Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) is at a 52-week low and lost over 20% yesterday following disappointing guidance on its Q4 earnings release. The current valuation, at 11x forward P/E, discounts few of the many growth drivers that have made APPS an exciting stock in the past and in my opinion, will make it an exciting stock in the future.

The bad first, then the good. As a small company dealing with telco and social media giants, Digital Turbine often gets ensnared in bureaucracy at its customers and projects take longer than expected to close and ramp. I list a few of these below:

Content media at AT&T and Verizon - these were supposed to be cross-sells from the Mobile Posse acquisition and ramp-up to $50 million a year each. So far progress has been slow with both, with many small trials but no big ramp. As each of these represents free money to the carriers, it is logical that they will ramp up at some point but have not yet.

Telefonica - This huge carrier, with worldwide subscribers equal to Verizon and AT&T combined, has rolled out a few models in a few countries but has not yet ramped up substantially. This has been perhaps limited by the low revenue per device (RPD) Digital Turbine has outside the US ($0.40 per phone, compared to $4.50 per phone in the US). That $0.40 number is actually up 100% year-over-year so as it grows the free money it represents to Telefonica becomes more enticing.

SingleTap licensing - this product has been in trials with Facebook and other social media players over the past nine months, but deals have not publicly been announced yet and first revenue is set for the September quarter with a more substantial ramp in the December quarter. As evidenced by the direct SingleTap delays before ramp, it takes a while for customers to get the right plumbing in place to ramp. Also, some of these customers are customizing SingleTap for their own usage which has added to the delays.

Television market - while always explained by CEO Bill Stone as a smaller market than mobile, this was a talking point a year ago but has not emerged as a revenue driver to date. It would seem to make sense for Samsung to do a deal with APPS here as they already have an expansive mobile relationship but nothing has happened yet.

AdColony and Fyber acquisitions - I think the jury is still out on synergies from these deals but they seem to be taking longer than management originally spoke to. They do represent recurring revenue and diversification, which is good, but also expose the company to the cyclical ad market, which as we have seen recently, can be quite volatile.

On all of the above growth drivers, I think management has gotten ahead of its skis in talking about them and consequently raising investor expectations. The original AT&T and Verizon deals took longer than expected to finally ramp to significant revenue so management arguably should know not to hype these projects before they actually materialize. I think that message has been brought home by investor reaction to this earnings call, and hopefully, management will be more circumspect in the future.

What has gone right for Digital Turbine over the past two years?

US revenue per device - US RPD has grown fourfold over the past few years as advertisers grasp the power of having their apps installed at phone launch as well as the addition of new products such as content media and SingleTap. The fact that advertisers can calculate a definitive ROI from their ad purchases with Digital Turbine adds to the appeal of its products.

Samsung relationship - At the time of its signing, this was an innovative deal that shared revenue amongst the carrier, OEM, and Digital Turbine. While it started out slow, it took fire in Brazil and now represents tens of millions of handsets shipped quarterly. There is more room for this relationship to expand with SingleTap installs on phones without Ignite and Ignite inclusion in more geographies.

SingleTap standalone - This patented product grew from nothing to over $100 million in annual revenue over the past two years, which is meteoric growth. While initially it took longer than expected, once it was ready it took off like wildfire and is still growing exponentially, 650% year-over-year in the latest quarter. As it expands to AdColony and Fyber inventory, it will continue to grow significantly.

Appreciate acquisition - Purchased for a relatively cheap price, Appreciate was the lynchpin that got the SingleTap plumbing where it needed to be to scale massively.

So is 11x EPS the right price for this business? I would argue no, that the company is very undervalued for the potential growth it has. US RPD has room to expand and even more so international RPD. The Samsung relationship has room to go and SingleTap standalone will ramp incrementally into the AdColony and Fyber inventory. While SingleTap licensing has not yet begun its ramp, it is taking definite positive steps in that direction and there is no reason to believe this game-changing product will not be rolled out by Facebook and others. The content media business at AT&T and Verizon is harder to gauge as it has been long in coming but it makes logical sense for those providers to get on board at some point. While we have not seen the revenue synergies from AdColony and Fyber yet, there is a decent shot that they will materialize. I would be surprised if you look at Digital Turbine's business five years from now and not see that it has grown at a 20% CAGR over that time. While there is likely to be near-term volatility in the digital advertising space, eyeballs continue to move to mobile phones, and long term, it is not a bad industry to be in.