Thesis

American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT), a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), continued its robust growth in Q1 2022 (reported on April 27, 2022. It reported strong double-digit property revenue, with particularly rapid expansion in Europe owing to the recent acquisitions. Its tower counts rose about 3.7x in Europe from the last year, and revenues rose by about 4x.

Such growth, however, came at a price - leverage. Together with its robust growth, its long-term debt ballooned in tandem, rising from less than $10B a decade ago to the current $43B. The net Leverage Ratio stands at a relatively high level of 6.4x, and management emphasizes the need to deleverage to the 3x to 5x range in the next few years. Although I am not too concerned. I think it is manageable when examined in terms of interest coverage ratio or debt-to-equity ratio. Its current interest coverage of 4.2x is actually near the peak level in a decade. And its current debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37 is totally within the historical range.

Valuation is approximately fair, maybe at a slight premium of around 5%. EV/EBITDA ratio currently is at 25.3x, about 5% above the historical average of 24.1x. A solid total return in the next few years (say three to five years) can be expected in the upper-single-digit to double-digit range (say 8.5% to 10%). Such returns would come mostly from organic growth and not from valuation expansion.

Rapid expansion

Thanks to strong secular support and efficient business operation, AMT has been growing robustly over the past. As you can see from the following charts, both the bottom line and top line have been growing at double-digit rates. Dividends have been growing at a spectacular rate of 20% for the past ten years, funds from operations ("FFO") at almost 15%, and adjusted EBITDA around 14.5%.

Against such a broader backdrop, the company just reported another year of strong growth during its first quarter 20 22 earnings conference call (reported on April the 27th 2022). Adjusted EBITDA rose by 12.8% YoY, and 13.5% when adjusted for FX changes. AFFO has grown by 6.1%, or 6.7% when FX effects are adjusted. In terms of tower sites, the company's network of wireless tower counts grew substantially. Its tower counts increased to 220k from about 185k a year ago, representing a 19% annual growth rate. Operations in Europe and Africa have experienced truly exponential growth. Owing to the recent acquisition, its tower counts rose about 3.7x in one year in Europe (from 5.3k to 19.8k) and about 7.3x in Africa (from 30k to 22k). Such rapid expansion has led to a 4x revenue increase in Europe.

Looking forward, there is more growth to come given our ever-increasing appetite for more data. The ramp-up of 5G will provide another wave of fast expansion. And the management is very confident to capitalize on such a secular trend, as CEO Tom Bartlett commented (the emphases were added by me):

We're off to a strong start in 2022 with Organic Tenant Billings Growth accelerating sequentially in each of our reported segments. 5G is ramping up in the U.S. and Europe today, while 4G coverage and densification initiatives continue to grow in earlier stage markets, and it is clear to us that macro towers will continue to be critical infrastructure for carrier network investments over the next decade and beyond. We believe our global footprint of distributed communications real estate is well-positioned to capture the benefits of the emerging technological trends, ultimately driving what we hope to be a prolonged period of solid global growth and attractive returns for our shareholders.

Stretched leverage

A price that AMT paid for the above rapid expansion was increased leverage and stretched balance sheet. As you can see from the following chart, long-term debt expanded from below $10B at the beginning of the decade to more than $43B now, a more than 4.3x increase. For the last quarter alone, long-term debt increased by 21% YoY. Even though high leverage is common for tower businesses. However, in AMT's case, its leverage is on the more stretched end of the spectrum the management has emphasized a plan to deleverage in the near future. As CFO Rod Smith commented (the emphases were added by me):

Finally, with respect to the balance sheet management, following our recent senior unsecured note issuance, which I highlighted earlier, and pro forma for executing our equity financing, we will have termed out a significant balance of our floating rate debt and would expect to bring our net leverage to the high 5 times range, with a clear path to returning to our target range of 3 to 5 times over the next couple of years.

To put things under context, currently, its Net Leverage Ratio (net debt divided by adjusted EBITDA) is about 6.4x. And the senior unsecured notes Smith mentioned were $1.3 billion the firm issued right after the end of the first quarter.

Although I wouldn't be too concerned about the leverage myself. I think it is manageable when put under the perspective of AMT's strong profitability and solid business fundamentals. One way to appreciate this is shown in the top panel of the following chart. This chart shows the interest coverage calculated as EBIT income divided by interest expenses. As you can see, its interest coverage has fluctuated between 2.3x to 4.4x in the past decade, with an average of around 3.0x. And currently, the interest coverage of 4.2x is at the higher end of the spectrum, actually near the peak level in a decade.

Also, its debt-to-equity ratio, as shown in the bottom panel, is also within a very reasonable range. Its debt to equity ratio has fluctuated between 0.22x to about 0.46x in the past decade, with a long-term average of 0.33x. And its current level of 0.37x is only slightly above the historical average. The majority of its capital is from equity (about 63%), and debt is only a minority. Given its strong businesses and strong stock prices, the cost to raise equity would be relatively low and able to offset the concern of increasing debt borrowing rates.

Finally, AMT expects a substantially higher operating margin (by about 370 bps) in the near future to help it better manage its debt. As CFO Rod Smith commented (the emphases were added by me):

As a result, we've been able to continue extending on the significant operating leverage inherent to the tower business model. At the midpoint of our 2022 outlook, we expect an operating profit margin of 78.8%, representing a 370 basis point expansion in the segment over the last five years, even while absorbing the significant impacts of Sprint churn more recently.

Valuation and expected return

The business is slightly overvalued compared to its historical standard as you can see from the following chart. Given the higher leverage mentioned above, I think a valuation metric adjusted for leverage such as the EV/EBITDA ratio would be more meaningful. As you can see from the top panel of the chart, its EV/EBITDA ratio currently is at 25.3x, about 5% above the historical average of 24.1x.

Given the slight overvaluation, the projected returns would come mostly from organic growth and not from valuation expansion in the next few years (say three to five years). MY projected growth rate would be conservatively in the upper single-digit to double-digit range (say 8.5% to 10%). And hence the expected annual return would be in this same range also.

Final thoughts and risks

Thanks to a combination of strong secular support, scale, and an efficient business model, AMT has been demonstrating double-digit robust growth. Dividends grew at a pace of 20% over the past ten years and FFO at almost 15%. Looking forward, I see such healthy growth to continue, and the ramp-up of 5G provides an immediate catalyst. I see a conservative growth rate in the upper single-digit to double-digit range (say 8.5% to 10%) in the next 3 to 5 years, leading to a total annual return in this same range.

In terms of risks, its balance sheet is stretched. The price that AMT paid for its rapid expansion was a 4.3x increase in debt in the past 10 years. Long-term debt stands at $43B now compared to less than $10B a decade ago. Net Leverage Ratio stands at a relatively high level of 6.4x. Despite its strong fundamentals, such sizable debt obligations could hinder its ability to invest and limit its capital allocation flexibility.

Another risk involves foreign currency exchange rates, which have negatively impacted its earnings by about 0.6% in the past quarter due to the strengthening dollar. The Company's outlook is based on the average foreign currency exchange rates during April 2022. The dollar could strengthen more in the near future. And the FX rates create headwinds when AMT reports its earnings in dollars.