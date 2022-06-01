LeManna/iStock via Getty Images

We think Broadcom (AVGO) is barking up the wrong tree in VMware. Instead, the company could make a killing with a much less expensive and potentially more synergistic target in Akamai (NASDAQ:AKAM).

What Broadcom wants

We have recently written on why the VMware (VMW) deal does not make sense for Broadcom.

The lack of meaningful synergies coupled with more qualified suitors in the market makes Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) an ill fit for VMware (NYSE: VMW). While Broadcom's offer is likely to open a whole host of opportunities from VMware, Broadcom may lose out not only on VMware but also on its reputation.

So what is Broadcom looking for?

[Question] And one last question on the software side, obviously, since December 8 when you announced the big buyback, obviously, software valuations have become much more attractive in the last might be down 30%, 40% there. But do you have a target in mind as to what you think that software business should be, like 24%, 25% of revenues now? Are you looking to build it up to half of your business? Or is there a long-term target that you're putting out there?

[Hock Tan] To tell you, I don't have a strategic plan here. My plan are a numbers plan. It's – our strategy in acquisitions and growing this entire Broadcom platform is more about locating, identifying very, very strong assets out there and – which are actionable, and then making a deal and buying them and integrating in our platform.

Broadcom wants its software business to cover the entire application lifecycle in modern enterprises.

We think there may be a more financially compelling proposition than VMware for Broadcom – Akamai.

What makes Akamai a potential merger candidate

We recently wrote about why Akamai is a high-quality asset on a trajectory towards becoming a 'fuller' cloud provider.

We like Akamai's (NASDAQ:AKAM) business model and think the company is doing well to move away from its delivery business. As Akamai transitions towards a cloud platform, we believe the company will become very valuable. Our sum of the parts analysis of the company's business gives us a value of $30 billion or a 70%+ upside from the current levels.

Source: Akamai: The Growth Story Is Not Yet Apparent

The real value proposition for Akamai is its network, which extends from the cloud to the edge and growth in edge use cases is a known upside.

The Akamai of today versus the envisioned platform has a lot of technical integration work, post which will put it more head-to-head with its hyperscaler partners.

IDC just issued a report on workload deployment optimization that urges buyers to consider suppliers of Infrastructure-as-a-Service beyond the hyperscalers. Our acquisition of Linode was the first alternative IDC highlighted as an example that can offer better cost and performance while retaining the level of redundancy and coverage demanded by enterprises.

In short, the Linode integration is a while away, but Akamai is signalling to its hyperscale partners that Akamai will soon compete with them as an end-to-end platform where applications can be built, run, delivered and accelerated. As Viper said:

Akamai is a company run by brilliant people, and the consistency of execution has been closer to that of Ice Man's than that of Maverick's.

Thus, we think the Linode investment is a clear signal that Akamai is ready to shed its CDN (content delivery network) tag to become a cloud-first company.

Why Broadcom

Our assessment of the potential synergies by segments is as follows:

Companies filings, Author's analysis

Linode can be used alongside Broadcom's mainframe and distributed software businesses.

Payment authentication can get a further boost from Akamai's edge capabilities. In addition to the obvious synergies in the security business, Broadcom's networking business can leverage Akamai's reach to move towards a software-defined strategy.

Especially betting on 5G, in Akamai, Broadcom has the opportunity to contribute to all seven layers, increasing the stickiness of Broadcom's solutions.

For Akamai, Broadcom also presents a rather worthy suitor willing to let Akamai become a 'fuller' cloud provider.

Notably, the Broadcom+Akamai combination can potentially become another player in the mainframe-to-cloud space.

Risks to our thesis

We note that Akamai had been rumored to be acquired by Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) in 2011. However, after the acquisition of Linode (an infrastructure-as-a-service or IAAS platform), Akamai could once again be potentially attractive to some of the hyperscalers that Akamai partners with.

Microsoft ( MSFT )

It is no secret that Microsoft has been quite focused on gaming:

Our ambition is to power gamers to play when, and how, and where they want. And with Xbox Cloud Gaming, we are redefining how games are distributed, played, and viewed. To date, more than 10 million people have streamed games. Many of our most popular titles, including Flight Simulator are now accessible on phones, tablets, low-spec PCs for the first time.

Source: Q3 2022 Microsoft Earnings Call

And that has led to gaming becoming one of the faster growth businesses for the company.

New capabilities speed time to development and to help connect players across platforms. Azure gaming revenue fiscal year to date increased 66%.

Source: Q3 2022 Microsoft Earnings Call

However, lower screen time is expected to dent growth.

And in Gaming, we expect revenue to decline in the mid-to-high single digits driven by lower engagement hour’s year-over-year as well as constrained console supply. We expect Xbox content and services revenue to decline mid-single digits though engagement hours are expected to remain higher than pre-pandemic levels.

Source: Q3 2022 Microsoft Earnings Call

Of course, there are synergies in Microsoft’s cloud business with Akamai’s compute and security divisions, but would Microsoft want to buy an asset to strengthen consumer business when Microsoft slows hiring in the consumer division?

Microsoft Corp. will slow hiring in its Windows, Office and Teams chat and conferencing software groups, citing a need to realign staffing priorities as it approaches a new fiscal year in a time of global economic uncertainty.

Source: Bloomberg

Also, given Akamai is a platform-neutral player (they have enabled Fortnite and other gaming plays to manage peak traffic), Microsoft may not be able to absorb Akamai’s network.

Google

Google's cloud gaming platform, Stadia, may limit Google's ability. Additionally, with the Mandiant acquisition, Google has limited benefits from adding another security business.

Amazon (AMZN)

While Amazon could easily buy Akamai, we think Amazon would instead be better off buying VMware or could be looking to invest in telcos. Instead, we maintain our thesis that Amazon might buy a struggling telco in India, something that rumor mills have been buzzing about.

Beyond these obvious ones, we would like to point out one more player who could be looking to strengthen/build their footprint in the mainframe-on-the-cloud space.

IBM (IBM)

While some readers may think it is another obvious candidate, IBM’s need to own Akamai may stem from wanting to ward-off competitive advances from the likes of Google.

In Feb 2020, Google announced the acquisition of Cornerstone. This company had been helping companies migrate their mainframe workloads to the Google cloud by automating the roadmap, conversion of languages used in legacy systems and movement of data. The Cornerstone acquisition came on the heels of Google launching IBM Power Systems on Google Cloud.

Considering IBM’s claim that 85% of all credit card transactions run through the IBM z mainframe, Google’s moves make sense.

And IBM has a lot riding on its Mainframe business:

I will tell you that we saw over the last three years more growth and better adoption of Mainframe than we have seen in prior cycles. We operate the Mainframe as a platform-centric model. So on top of that Mainframe, we have mission-critical software as you know quite well. We have storage, high-end attach. We have maintenance that goes to it. we typically do about $900 million of revenue quarter-to-quarter, 1Q to 2Q, all in. But when you take a look at this year, we expect 2Q to be a couple hundred million dollars above that historical quarter-to-quarter of $900 million. So call it about $1.1 billion, a little bit more.

Source: Q1 2022 IBM Earnings Call

For IBM, the drivers for mainframe growth, in order of priority, are:

Volumes

Resilience

Fraud prevention at the edge, which IBM has addressed by embedding AI in the processor

None of these three levers can stand compared to the network Google has. IBM’s advantage is its mainframe, and the company’s focus is the cloud. Thus, a potential combination with Akamai can give IBM tremendous leverage when operating at the edge.

While on-chip inferencing has its advantages, having an edge delivered cloud network would add stickiness to IBM’s solution. Per IBM’s new reporting, we see most of Akamai getting integrated across IBM's Software and Infrastructure business lines.

We think IBM’s play as a neutral cloud integrator will allow it to continue offering services to all the hyperscalers, media and OTT companies while building and strengthening relationships with new and existing logos.

Other than the ability to finance the deal and the issue of working through its divestments, we don’t see much reason why IBM should not be looking to get its hand on a high-quality network asset and partner such as Akamai.

The synergies and competitive dynamics bring us to the obvious question of valuation.

What could Broadcom pay

We had estimated Akamai's fair value to be $30 billion.

Company filings, Author's analysis

Broadcom's total revenue is $27 billion, of which $7 billion is software. So with the outlined synergies, we think the scope of value creation is high.

Company filings, Seeking Alpha, Author's analysis

However, Broadcom will need to part with a lot of the synergies:

For Broadcom, all of Akamai's segments make sense. To ensure that the likes of IBM don't scoop away Broadcom's chance at becoming a meaningful player in the mainframe-to-the-cloud business. The price of $30 billion is less than half of the $61 billion that Broadcom has offered for VMware for limited synergies.

On the other hand, IBM (and other potential suitors) could value Delivery and Compute more than Security.

Potential offer from IBM

IBM is a $57 billion revenue company, and the mainframe revenue is around $3.5-4 billion or less than 10% of total revenue. Therefore, we think that due to the difference in the size of integrable revenues, the synergies will not exceed 20% of the combined value.

Company filings, Seeking Alpha, Author's analysis

IBM will also need to give up a lot of the synergies to Akamai to:

Reach closer to the intrinsic value of Akamai

Give Akamai the scarcity premium its network commands, and

Protect IBM from other competitors entering the mainframe business

Conclusion

We find this a win-win proposition for Broadcom and Akamai. In an attempt to become a cloud platform, we think Akamai is likely to attract the attention of many suitors in the market. Broadcom could be an excellent buyer for Akamai's assets that can help achieve Broadcom's vision of securely enabling the application lifecycle of the modern enterprise – a vision shared by Akamai.

Broadcom presentation for VMware, Author's edits

