Introduction

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) reported fourth quarter earnings for fiscal year 2022 prior to the market open on Friday, May 27, 2021, and the numbers were far from ideal. Shares have since slumped, nearly touching 52-week lows before rebounding slightly to right under $5 as of the time of writing. At face value, the negative reaction was likely the result of Canopy's revenue decline and per-share losses dramatically exceeding consensus analyst expectations: Canopy reported revenues of C$111.8 million and a per-share loss of C$1.46 for the quarter; consensus estimates forecast revenues of ~C$130 million and losses of only C$0.30. The wide gulf between expectations and reality raises eyebrows, but a deeper dive into the numbers is somewhat heart-sinking.

Such massive losses and large declines in revenue inspire little optimism in me that they will eventually turn a profit on their own. Declining net revenues and negative free cash flow would be a problem in itself, but their sizable C$1.5 billion debt burden seriously inhibits their current flexibility in addressing their problems. As a result of the decline, Canopy's cash position continued to fall lower this quarter.

Much of the issue stems from structural factors which put Canopy in a particularly difficult position to navigate: the Canadian cannabis market has and continues to suffer from significant price compression driven by competitive forces, both legal and illegal; these forces have greatly weighed down Canopy's earnings and will continue to do so. Economy-wide inflation in Canada and abroad will add pain to Canopy by driving up costs and potentially impairing demand from consumers.

Optimism is warranted at times, but I find it difficult to imagine the bull thesis playing out. Canopy faces stiff competition from legal players who will not simply go away tomorrow, and there is no reason to believe that the underlying factors driving illegal supply and competition will change in the near future. Hope placed in the United States as a potential growth bonanza seems to hinge on faulty assumptions and speculations.

Without concrete reasons for optimism - and a shrinking cash pile - I would caution existing shareholders of Canopy to reconsider their position. And I would certainly say to prospective shareholders that the risks of putting their money in Canopy outweigh the potential returns.

What Happened?

For the fourth quarter, Canopy indicated that their revenues declined to C$111.8 million, a decline of ~26% year over year from ~C$148.5 million! On an annual basis, FY'22 saw net revenues decline by ~5% compared to FY'21. Net income and free cash flow were both deeply in the red this quarter and for the year too. Just in this quarter, Canopy burned through over $0.5 billion.

Free cash flow outflow was actually slightly higher this quarter than in FY'21, despite multiple cost-cutting actions implemented throughout the year. And of course, as a result, Canopy's cash position fell by nearly $1 billion yoy from C$2.3 billion to just C$1.4 billion.

Bulls will cite this quarter's outstretched losses being driven by write-downs on inventories and cost-cutting restructuring, but I am skeptical that this point adds much credibility to the bull argument. For one, the write-downs in inventory and other investments do not affect operating cash flows. If you disregard these one-off charges, Canopy would still be losing cash every quarter. If you assume that the savings from Canopy's cost-cutting initiatives yield the most optimistic results-in effect, saving them ~C$350 million altogether-they still would have been in the red for this quarter. This assumption uses the most optimistic numbers provided by Canopy too, when they already conceded in the earnings call that inflationary pressure will likely eat into some of their expected savings. CFO Judy Hong stated:

Now some of these savings are expected to be offset by higher wage inflation and supply chain costs From 4Q'22 Conference Call

Most worryingly, Canopy is simply running out of cash. They have ~C$1.4 billion in cash, ~C$1.5 billion in debt and no cash flow to pay it down. Remarks regarding the health of the balance sheet on the same conference call painted a bleak picture. Right after claiming the balance sheet was strong, management noted that they had a $2 billion base shelf available and $500 million in debt capacity. Beyond the shortsightedness of borrowing more money to fix a balance sheet saddled with debt, the existing base shelf is a clear threat to shareholders.

Last year, in March, Canopy filed a base shelf prospectus allowing them to sell shares into the open market in order to raise up to $2 billion. So far, they have not raised a dollar through these means. Yet, it should be noted that the filing only gives them the ability to sell over a 25-month period from the date the prospectus was published. If Canopy actually wanted to raise money through their base shelf, they would have to do so by the end of the next year. So the potential for dilution looms large in the present.

At the current market capitalization of C$2.48 billion, it would be incredibly toxic for Canopy to issue $2 billion worth of new shares. Using the current exchange rate between the USD and CAD, $2 billion roughly translates to ~C$2.5 billion; dilution to this tune would devastate the value held by current equity holders. Just the management team mentioning this level of financing through such means as a possibility should raise serious alarm among current stockholders. For them to even consider issuing so many new shares, while the stock trades just below $5, shows how precarious the looming financial situation may be.

Borrowing more money or diluting shareholders will not actually fix the problems at hand. In order to address their debt, let alone generate earnings, Canopy has to actually bring more cash into the business. And unfortunately, sales revenue seriously declined this quarter, reflecting the general weakness in the Canadian and international cannabis market.

Canopy's Revenues By Channel (In Canadian Millions) Q4'22 Q4'21 Percent Change Y/OY FY'2022 FY'2021 Percent Change Y/OY Net Canadian Recreational Sales C$38.9 C$61.1 ~36% Decline C$205.3 C$229.6 ~11% Decline Net Canadian Medical Sales C$13.1 C$13.7 ~4% Decline C$52.6 C$55.5 ~5% Decline Net Global Cannabis Sales C$66.0 C$101.3 ~35% Decline C$337.2 C$378.7 ~11% Decline Other Consumer Products Revenue C$45.8 C$47.1 ~3% Decline C$183.1C C$167.9 ~9% Increase

Both at home and abroad, Canopy is seeing their revenue decline at a precipitous rate; the only revenue segment which saw significant growth was their other consumer products segment. Cannabis sales themselves, which make up the bulk of Canopy's revenue, falling so quickly does little to inspire future hope.

Much of this decline was unfortunately outside of Canopy's control completely. Because at the end of the day, Canopy is at the mercy of the economics associated with Cannabis. Higher supply-chain costs spurred by the sudden reopening and war in Ukraine have made Cannabis production more expensive, but Cannabis itself is cheaper than ever before. Why is that?

The Issue With The Cannabis Market

One core issue that plagues Canopy and other Cannabis companies, Canadian and American alike, is that there are low barriers to entry into the market. Oversupply is an issue, and it will take time before the issue corrects itself over time. Structurally, one issue which will not correct itself is the heavy disadvantage which legal participants face in the market. Illicit sellers who operate outside of the regulatory framework are not bound by the high taxes, THC regulations and other restrictions which legal jurisdictions impose. Consumers, because they can bypass the inconvenience and higher costs of the legal market, often purchase their products from illicit sources rather than official ones like Canopy. Until regulations and taxes are relaxed so that legal participants can provide more competitive pricing and convenience, publicly-traded Cannabis companies will always see unfair margin compression from illicit competition.

Bulls will counter that there are several growth opportunities outside of their current markets that could be catalysts for growth. Namely, they believe that legalization in new jurisdictions will be a boon for growth. Such thinking is based on pure speculation and faulty assumption.

For one, there is really no evidence that we will see mass legalization anytime soon in the United States, which is often the most pointed to growth opportunity. The federal bill pushing for it has completely stalled in the senate, and the most progressive states in the United States have already legalized or decriminalized Cannabis for recreational use. Believing that federal legalization will act as a growth catalyst for Canopy is purely speculative.

Canopy bulls who believe that the United States is a massive growth opportunity for the company wrongly assume that the US market will be any different than the Canadian market. For one, the same oversupply issues which plagued the Canadian market are now plaguing different state markets. Wholesale prices of Cannabis in California declined by nearly 50% last year alone, and California represents the biggest market for Cannabis products among all the states.

They also wrongly assume that Canopy will be able to compete in the United States and capture market share. From a financial perspective, Canopy is free cash flow negative with a debt pile that almost equals the value of the cash and cash equivalents they have on hand. How will they finance any large expansion outside of Canada into new markets? Secondary offerings? Borrowing more money? Canopy is simply in no fiscal position to capitalize on growth outside of Canada.

From a competitive standpoint, how will Canopy even realistically compete against other freshly capitalized Cannabis companies on their own turf? Will they fully understand the local regulatory and market nuances of faraway jurisdictions? If Canopy does not have a dominant market share in Canada, how can they expect to have it in foreign states?

When CEO David Klein stated on Canopy's earnings call that:

So I think the size of the prize in the industry and in the U.S. in particular, remains dramatic, and we think we're well positioned to perform there From 4Q'22 Conference Call

After hearing this, I asked myself the following questions: where is this optimism coming from? What makes the US fundamentally different than Canada, and precisely what strategy is Canopy using to gain a foothold in the U.S market? Bulls who believe that regulatory unlock and commercial expansion in the United States will be a bonanza for Canopy's growth should ask themselves these questions.

Conclusion

The stark realities and questions posed above, coupled with an acknowledgment of Canopy's abysmal financial state amid an unfavorable macro-economic backdrop, should be sobering to any prospective buyers of the stock. And it will hopefully inform the decision-making of anyone reconsidering their long position in the company. Until Canopy is actually able to show that it can turn a profit and reverse their declining revenues, I would stay far away from their stock.