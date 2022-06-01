JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

The best thing about market turmoil is that it often causes investors to look for bargains. While the Arconic Corporation (NYSE:ARNC) has done rather well during the most recent market sell-off, advancing 12% since my most recent article in March, it is down 15% year-to-date and roughly 27% below its 2021 all-time high. The company is suffering from sky-high input prices of i.e., aluminum, which makes it hard to grow free cash flow and margins. The good news is that demand remains high. The company even upgraded its revenue and EBITDA outlook. While demand risks increase due to falling economic growth indicators, the company is trading at valuations that are too cheap. In this article, I will reiterate my bull thesis and explain what I expect from this Pittsburgh-based metal fabrication giant.

What's Arconic?

First, a quick look back to my last article when I explained how two spin-offs shaped the Arconic company.

Arconic used to be part of the mighty aluminum producer Alcoa (AA) until Alcoa was spun off in 2016 to create a business focused on aluminum metals and engineering and an industry focused on aluminum and alumina production. The goal was to create shareholder value as businesses like Arconic have higher valuation multiples compared to basic material companies - in general. Then, on February 8, 2019, Arconic announced that it would split into two separate businesses (again). Arconic would be renamed Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) and a new company, Arconic Corporation, would be set up and spun out tax-free from Arconic. The new Arconic Corporation is focused on rolled aluminum products and Howmet Aerospace on engineered products. The separation was completed effective April 1, 2020. Basically, rolled products are used in the production of finished goods ranging from automotive body panels and airframes to industrial plates and brazing sheets. Sheet and plates are used extensively in the transportation industries as well as in building and construction and packaging. They are also used for industrial applications such as tooling plates for the production of plastic products. The company sells its products to 5 industries: Arconic Corp. (SEC 10-K)

Tailwinds And Headwinds

The company has one major benefit and one major problem. The benefit is its focus on transportation industrial products, building, packaging, and aerospace where it delivers weight-reducing and next-gen metal products. The problem is ongoing supply chain issues and high input inflation. This is not just hurting its own bottom line, but also its top-line given struggles among major customers.

For example, ground transportation, accounting for a third of total sales, suffers from ongoing semiconductor and supply chain issues.

Arconic Corp.

A few days ago, Reuters reported how all major automotive markets in the world are suffering:

Chinese retail car sales grew in May from April but were still down 16% year-on-year, according to the Chinese Passenger Car Association, which called for more government support for the industry. [...] In Europe, data from auto consultancy JATO showed new car sales down 20%, with electric vehicles (EVs), which many automakers have prioritised amid supply chain troubles, also down by 1.4%. [...] In the U.S., total sales were down 21% year-on-year, according to research by Deutsche Bank, with last year's sales bumped up by a post-lockdown release of pent-up demand.

Moreover, we're now seeing a development where global economic growth is slowing. The chart showing Taiwan manufacturing new orders and export orders is a great leading indicator of semiconductor demand.

PPG Macro

Adding to that, car and manufacturing hub Germany reported (according to S&P Global) a slightly higher manufacturing PMI but concerning comments regarding demand:

[...] deepening decline in manufacturing new orders, amid an array of headwinds to demand that included heightened uncertainty among clients due to the war in Ukraine, COVID-related destruction from elevated prices.

In the US, we're witnessing something similar as manufacturing sentiment using New York and Philadelphia Fed data is also showing significant weakness.

Author (Raw Data: New York, Philadelphia Fed)

The good news is that ARNC has been holding up very well so far. As the PowerPoint screenshot above shows, the company had year-on-year sales growth in all segments. Organic growth was up in all segments but ground transportation. Even sequential growth was positive in all segments but ground transportation.

What's interesting is that the company's top line didn't just benefit from pricing, but also from higher volumes. In 1Q22, total sales improved by 31%. 22 points were caused by a higher aluminum price. 7 points by better selling prices (excluding aluminum) and favorable volume/mix. Negative currency translations reduced growth by one point.

Arconic Corp.

On top of that, adjusted EBITDA improved by 15% to $205 million. $205 million is the best result in the company's short history. However, EBITDA growth is clearly underperforming sales growth, as pressure on margins is significant. A higher aluminum price caused savings net of inflation to be negative in all segments. Especially rolled products, which saw a $61 million headwind, which allowed EBITDA to grow by only 7%. Extrusions saw 25% lower EBITDA, which means the building and construction systems segment was the big driver of total EBITDA in the quarter.

To give you another example of the impact of high aluminum prices, the company paid $4,436 per ton of Midwest aluminum, based on its base price of LME aluminum and the Midwest premium. That's up 65% compared to 1Q21.

Arconic Corp.

The good news is that (in this case) COMEX aluminum prices have fallen roughly a quarter from this year's highs as the Russia-related commodity fears have eased a bit. At least in metals.

The graph below compares the price of COMEX aluminum to the ratio between Arconic and the S&P 500 (orange). ARNC started to outperform the market the moment aluminum peaked. It paved the road for capital gains while the market was weakening in both April and May.

TradingView

Given that every $100 price increase per ton requires an additional $20 million in working capital, one can imagine how big of an impact the price surge until the April peak had.

The numbers below show updated guidance. Thanks to both stronger selling prices and higher expected volume, sales guidance has been raised by $200 million. Adjusted EBITDA estimates have been raised by $20 million. Unfortunately, free cash flow expectations have been lowered due to the impact higher selling prices have on working capital. However, I expect that 2Q22 earnings include another FCF revision as a result of lower input prices.

Arconic Corp.

Note that the better full-year guidance was supported by strong aerospace and building demand. Ground transportation remains challenging with the impact of the war in Ukraine on the packaging segment.

Arconic Corp.

With that said, there's more good news.

ARNC Valuation

The good news is that Arconic has an incredibly healthy balance sheet. This year, the company is expected to end up with roughly $1.26 billion in net debt. That's unchanged compared to 2021 and roughly 1.5x EBITDA. Next year, net debt is expected to fall to $930 million as a result of higher free cash flow. This would translate to a net leverage ratio of less than 1.0x.

TIKR.com

Speaking of free cash flow, if the company is able to use lower input inflation in its favor, it could do $500 million in 2023 free cash flow. That's roughly 17% of its $3.0 billion market cap. It would technically mean the company can repurchase 17% of its shares outstanding in a single year given the healthy debt load - technically speaking.

While the company does not pay a dividend, it is repurchasing shares. Last year, the company announced a $300 million buyback program. It has bought back $177 million in shares so far. That's roughly 6% of its market cap in an unfavorable market environment. Imagine what the company can do when both demand and pricing become tailwinds.

Note that the company is pursuing the sale of its Russian operations. According to Seeking Alpha:

[...] it will look to sell its Russian operations, saying the war in Ukraine and an ongoing legal dispute with the Russian Federal Anti-Monopoly Service have made its position in Russia "untenable," and it expects to record a related charge of as much as $500M. Arconic's (ARNC) metallurgical plant in Samara, Russia, has been in operation since 1960 and is one of the country's largest producers of fabricated aluminum, including a wide variety of flat-rolled and extruded products.

Moreover, using the company's $3.0 billion market cap, $930 million in expected net debt, and $1.1 billion in pension-related liabilities (not including benefits from higher rates) give us an enterprise value of $5.0 billion. That's roughly 5.2x next year's expected EBITDA of $960 million.

In my most recent article, I wrote the following:

The problem is that ARNC does not have a useful EV/EBITDA history and its peers have volatile and useful histories due to i.e., years with negative EBITDA. Either way, 4.6x expected EBITDA is too cheap. This needs to be at least 7x, in my opinion. In other words, I believe that ARNC can rise to $40-$45 over the next 12-24 months, which is roughly in line with JP Morgan's price target of $40, which was released on December 10, 2021.

FINVIZ

Back then, the stock price was lower and EBITDA estimates were slightly higher due to the incorporation of the planned Russian divestiture. However, I stick to my fair price assessment.

The problem is getting there. The market will more than likely remain volatile given ongoing pressure on economic growth and geopolitical tensions. My advice is to gradually buy ARNC. Add a few shares now and add in intervals. If the stock falls, investors get to average down. If the stock price improves, investors have a foot in the door.

Either way, I think ARNC is significantly undervalued and in a good spot to generate a lot of long-term capital gains thanks to its business model and ability to generate cash.

Also, the implied free cash flow yield of more than 15% is way too high. Based on that alone, I think there's a case for a much higher stock price.

Takeaway

Arconic is one of the companies that are way too cheap but unable to start a meaningful rally due to economic headwinds. Nonetheless, ARNC did well over the past two months despite market weakness. The company is benefiting from falling aluminum prices while high construction demand more than offsets ongoing automotive weakness.

While it's hard to say when the stock will rebound, the company is already generating strong free cash flow used to reduce debt and repurchase shares.

I believe the fair value is above $40, which means there is at least 50% upside - if not more in the longer term.

For now, the biggest problem is demand uncertainty as economic growth indicators in major economic areas are weakening. In other words, do not expect a sudden and steep uptrend but use weakness to accumulate shares if this stock fits your trading strategy.

