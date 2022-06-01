Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has been under scrutiny for lots of controversies in past years. It even caused longtime shareholder Warren Buffett of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A) (BRK.B) to sell his entire position. With some investors losing faith in the bank, it is important to highlight the strong long-term aspects of the bank that some are ignoring. Namely, the bank is starting to reduce its headcount to improve its efficiency ratio, is set to benefit the most from rising mortgage rates, and is buying back a higher amount of shares than its competitors. With all of this in mind and the valuation the stock is currently trading at, investors should consider Wells Fargo for an investment.

Wells Fargo's Efficiency Ratio is Abysmal

Many investors are pointing to the bank's efficiency ratio as the reason for not investing. In the first quarter of 2022, the bank recorded an efficiency ratio of about 79%. Since a high efficiency ratio is worse than a lower one, the other major banks are performing much better. Currently, JPMorgan Chase (JPM) has a ratio of 62%, Bank of America (BAC) has a ratio of 63%, and Citigroup (C) has a ratio of 69%.

Wells Fargo's Efficiency Ratio

The most recent quarter had an abnormally high efficiency ratio caused by higher payroll taxes, employee incentives, and operating losses from customer remediation expenses. These pushed noninterest expenses higher and, therefore, led to a higher efficiency ratio. The largest part of the company's noninterest expenses were comprised of personnel expenses. This means that if Wells Fargo wants to improve, it must start reducing its headcount drastically.

Noninterest Expenses (1Q22 Company Presentation)

Wells Fargo Needs to Reduce its Headcount More

For a bank to improve its efficiency ratio, it must either raise its top line or decrease its noninterest expenses. Since 2012, Wells Fargo's revenue has increased by only 5% total. Therefore, the bank must focus on reducing its noninterest expenses to improve its efficiency ratio.

To do so, Wells Fargo should try to reduce its personnel expenses by reducing headcount. Since last year, Wells Fargo has reduced its headcount from 265,000 to 247,000 total employees, representing a 6.4% reduction. This may seem like a lot at first to some investors, but Wells Fargo has not been able to reduce its headcount over the long run. In the past 10 years, the bank has only reduced its total headcount by 8.4%. Meanwhile, Bank of America has been able to reduce its headcount by 24.5% and cause it to having a much better efficiency ratio.

Data by YCharts

This has allowed Bank of America to drastically reduce its noninterest expenses by 17.5% in the past 10 years. As for Wells Fargo, the bank has increased its noninterest expenses by 6.6% in the past 10 years. If Wells Fargo wants to improve its efficiency ratio similar to Bank of America, it must start speeding up its employee reductions.

Analysts Expect Wells Fargo to Benefit the Most from Rising Mortgage Rates

Citigroup analyst Keith Horowitz recently upgraded Wells Fargo to Buy while many other banks like Citizens (CFG), Bank of New York Mellon (BK), State Street (STT), and Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) were downgraded. This is because the bank is set to benefit the most from rising mortgage rates. Wells Fargo focuses heavily on U.S. retail and commercial banks instead of investment banking and Wall Street divisions like its big competitors. In the first quarter of 2022, the bank's average loans totaled $898 billion and is up 3% from the previous year.

However, CFO Mike Santomassimo stated in the company's earnings call that management expects mortgage banking revenue to decline. Furthermore, the bank expects second quarter originations and margins to face problems. Santomassimo also says the bank will, "See a step down given the pretty abrupt slowdown in the refinance market." The bank reported mortgage banking income of $693 million, down from $1.3 billion in 1Q21 and below expectations of $880 million.

The Bank's Stock Buybacks are Much Better than Competitors

Although many investors are steered to Wells Fargo's competitors because it has the lowest dividend yield of the Big Four of 2.18%, many are ignoring the bank's large share buyback program. In the past 12 months, Wells Fargo has repurchased almost $20 billion in stock. This is the second most total amount repurchased only behind Bank of America at $24.31 billion. However, Wells Fargo's buyback ratio is outperforming competitors by a decent margin. In the past 12 months, Wells Fargo's buyback ratio is about 10.8%. Bank of America comes in second place with a buyback ratio of 7.4%.

LTM Share Buyback Ratios

Wells Fargo Valuation and Stock Price Prediction

By averaging the typical valuation multiples of Wells Fargo and its competitors and combining them with consensus estimates for FY22, a fair value of $51.10 can be calculated. This means the stock has an implied upside of roughly 11.65%. As for analysts, the average 12-month price target is currently $58.67, meaning the stock has an implied upside of 28.52%.

Relative Valuation of Wells Fargo

With many of Wells Fargo's catalysts being long-term changes and events, it is important to look at estimates for later fiscal years and find price targets for those as well. By using consensus analyst estimates for FY23 and FY24 and combining them with the previously used multiples, a FY23 fair value calculates to $57.16 and a FY24 fair value calculates to $62.65. This means that the stock would have an implied upside of 36.89% through 2024.

WFC Stock Price Prediction Through FY24

What Does this Mean for Investors?

Wells Fargo's efficiency ratio is much worse than its current competitors. To improve this, the company is reducing its headcount to decrease its noninterest expenses. However, the company should speed up this process similar to Bank of America's previous reductions. The bank faces near-term risks with lower mortgage fundamentals but faces the most upside for higher income due to rising mortgage rates.

Although Wells Fargo does not appear to be in the best position currently, the company's situation has lots of room to improve and could get better over the long-term. Since the stock appears to be undervalued and is gaining value by large share buybacks, I believe applying a Buy rating is appropriate at this time.