iQSTEL Looks Overvalued Based On Fundamentals

Introduction

It's been a year since I've covered U.S. telecommunications company iQSTEL (OTCQB:IQST) on SA and I think this is a good time to give an update on my thoughts on it. The firm booked a 37% increase in revenues in Q1 2022 and its working capital is now positive. However, iQSTEL is still unprofitable and it hasn't managed to uplist to NASDAQ, which somewhat limits its exposure to investors.

Overall, I think the fundamentals of the business have improved over the past year but iQSTEL still seems significantly overvalued. Let's review.

Overview of the business and financials

iQSTEL is a wholesale carrier of voice, SMS, and data for telecom companies and it currently has 150 active interconnection agreements. In Q1 2022, the company generated revenues of $19.4 million, compared to $14.2 million a year earlier. However, the higher sales didn't translate into any economies of scale as the gross profit remained flat. The net loss for the period was $0.5 million, which is significant for a company with less than $10 million in assets.

iQSTEL

Looking at the breakdown of revenues by geography, we can see that the growth is coming from the USA but the margins there are almost nonexistent.

iQSTEL

Just like in Q1 2021, the vast majority of revenues came from two subsidiaries, namely Etelix and IoT Labs. However, the businesses of these two companies still have low profit margins. Etelix is involved in the provision of international and domestic long-distance voice termination solutions in the ILD wholesale market. IoT Labs, in turn, specializes in the sale of SMS between the USA and Mexico.

iQSTEL iQSTEL

In June 2021, iQSTEL said that it expected to generate around $128 million in revenues over five years through the launch of Visa, Mastercard, banking, and cryptocurrency services. However, the Q1 2022 financial report shows that the recently established subsidiary for this business (Global Money One) still has no revenues. There also doesn't seem to be any significant progress around the announced plans to develop a proprietary electric battery. And I think that another disappointing development for investors is that the company still hasn't uplisted to NASDAQ, although it has been talking about making this move for over a year now.

Turning our attention to the balance sheet, the asset base grew to $9.85 million in March 2022 from $8.17 million a year earlier. The difference came mainly from the cash balance of the company, which increased by $1.19 million to $4.23 million. In Q1 2022, iQSTEL issued 2,060,000 new shares for $1 million and received a $0.5 million deposit for an option that includes the purchase of 4.8 million shares at $2.00 per share.

iQSTEL

The cash balance of iQSTEL should be much lower by the end of Q2 2022 as the company has announced two acquisitions since the end of March. In April, it revealed the purchase of 51% of voice and SMS telecom operator Smartbiz Telecom. IQSTEL will pay $0.8 million in cash and issue 2,378,059 shares. I think it's a good deal considering Smartbiz is forecast to generate a net income of $0.5 million in 2022. In May, iQSTEL announced that it's buying 51% of Voice/SMS services provider Whisl. It seems like another good deal as the company is paying $1.25 million in cash and $0.55 in shares and Whisl is expected to book a net income of $0.83 million in the next 12 months. Overall, Smartbiz and Whisl will together add about $11.6 million in annual revenues and $1.34 million in net income on a 100% basis.

So, what can we expect from iQSTEL in 2022? Well, the company recently said that it's on track to finish the year with revenues of over $90 million and that it still plans to uplist to NASDAQ.

iQSTEL

Based on iQSTEL's Q1 2022 financial results and the expected revenues of Smartbiz and Whisl, the $90 million revenue target seems achievable, and I think that the company could become profitable this year thanks to these two acquisitions. However, I'm skeptical that iQSTEL will uplist to NASDAQ anytime soon as the company wants to achieve the minimum listing share price organically, which means there won't be a reverse split. I think that the share price is likely to continue to fall as QSTEL looks overvalued despite the improved fundamentals over the past year. Sure, revenues are growing rapidly but margins are low and the company has failed to deliver on its plans to pivot to financial services. In addition, the book value was just $5.4 million as of March 2022. Overall, I continue to think that iQSTEL's business isn't worth much in its current state.

So, how do you play this? Well, there are no options available on iQSTEL as the company's shares are still trading on the OTC market. According to data from Fintel, the short borrow fee rate stands at 8.56% as of the time of writing, which I consider a good level. It currently takes less than 2 days to cover, so the short squeeze risk seems low.

Looking at the risks for the bear case, I think there are two major ones. First, I think it's possible that the share price spikes once iQSTEL becomes profitable. Second, an uplisting to NASDAQ could attract retail investor interest and this could provide support for the company's market valuation.

Investor takeaway

The revenues of iQSTEL have grown significantly over the past year but the company has so far failed to diversify its business. The margins remain low and iQSTEL is still unprofitable. Also, the company's share price is far below $1.00 and the long-awaited uplisting to NASDAQ might not take place this year.

In my view, iQSTEL's business isn't worth much in its current state. Investors can take advantage of this by short-selling the company's stock and the short borrow fee rate is relatively low.

