after adjusting for non-cash fair value changes of their convertible notes and warrant liabilities.

Robinhood 2022 Q1 Presentation

Perhaps looking at the trend in adjusted EBITDA tells a more clear picture. We can see that the company was generating robust adjusted EBITDA margins in 2020 and early 2021, before seeing margins deteriorate starting in the second half of 2021.

Robinhood 2022 Q1 Presentation

Because adjusted EBITDA backs out stock-based compensation, this means that even inclusive of stock dilution, the company is still burning cash.

Is Robinhood Losing Or Gaining Customers?

Those struggling fundamentals are being driven in large part due to deterioration of the company’s user base. Net cumulative funded accounts showed mild sequential growth.

Robinhood 2022 Q1 Presentation

But that is arguably not the right metric here because HOOD’s business model is highly dependent on transactions. Monthly active users have continued to decline rapidly.

Robinhood 2022 Q1 Presentation

Furthering the pain, average revenue per user has also declined.

Robinhood 2022 Q1 Presentation

It appears that upward volatility led to an increase in trading, but downward volatility has done the opposite.

Is Robinhood Stock A Good Long-Term Pick?

Wall Street analysts do not have much hope for the stock. The average rating is only 3.4 out of 5.

Seeking Alpha

The average price target of $13.60 per share represents 40% upside from current levels.

Seeking Alpha

Considering the speculative nature of the stock, that does not present attractive upside potential. What’s more, if HOOD continues to lose MAUs, then it will continue to burn cash and at some point may even burn through all cash on hand. Unless the fundamentals improve, this is a stock which may get worse and worse over the long term.

Will Robinhood Stock Ever Recover?

Yet that forecast may be too pessimistic. It is difficult to measure the tangible hit to reputation that the company suffered during the GameStop (GME) and AMC (AMC) fiasco. Yet one mustn’t forget that HOOD offered much more than commission-free trades. The platform was popular in large part due to making trading easy, fun, and exciting. That gets a bad rap nowadays, but investing is quite boring to the common person, and HOOD arguably has helped make progress at changing that.

There are countless companies in the recent past which have suffered reputational hits yet recovered anyways - perhaps the most notable is Apple (AAPL), which has recovered in full from the infamous iCloud hacks. At the time, it felt like the company was in big trouble and that no one would trust their iCloud service moving forward. That clearly hasn’t panned out, and iCloud is arguably the company’s most attractive growth segment. HOOD may see a similar recovery.

Wall Street consensus estimates call for growth to return next year, as seen below:

Seeking Alpha

Is HOOD Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Even if growth does not come as aggressive as Wall Street expects, this stock looks cheap here. The stock is trading at 6x forward sales. The $6.3 billion in net cash makes up 70% of the current market cap. The company is operating at a negative $1.6 billion net income annualized run-rate, which means that inclusive of dilution, the company can support nearly four years of losses. I can see the company earning at least a 30% net margin over the long term. If we then assume that the company can return to a 20% growth rate, then the stock is currently trading at roughly a 1x price to earnings growth ratio (‘PEG ratio’) using that margin assumption - and that is before accounting for the large net cash position. I could see the stock trading at a 1.5x PEG ratio, suggesting 50% upside from multiple expansion, again before accounting for the net cash. If HOOD can return to growth and cut losses quicker, then the net cash may help increase the potential returns. The risks to this thesis are numerous. HOOD might not be able to repair the reputational damage and return to user growth. HOOD might also face an existential crisis: it derives the majority of its revenues from payment for order flow, a practice which has been controversial. HOOD would likely need to change its business model if payment for order flow is banned. In my view, the stock is attractively priced for a bullish turnaround, with enough cash on the balance sheet to buy the time needed for such a turnaround. I rate the stock a buy, but emphasize the speculative nature of this thesis which should be in heavy consideration when sizing such a position.