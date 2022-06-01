Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) Management Presents at Cowen 50th Annual Technology, Media, and Telecom Conference Call Transcript

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Cowen 50th Annual Technology, Media, and Telecom Conference Call June 1, 2022 10:50 AM ET

Ita Brennan - Chief Financial Officer

Paul Silverstein - Cowen & Company

Paul Silverstein

Good morning. Paul Silverstein covering analyst communications networking equipment. It is my pleasure to have with us Arista Networks. We have CFO, Ita Brennan. I think [technical difficulty]. Ita?

Ita Brennan

Happy to be here. Thanks for having us.

Q - Paul Silverstein

So, my first question for you is, what is new, different and meaningful that you haven't discussed acknowledging -- before we get into the serious stuff.

Ita Brennan

I mean, what is new? I don't know if there's a ton that's new, but it's not that long since we had our earnings call. So that's probably not surprising. Now some new products, if you want to go take a look at that …

Paul Silverstein

We saw that.

Ita Brennan

… there is some new product announcements, just some a continued innovation around, combining some of the low latency stuff that we've done before with some of the routing layer two, layer three capabilities all into a single product platform. So, I think that's interesting to go take a look at, again, just part of continuing slew of new products and new releases over time. Sometimes we get fixated on the 400 gig line and the 800 gig line, 100 gig line. There's a ton of new products and new capabilities that happen kind of on the back of those kind of speeds and platforms. So, it's always interesting to see kind of just the speed with which the team is continuing to release not only new hardware products, but also new software features and capabilities on an ongoing, I think that's -- yeah. So keep an eye out for those. That's kind of.

Other than that, I mean, from my seat, it's a lot of supply, supply, supply, which is not new exciting or something that.

Paul Silverstein

So that's actually a perfect segue before asking about the more substance stuff, let's take a minute on supply chain, especially in the wake of Cisco's commentary about even with the China lockdowns coming off, the meaningful risk that they're seeing typical port congestion and freight over China. My sense is it's not as meaningful an issue for you, but let me let you respond. Any thoughts you can …

Ita Brennan

Yeah. I think our directives probably a little bit less, right? But we are always conscious of the fact that if you had a prolonged disruption in China, then that will start to show up in [indiscernible] across, I would say, pretty much all vendors, right? It's just a matter of time. So, good to think that we're starting to see some relief from that to see kind of how long it takes and how fast it comes back up. But our exposure is more secondary. It's the supply chain again, prolonged be a problem, I think, and it's manageable things work out …

Paul Silverstein

[Indiscernible] prolonged. It's now been, I think, six weeks from the start. And if one factor and I recognize it's not a given, but if one factor is in the port can -- likely port significant congestion. It would've thought that would be prolonged for you and most other companies.

Ita Brennan

I think we have some ability to [technical difficulty] part of kind of what we've been doing on the planning side. But again, if it were six months type disruption, something like what we saw at the beginning of COVID, where you had that kind of very severe broad disruption time that's when we started to see [technical difficulty].

Paul Silverstein

But Ita, you're clearly indicating that at this point in time, the lockdown, you don't see incremental issue either from a -- to fulfill demand standpoint or from a cost.

Ita Brennan

I mean, I think, again, a couple of weeks ago, obviously, we contemplated all of the things that are happening in the world at the time. All things being equal, I think that's what we have …

Paul Silverstein

At the risk of asking an unfair question, any thoughts on why it's so different for you what they spoke about was over $1 billion shortfall, their expectations quarter based on China lockdown risk, sound like it.

Ita Brennan

Hard to try to kind of bridge to somebody else's talked about what we were -- our more immediate problem was [technical difficulty] parts. We talked about that kind on the call. It’s hard for me.

Paul Silverstein

All right. Let me ask you one more question. Apologies. You, I think, more -- sooner, earlier and more aggressively magnitude anybody else amped up both your purchase commitments, including our indirect to vendors who you previously, I don't think went direct to in order to better manage and you ramped up your inventory massively. And ironically, I we've had had conversation -- about the magnitude, but I trust it goes without saying that, that reflects your visibility into demand. I think you and most of the companies have forward ordering to the tune of four, maybe even five or six quarters, some big customers gives a unique. It explains why you raise your purchase commitments, let me let you respond about security.

Ita Brennan

Yeah. Look, I think we've tried to take a risk adjusted [technical difficulty] right, that what products have long lives ahead of them, where are we seeing our working with customers -- there that was kind of love the products and cycle -- where they're in their life cycles, et cetera. And you get to the point where the risk is for that you're funding components as opposed to the risk in excess. Now that you can have a little bit of that, but I think if you pick the right products, right, discussions with customers that helps to mitigate that. It's easy to have the -- what's the worst case scenario of making these results of other side of the coin when you don't make these world where you can't satisfy customers. And you're paying probably incremental expedites, other things in the short term, just that support. Try to take a balanced view, continue to kind of risk stack what we're doing, trying to pick the right products with long lives. So that those products will [technical difficulty].

Paul Silverstein

Trust -- there's obvious concern on investment macroeconomic condition as business. But I trust there's been no signs to date forward-looking metrics that would concern you about it in attenuation.

Ita Brennan

I mean, we haven't -- anything in the business that supports that. I mean, obviously, we talk to folks. We hear the same concern, but in terms of looking at the business, haven't seen -- in the business, that which at this point, quite a [technical difficulty]. You're hearing kind of around the economy and the macro and what you're seeing bottoms up. Obviously, it's something we'll continue watch, kind cautious by nature that, but [technical difficulty].

Paul Silverstein

Before I ask you about your different customer markets, I want to ask a big picture question which is ever since I've been covering the sector obvious, I've seen young companies that grow up that out [technical difficulty] always comes to culture. And from the get-go with founders, [indiscernible] and your top R&D and sales staff, the best of the best, that -- it's not about any one product -- people behind the products, but the ability to maintain that culture over time, it gets more challenging as larger people eventually go on more exciting. What's the risk that you're approaching or near that point cultural benefits you have?

Ita Brennan

Look, I think one of the reasons why the company attracts talent, that it does is that that innovative culture is very much align. Now you have folks like you have Anshul, you have like second level leaders, et cetera. Now that to embody that, we spent a lot of time on recruiting and for somebody to come into the team as a leader, there's a lot of kind of vetting that happens to make sure that it's really is a highly technical product customer focused organization. It's very entrepreneurial in terms of how we operate, fast moving. So, I think it's all about continuing to keep that focus, not that we're not adding new people guard, we are not that we're not kind of refreshing the organization, but making sure [technical difficulty] culture and actually welcome that culture and what it means to a company that kind of focuses on those things, kind of targeting those people, I think that's really -- because you get to a very trust environment that allows you to [technical difficulty].

Paul Silverstein

From day one, you've been largely about share gain, which is not to say that you're not impacted by macro, but you could gain share and grow dramatically in a non-growth market. That said, strikes me and I made this observation previously in print, this is the best end market carrier, cloud and enterprise that I've seen that obviously is [technical difficulty] market growth, much of your growth going forward, we think you can …

Ita Brennan

I think, enterprise for obvious meaning, new logos and campus business, which is starting from doubling that, right? So that's a piece of the market where made some good progress, but we're still very early in terms of way. We have some verticals like -- now we're slightly more penetrated, but we're still winning new others where they have our [technical difficulty] commercial, industrial, right? So, I think that piece of the business for sure, there's a real focus on new customer momentum that we can get around that solution, continuing to add to the facilities so that we continue to address a broader set of those enterprise costumers. The nice thing about the enterprise market has been when you get that anchor customer in any vertical, you some things for them and then you could sit up and go across the other customers in that vertical.

So, some really good traction around new logo and new wins in that price piece, but definitely I think a big driver obviously campus piece of own. It's a big driver [technical difficulty]. I think of the other pieces of the business, some of it is just [technical difficulty] and continuing to grow with those.

Paul Silverstein

I would add that there even very early in terms of products. You’re still -- your product portfolio, if I used [technical difficulty] point of reference, a fractal products And obviously, you're going to futures of [indiscernible] for sale product platforms. Just by the way example, correct me, I think I was only 12 months that you introduced a core campus platform that not only does it enable you to address the headquarters building city whatever, but having a full solution set that would drive incremental revenue.

Ita Brennan

Yeah. I think having this ability to kind of go to an enterprise customer and talk from -- all the way from kind of campus routing has been a huge addition, right? And it's definitely part of some of them that we're seeing there, right, that you're now not kind of coming in and speaking to a piece of their overall networking if you're able to address the whole thing. And that cross-sell capability, we kind of understood that kind of our net customers would want to address kind of campus with Arista. But we've also seen new campus wins where we can sell back into the some cases.

So, I think that's definitely been powerful, being able to kind of have that kind of [technical difficulty] with a more featured CloudVision and a continuous more featured CloudVision that's across the whole thing. It's definitely an important part of the structure. It doesn't mean that we won't have new products. Back to the opening comments, right, we will continue to have new products within that the U.S. and the software structure will remain the same across those.

Paul Silverstein

Just as a reminder to the audience, gone from 0 to $100 million to $200 million, now you're projecting doubling that again this year, 40 million enterprise campus. You're enterprise business is actually larger than enterprise campus, those claims would've been risible [technical difficulty]. That said, you have all have made the point to extend the thought arises that you and any other organization needs tell your Salesforce channel presence. It's still relatively modest, I think. But you made the point that you're doing exactly what one would expect going from cloud to high end enterprise, large enterprise, means you don't necessarily need that scale with quality of point. That said, how much of your growth this year [technical difficulty]?

Ita Brennan

I mean, it’s -- the way I think about it is that a lot of the growth that we're seeing now is still being driven by kind of a direct sales reps, that’s new logos, cross customers and also, obviously, that cross-sell and penetrating for their existing customers. We're starting to see some channel partnered sales efforts, but that still needs work to continue to kind of invest there. Target partners that we can be successful. And I think it has to be broad about kind of incrementalism, right, but it really is kind of an incremental where partnerships hopefully be successful with them, and then you can add more, and that will take time to continue to expand. We don't need that today to kind of do what we have in front of us, but eventually to your point, you'll need that to continue. So, we are focused on kind of on that. But again, it's not something you can turn on overnight. It's something that you have to build with the right partners. So we are working.

Paul Silverstein

Independent of channel, you're -- you've both had the benefit of larger deal sizes, customers, the scope of the network they're buying from you, number of elements, et cetera, plus ongoing expansion. You've been adding well over a thousand customers. But how is the growth [technical difficulty].

Ita Brennan

It's always a tough question to answer, because usually new customers, they're initial. The contribution is small, right? And then, as you're doing that initial kind of [technical difficulty] like to say it's hard to sell quality, but once customers' quality that's what drives it. I probably look at kind of that initial kind of encouraging points so that we can kind of expand within that. So, it's always hard to say how much -- like how much of my revenue is new customers, it's always very small, but it's because you've got that and expand type metric.

Paul Silverstein

To be clear, you're not -- you all may have been very vocal in saying you're not for customer [technical difficulty]. But you're still selling a traditional model. This isn't about this initial with software revenue. That's not what you're talking about. It doesn't sound like you're shifting that anytime soon.

Ita Brennan

I mean, I think our view is for the operating system that's core to the product functionality, our customers at least still want to buy that as an initial sale perpetual for feature sets that we're adding on top of that, be it CloudVision, be it some of the visibility at products and then other things that we'll do in the future that naturally fit as a SaaS product, we'll obviously sell those as a product. So it's really more not kind of forcing a fulfillment model on something that's the functionality of the product. But other add-on like software capabilities that we sell, we will.

Paul Silverstein

All right. I appreciate the sensitivity talk about any particular customer. I'm sure you've gotten the questions directly, especially about Facebook that your operating challenges or relative challenge how that ran. Personally, I think it’s a better argument actually [technical difficulty] model, but any thoughts you can share what's your [technical difficulty] 400 gig overly [technical difficulty]. And any thoughts about the [technical difficulty].

Ita Brennan

Yeah. I'm going to do hard to talk about particular customers, so maybe we'll pull back to kind of cloud hyperscale overall. I mean, I think what we've seen across the board is really coming out of a relatively low investment period in networking and therefore, being -- and having good growth in their business and that means that term period and then needing to take advantage of some of these technology changes and what they bring, there are some urgency to what they're looking to. That’s across the board, right? These time working on kind of planning, supply, capabilities, how do they actually ensure that they can have what they need to deploy. And it seems to be kind of inline operational almost for them to continue to do that.

I think, these are the types of customers that tend to make plans and have the confidence to kind of continue to execute plans. At least that's what [technical difficulty] from them. And they are very focused on kind of, I think, what are -- what appear to be kind of operational certainly in the new.

Paul Silverstein

Ita, if I remember the numbers, this year we're looking at $23 billion or $24 billion spend big point. Obviously, it’s through those -- with the customers [technical difficulty]. That's coming off the year to $21 billion terms. It's huge years, some folks worried about a big cloud, most of carriers less of. But any thoughts?

Ita Brennan

And I think if you look at networking and the networking spend, so 2020, 2021, you only really saw kind of them return and start to drive some meaningful kind of revenues, et cetera, at the back end of last year. So, they really are coming into this 400 gig cycle off of, again, off of a period where back end of 2019 or early 2020 [technical difficulty] and particularly on networking. Those seem like we're kind of -- we're in a different part of that networking cycle like just when they were ready to kind of make these investments, we got hit by supply constraints and it's this kind of stretching out of what they want to do.

Paul Silverstein

I'm sorry. You just said, don't worry. Be happy.

Ita Brennan

I did not say that. If you ever heard me say that, Paul, you'll be very surprised.

Paul Silverstein

But you think it's not a given that there will be a -- I have my own thoughts, but no one cares what.

Ita Brennan

Yeah. I mean, look, I think, again, it comes back to how fast can they deploy, what are they for, right? You got lots of new cases, et cetera. I mean, we've talked it sometime now about thinking their spend could be cyclical. And I think that's valid kind of thesis question is when and where are we in this, into this thinking? That could be sooner, right? Now supply is just high level kind of conversations we're having. So, we'll have to see how it play out, but certainly, it's still relatively early in what [technical difficulty] relative to.

Paul Silverstein

As you're fully aware of the street is long in particular to what develop look at it [technical difficulty]. Ironically, one, there was announcement. [Technical difficulty] effectively some evidence moderated to your benefit [technical difficulty] so any thoughts?

Ita Brennan

I mean, I still go back to the white box and Anshul's thesis of make and buy, right? I mean, there's no doubt that all of these customers have multiple sources, everybody does. That makes sense, right? So, some of the codevelopment work that we've done with Meta is a good example of you get the benefit of everything that we bring to the table, still have kind of that we're able to create their second source. I don't think that desire has gone away. I think there's a very good appreciation that they get value from both, the business model that works for us. But yeah, I don't think white box has necessarily gone away. I don't think it's gotten any stronger. It may have gotten a little -- in the short term because of some of the supply issues. But I think it's a part of the model that we've learned to coexist with, and it works well for the customer.

Paul Silverstein

Yeah. Moving beyond the big four, you've been growing the rest of your scale as well as in that tier plus [technical difficulty].

Ita Brennan

I mean, they're following pretty closely the same cycle, right? They're at the beginnings of adopting some of the new products. They're active on to invest. They're -- I would say they're constrained by supply in the same way. We came out of pretty good growth in kind of the specialty cloud bucket last year. I mean, that's continuing. So, I think very similarly kind of index to hyperscale, not of the supply, but following the same technology trends and wanting to adopt the same technology.

Paul Silverstein

Margins. You were generating -- you always guide 63, 65 plus. So, big back up in cost structure. You have got any color first time in your [technical difficulty]. But any thoughts on how long this persists in terms of that [technical difficulty] margins go? And if I may, from an operating margin perspective, if you [technical difficulty] have always been pretty good, talk that. Thought arises that you are 25 plus, probably not [technical difficulty] even in your, so in that scenario.

Ita Brennan

Yeah. So, there's a couple of pieces to that. I think on the gross margin side, and we've long had our 65 with heavy cloud bottom end of that. We talked on the last call about 200 to 300 basis points just around kind of short-term decommit, right? Normally, we don't size these things, but that's in terms of -- that's kind of the impact that that's been having and add on the line. If we get relief from that or we don't need to do that anymore, that's where we're being surprised on a decommit in short-term, and we have to go out and buy something on the market. If and when that gets better, we should get that back, right? But we think that it's -- end of the year, probably in the early next year before you see to supply being at capacity. That's really what I take to get full relief from that.

On the other -- then the rest of all is back to customer mix. And where are we kind of in terms of cloud mix as to or normal kind range. So, we started to get a little bit of help from the pricing that we remember, maybe work, assuming that still 300 basis points continues, that'll give us a little help starting [technical difficulty]. There's a lot of moving pieces, but I think the biggest driver is that and have to see.

Paul Silverstein

Those are the price increases that you and Juniper, Cisco [technical difficulty].

Ita Brennan

Yeah. November.

Paul Silverstein

November. And some of those companies implemented through price increase.

Ita Brennan

We are just -- just talked about on the call, we were just in the process of our next kind of price increase, loop up everything that we know of and added to that, that's kind of process.

Paul Silverstein

And you're not repricing backlog. So, there's a time delay before the street. It's typically three, four quarters given the size of the backlog that you have. Those price -- with now the second amount of pricing, that fully offset cost efficient. I mean, the landscape's been changed rapidly, which is necessitated the second and third round.

Ita Brennan

It's scooping up all of the kind of prolonged kind of systemic things. It's not necessarily solving for the [technical difficulty] that because again …

Paul Silverstein

… are transitory issues, right?

Ita Brennan

Right. It's looking to address the other -- all the other kind of systemic long existing.

Paul Silverstein

So, presumably once we get through the whole supply chain crisis, internal your margins are where it was [technical difficulty].

Ita Brennan

I mean, that's definitely kind of an objective is to push back to kind of normal. It will take time, right, because we'll look to recover some of those cost advantages, customers will look to recover some of the price increases. We'll have to kind of navigate our way through that, but obviously, [technical difficulty].

Paul Silverstein

All right. Let's finish with one last question on revenue, back to revenue. Again, we're in a great demand environment on the supply side or maybe some. But I listen to you, Juniper, Cisco [technical difficulty], five major players and everybody's some demand orders backlog, all the forward-looking, everybody sounds great off the charts, but we all know that enterprise networking growing. Any thoughts in terms of increasing marketplace, especially Cisco [technical difficulty].

Ita Brennan

For us, again, it's still largely -- one large incumbent because, again, we're playing at that kind of high -- large enterprise piece of the market. And even the campus market, when you look there, I mean, that's like a 90% dominant incumbent player. So, we -- that's who we are, right? And I think that's probably true in most of the enterprise competitive situation that we're in is that [technical difficulty] and every now and again, you'll see somebody else, but really still kind of competing for [technical difficulty] helped by that.

Paul Silverstein

And I know we crossed our territory. I'll conclude with I usually. You have had this great moment. What are you most excited? Where could be the biggest delta on the upside, or the downside? Don't say supply chain.

Ita Brennan

Yeah. I mean, look, I think it's important for us to continue to drive the growth across the [technical difficulty]. It's been really exciting to see enterprise finally hit that tempo and that business being 40% of the -- of the company last year. That's a big milestone for me and seeing kind of that consistent growth over time, right? I think that's -- it's an interesting piece of the business that can -- you have the -- if you are successful there, you have the opportunity to do so much more with software kind of solutions for those customers and continue to build on that business and it's early, but I think we've got enough confidence now that we can continue to execute on verticals, but there's many, many verticals for us to go and play and play in that we're not even touching today. So that for me is very exciting. I mean, we need to absolutely take care of cloud. We will always do that. That's our bread and butter, but being able to kind of really see all of this technology now be relevant to enterprise. That's been a big step forward for us. We've always suspected that would be the case. But I think you're finally seeing it come to fruition.

Paul Silverstein

Is there anything other than supply chain?

Ita Brennan

I worry about everything. Paul, you know that that's the reality, but supply chain is number one.

Paul Silverstein

All right. On that, I want to thank everybody for joining us. Ita, thank you for joining us. If anybody need any help [indiscernible].

Ita Brennan

Thank you, guys.