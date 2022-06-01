JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The Intel Acquisition

Intel (INTC) announced on February 15, 2022 that it was acquiring Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) for $53 per share in cash, representing a total enterprise value of approximately $5.4 billion.

The acquisition of Tower Semiconductor is coming after Intel sold its NAND flash business to SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCL) late last year for $7 billion after receiving Chinese antitrust approval. It also comes after Intel has said it intends on spinning off Mobileye this year in an IPO that could value the company at $50 billion.

Intel will gain access to five 200mm wafer fabs with a combined capacity of 162,000 wafers per month and one 300mm wafer fabs with a capacity of 20,000 wafers per month

Another positive for Intel, Tower increased capex on property and equipment from $172.2 million during 2019 to $256.5 million in 2020 and $279.3 million in 2021 for its fabs in Israel, the United States and Japan, including to Fab 7 in Japan. The large capex will provide Intel with the newest equipment even though they are at mature nodes.

The Silicon Carbide ("SiC") Significance of the Acquisition

STMicroelectronics (STM) will join Tower at its Agrate R3 300mm fab under construction on its Agrate Brianza site in Italy. STM will share the cleanroom in R3, with Tower installing its own equipment in one third of the total space. The fab is expected to be ready for equipment installation later this year and start production in the second half of 2022.

Tower will get 1/3 of the capacity at the ST JV fab, which means Intel will enter the Silicon Carbide (“SiC”) market.

I discussed the opportunities and advantages of SiC in a March 17, 2022 Seeking Alpha article entitled “II-VI: Eyes On Carbide Automotive Chip Market As Semiconductor Shortage Ends.” Indeed, 16% of Tower’s revenues come from Power IC customers, and the move to SiC will supercharge the technology and provide Intel with a win in the Automotive IC business.

Unfortunately for II-VI (IIVI), it would have been a strong tailwind for the company’s expanding SiC market.

Table 1 shows an analysis of the SiC inverter market for EVs for 2021 and 2030. The market will grow from $3.4 billion in 2021 to $186.6 billion. This represents a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 56% between 2021 and 2030, according to The Information Network’s report entitled “Power Semiconductors: Markets, Materials and Technologies.”

As a background, a battery electric vehicle (BEV) powertrain include three major semiconductor components:

Silicon carbide power module that is used in the traction inverters, which convert energy from the high-voltage battery to multiphase AC current to drive the traction motor

Battery management system ICs

SiC MOSFETs contained inside the on-board charger and which integrates the DC-DC converter

Also for automotive applications, Tower developed SPAD (single photon avalanche diodes) technology for dToF (direct time of flight) LIDAR (light detection and range) applications in mobile devices, smart automotive advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving ("AD") vehicles.

Investor Takeaway

Chart 1 shows TSEM’s stock performance over the past 25 years. The stock closed at $48.25 on May 27, 2022, but had been as high as $376 in February 2000.

Chart 2 shows the previous 3-year performance of TSEM stock, which has increased 220% compare to just 93% for the S&P Technology Sector Index (IXT). Both stocks were tracking until the beginning of 2022 when (1) the Tower acquisition was announced and (2) technology stocks were impacted by inflation and moved in opposition to the 10-year treasury rate.

Chart 3 shows post-Covid recover for TSEM, as Revenue ("TTM") increased 24% over the past three years.

However, Revenue % change of TSEM is nearly 2X times greater than Intel’s, as shown in Chart 4.

Gross Profit Margin increased just 23% in the past year as shown in Chart 5. It also shows the comparison with Intel, which has a GPM of 54%. The low GPM for TSEM is a result of the company's strategy of focusing on low-margin products at mature nodes, which have stiff competition and low barriers of entry for competitors.

Chart 6 shows Seeking Alpha Quant Factor Grades for TSEM and INTC. The acquisition of TSEM could benefit Intel once production starts in 2H 2022.

Evaluating the acquisition based on financial metrics is inconclusive – revenue growth is strong, share price is increasing but tied to the acquisition, while gross profit margin is low.

So the evaluation of the acquisition needs to be made largely on the benefits to Intel. The mature node foundry capability of Tower merely expands Intel’s product portfolio. Tower has just a 5.1% share of 200mm capacity and only a 1.6% share of overall pure-play foundry revenues.

In my opinion, it is Tower’s partnership with STM in SiC that is the primary catalyst of the acquisition. As shown in Table 1 above, the SiC inverter market for EVs for 2021 and 2030, the market should grow from $3.4 billion in 2021 to $186.6 billion. This represents a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 56% between 2021 and 2030.

As a result, I rate TSEM a buy prior to the acquisition. TSEM is currently trading at $48, 9% below the acquisition price.