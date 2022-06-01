Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

We have a buy rating on Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI). As a well-established semi giant, we believe that ADI has the core technologies and capacity to expand into the high-growth power management segment. The power management segment is the fastest growing in the analog business now. In turn, we expect high revenue growth and improved profitability for the stock due to ADI's venture into the power management segment and recommend investors buy in now.

We believe ADI has already begun capitalizing on power management with the Linear Technology and Maxim Integrated Products acquisitions. Since its most recent acquisition of Maxim last year, the company's revenue and gross margins have been significantly appreciating. We recommend investors buy ADI at current levels before the stock is driven higher.

ADI is taking a step in the right direction

Our bullish perspective on ADI is driven by the growth-oriented approach the company is taking in the analog business. ADI is a high-performance semiconductor company that operates in analog and mixed-signal IC technologies. ADI manufactures and designs the building blocks used in electronic systems and devices in layman's terms. ADI works in analog and mixed signals, radiofrequency & microwave, and edge processors and sensors. The company's primary focus, however, is its analog segment. The analog business is complex and can be broken down into the sub-segments outlined in the table: amplifiers & comparators, interface, power management, and signal conversion. ADI has been focused on conversions and amplifiers in the past but has recently recognized the growth opportunity presented by the power management segment. The company has also realized the disadvantage of not being significantly exposed to one of the industry's fastest-growing segments: power.

The company's recent acquisitions (Maxim Integrated and Linear) have dramatically increased its exposure to the power management segment and bettered its position across industrial, automotive, data center, connectivity, and consumer markets. We believe ADI is in the brunt of expanding its business. We believe now is investors' prime time to invest and feel ADI's growth. The chart below shows ADI's previous acquisitions that helped drive growth and explicitly highlighted the revenue growth caused by the acquisition of Linear and Maxim.

ADI is not only heading in the right direction, but it has the right resources

Our optimism about ADI's favorable risk-reward is not just because the company recognizes the growth in power management but because we believe the company can enter that market successfully. ADI is a well-established semi-name and has a diversified customer base. The company's earnings presentation slide shows ADI's broad range of market exposure. ADI's top-two end markets are industrial and automotive. Industrial markets make up 49% of ADI's revenue, and automotive accounts for 20%. This exposure is perfect for ADI, and its investors, because automotive and industrial markets are forecasted to grow at 8.5% and 5.8% CAGR through 2027. ADI could not be more bullish; the company is heading in the right direction with the right resources. The following chart of ADI's earnings shows the diverse end-markets ADI operates within.

Maxim acquisition is the game-changer

Maxim Integrated was acquired in August 2021 and was ADI's ticket into the power management segment. The power management segment and the semis field, in general, are highly competitive. ADI has a 5-decade foundation in the semiconductor industry and status as one of the world's largest analog IC suppliers. In turn, we believe the company has the right end customers and capital to successfully combine its business with that of Maxim Integrated and, in turn, meaningfully enter the power management market. The company' s revenue is already more favorable post-acquisition. Between May 2021 and April 2022, the company's revenue grew by 79%. The acquisition has also combined the resources of both companies, namely 10,000 engineers, 62 design centers, and 23,000 employees, and increased ADI's customer diversification. The following slide from the earnings presentation shows the combined growth ADI achieved through acquiring Maxim.

ADI's short-term outlook is still cloudy

ADI is still not immune from double ordering in the supply chain. We have some concerns about the short-term risks of double-ordering. Nevertheless, we believe ADI's increased exposure to power management will balance out any negative impacts that might arise from double ordering. The company is also at risk of underperforming the semi-peer group companies with more power management exposure, namely Monolithic Power Systems (​​MPWR) and ON Semiconductor (ON). We believe ADI is en route to gaining more exposure to power management appropriately and resolving its disadvantage. Investing in ADI is equivalent to investing in the power management segment, which we believe will continue to grow as the demand for electronic devices increases.

Stock performance

ADI had an impressive run over the past two decades. ADI stock is up 98% over the past five years compared to 47% for Infineon Tech (OTCQX:IFNNY), 42% for Qorvo (QRVO), and 73% for Microchip (MCHP) over the same period. ADI stock surged alongside other semi giants during the global pandemic in March 2020. ADI grew 2% over the past year. This growth did not seem like much until compared to its peer group over the same period: IFNNY declined 11%, Qorvo declined 39%, Texas Instruments (TXN) declined 6%, and only MCHP was up 6%, within the peer group. The stock is down 5% on YTD. We believe this downward draft is not specific to ADI but due to the market sell-off. We believe ADI has the core technologies necessary to become a significant player in the high-growth power management market. We expect ADI's capitalization on power management and the recent Maxim acquisition will drive stock appreciation over the coming months.

The following charts indicate ADI's stock performance over the past five years compared to the semi-peer group.

Valuation

ADI is a mildly expensive stock, trading at around $167. On the P/E basis, ADI is trading at 16.6x C2023 EPS of $10 compared to 16x for the semiconductor peer group. The stock is trading at 7.3x EV/C2023 sales versus the peer group average of 5.0x. Adjusted for growth, ADI is trading at 1.4x C2023 compared to the group average of 0.7x. The following chart illustrates the semiconductor peer group valuation table.

Word on Wall Street

Market consensus on ADI is an overwhelming buy. Out of the 28 analysts, the majority, 22 analysts, are buy-rated, six are hold-rated, and none are sell-rated. Growing analyst optimism is reflected in the upside presented by the sell-side price targets. ADI is currently trading at around $168. The sell-side median price target is $205, and the mean is $202, for an upside of 20-22%. The following chart indicates ADI sell-side ratings and price targets:

What to do with the stock

Our buy rating on ADI is simple: we believe ADI stock is on its way up because it is increasing exposure to the power management market. ADI is well-positioned in automotive and industrial markets and will now be well-positioned in the power management segment due to the recent acquisitions. While there could be a near-term risk due to multiple compression and double ordering, ADI is well-positioned for longer-term investors. We believe the company's position and exposure in the semis industry create favorable risk/reward for longer-term investors. Therefore, we recommend investors buy the shares now.