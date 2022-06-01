3 Picks For More Dividends At Big Discounts
Summary
- We've got 3 picks with dividend yields from 7.5% to 13.1%.
- Each share also has a significant discount to either projected current book value or to call value.
- We picked up shares in two of these investments to ramp up our dividend yield and capture the significant upside.
Get ready for charts, images, and tables because they are better than words. The ratings and outlooks we highlight here come after Scott Kennedy's weekly updates in the REIT Forum.
I’ve got three picks to share with investors today. The first is New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT). This is one of the higher risk mortgage REITs, but it’s worth mentioning. Shares trade at a significant discount to book value. Using our estimates for current book value, the price-to-book should be about .72. That’s pretty large in historical terms.
Book value per share has declined over time but must of the drop happened during the pandemic. Outside of that, the decline was usually pretty gradual:
If we turn the price and trailing NAV (same as book value here) into a ratio it would look like this:
That’s makes the ratio today look pretty cheap. We’ve seen these shares often trade above book value prior to the pandemic and they traded above 90% of trailing book value for most of 2021. If shares rallied back to that point, it would give investors a significant capital gain. Shares also carry a 13% dividend yield, so investors are getting paid while they wait for that appreciation. However, as a high-risk common share this isn’t one we want to just forget about. We like to have an active approach to these opportunities.
Preferred Shares
Don’t like the common share angle on NYMT? How about moving up in the capital stack. I’m happy using the preferred shares. NYMTZ (NYMTZ) offers investors a massive 8.63% stripped yield. The shares are fixed-rate, so it won’t be fluctuating if interest rates go up or down. While many investors like the idea of a floating rate, I want to also keep some fixed-rate shares in the portfolio. If interest rates stall out and decline in the next few years, then the fixed-rate shares could be a home run.
Some investors will assume the REIT would just call shares after call protection ends (early 2027), but shares are only $20.58 today. If the share holders exist at $25.00 at any point, they’re getting a huge capital gain in addition to the 8.63% stripped yield. I like huge capital gains, so that works well for me. If I can get a big dividend yield and that much upside while being higher in the capital stack, that’s a good position. While investors are generally concerned about the economy today, I don’t think the situation is dire enough to warrant these shares trading at $20.58. Should they be below $25.00? Probably. But there’s a huge gap between $25.00 and $20.58.
I’ll toss in another preferred share pick for investors who want the floating rate. MFA-C (MFA.PC) at $21.49 also offers a substantial amount of upside to call value. If shares get called when the call protection ends and floating rates kick in (on 3/31/2025), the yield to call would’ve been 13.1%. That’s a clear win, no matter how you look at it. Assuming no call, investors still collected a 7.56% stripped yield on the shares in the meantime. It’s not huge, but it’s certainly not bad. In this “no call” scenario, the floating rate could be a big benefit if interest rates continue to climb. If shares were floating today they would have an 8.41% yield. If short-term rates sit at 2.5%, the floating yield on today’s price would be a little over 9.1%.
If the floating yield is lower because prices are higher, investors who bought today wouldn’t have any room to complain since they would’ve locked in the lower price.
Between MFA-C and NYMTZ, investors are looking at one position that would win with higher rates and one that would win with lower rates. I find both values appealing and own shares of MFA-C and NYMTZ.
I'll have another article coming up for readers to discuss GPMT-A. We recently added the preferred share to our charts, and we published an exclusive report on GPMT-A for subscribers of The REIT Forum.
The rest of the charts in this article may be self-explanatory to some investors. However, if you’d like to know more about them you’re encouraged to see our notes for the series.
Stock Table
We will close out the rest of the article with the tables and charts we provide for readers to help them track the sector for both common shares and preferred shares.
We’re including a quick table for the common shares that will be shown in our tables:
Type of REIT or BDC
|
Residential Agency
|
Residential Hybrid
|
Residential Originator and Servicer
|
Commercial
|
BDC
Let the images begin!
Residential Mortgage REIT Charts
Note: The chart for our public articles uses the book value per share from the latest earnings release. Current estimated book value per share is used in reaching our targets and trading decisions. It is available in our service, but those estimates are not included in the charts below.
Source: The REIT Forum
Commercial Mortgage REIT Charts
BDC Charts
Preferred Share Charts
Preferred Share Data
Beyond the charts, we’re also providing our readers with access to several other metrics for the preferred shares.
After testing out a series on preferred shares, we decided to try merging it into the series on common shares. After all, we are still talking about positions in mortgage REITs. We don’t have any desire to cover preferred shares without cumulative dividends, so any preferred shares you see in our column will have cumulative dividends. You can verify that by using Quantum Online. We’ve included the links in the table below.
To better organize the table, we needed to abbreviate column names as follows:
- Price = Recent Share Price - Shown in Charts
- BoF = Bond or FTF (Fixed-to-Floating)
- S-Yield = Stripped Yield - Shown in Charts
- Coupon = Initial Fixed-Rate Coupon
- FYoP = Floating Yield on Price - Shown in Charts
- NCD = Next Call Date (the soonest shares could be called)
- Note: For all FTF issues, the floating rate would start on NCD.
- WCC = Worst Cash to Call (lowest net cash return possible from a call)
- QO Link = Link to Quantum Online Page
|
Ticker
|
Price
|
BoF
|
S-Yield
|
Coupon
|
FYoP
|
NCD
|
WCC
|
QO Link
|
P-Link
|
$23.55
|
FTF
|
7.39%
|
6.88%
|
6.39%
|
4/15/2024
|
$4.89
|
$24.54
|
FTF
|
7.22%
|
7.00%
|
6.93%
|
10/15/2022
|
$1.34
|
$23.42
|
FTF
|
7.02%
|
6.50%
|
7.13%
|
10/15/2024
|
$5.65
|
$22.80
|
FTF
|
6.79%
|
6.13%
|
7.00%
|
4/15/2025
|
$6.80
|
$24.53
|
FTF
|
7.08%
|
6.95%
|
6.73%
|
9/30/2022
|
$0.91
|
$23.16
|
FTF
|
7.02%
|
6.50%
|
6.24%
|
3/31/2023
|
$3.06
|
$24.14
|
FTF
|
6.99%
|
6.75%
|
6.84%
|
6/30/2024
|
$4.24
|
$23.63
|
7.44%
|
7.00%
|
7.44%
|
1/28/2025
|
$6.05
|
$24.45
|
FTF
|
7.14%
|
6.90%
|
7.32%
|
4/15/2025
|
$5.72
|
$22.00
|
8.65%
|
7.50%
|
8.65%
|
6/28/2022
|
$3.37
|
$23.45
|
FTF
|
7.29%
|
6.75%
|
7.35%
|
10/30/2024
|
$5.85
|
$24.89
|
FTF
|
7.61%
|
7.50%
|
7.52%
|
8/15/2024
|
$4.34
|
$24.04
|
FTF
|
7.48%
|
7.13%
|
7.61%
|
8/15/2024
|
$4.98
|
$21.60
|
FTF
|
7.45%
|
6.38%
|
7.69%
|
2/15/2025
|
$7.80
|
$24.03
|
FTF
|
7.35%
|
7.00%
|
9.62%
|
11/15/2026
|
$8.86
|
$25.40
|
FTF
|
8.00%
|
8.13%
|
7.33%
|
3/15/2024
|
$3.15
|
$25.01
|
FTF
|
8.00%
|
8.00%
|
7.60%
|
6/15/2024
|
$3.99
|
$21.96
|
7.69%
|
6.75%
|
7.69%
|
8/24/2026
|
$10.12
|
$25.00
|
Bond
|
6.76%
|
6.75%
|
6.76%
|
6/28/2022
|
$0.06
|
$24.35
|
Bond
|
6.21%
|
6.00%
|
6.21%
|
8/1/2023
|
$2.52
|
$23.25
|
8.60%
|
8.00%
|
8.60%
|
6/28/2022
|
$1.82
|
$23.60
|
FTF
|
8.48%
|
8.00%
|
7.84%
|
3/30/2024
|
$4.98
|
$21.82
|
FTF
|
8.88%
|
7.75%
|
7.28%
|
9/30/2025
|
$9.56
|
$22.86
|
FTF
|
8.75%
|
8.00%
|
7.65%
|
03/30/2024
|
$5.72
Second Batch:
|
Ticker
|
Price
|
BoF
|
S-Yield
|
Coupon
|
FYoP
|
NCD
|
WCC
|
QO Link
|
P-Link
|
$24.03
|
FTF
|
8.55%
|
8.13%
|
7.65%
|
04/27/2027
|
$11.13
|
$23.32
|
FTF
|
8.27%
|
7.63%
|
7.55%
|
07/27/2027
|
$11.69
|
$22.19
|
FTF
|
8.26%
|
7.25%
|
7.55%
|
1/27/2025
|
$7.80
|
$23.05
|
8.14%
|
7.50%
|
8.14%
|
6/28/2022
|
$1.95
|
$21.49
|
FTF
|
7.56%
|
6.50%
|
8.09%
|
3/31/2025
|
$7.99
|
$22.41
|
FTF
|
7.91%
|
7.00%
|
8.41%
|
11/30/2026
|
$10.67
|
$23.61
|
8.82%
|
8.20%
|
8.82%
|
8/17/2022
|
$2.01
|
$23.47
|
FTF
|
8.92%
|
8.25%
|
7.83%
|
4/15/2024
|
$5.58
|
$22.00
|
FTF
|
9.00%
|
7.75%
|
7.89%
|
12/27/2024
|
$8.35
|
$22.62
|
FTF
|
8.46%
|
7.50%
|
7.79%
|
9/27/2027
|
$12.72
|
$22.97
|
FTF
|
8.70%
|
7.88%
|
8.88%
|
1/15/2025
|
$7.45
|
$22.80
|
FTF
|
8.90%
|
8.00%
|
8.13%
|
10/15/2027
|
$13.20
|
$22.86
|
FTF
|
7.62%
|
6.88%
|
8.58%
|
10/15/2026
|
$9.87
|
$20.40
|
8.71%
|
7.00%
|
8.71%
|
1/15/2027
|
$12.91
|
$22.11
|
8.08%
|
7.00%
|
8.08%
|
6/28/2022
|
$3.32
|
$23.14
|
FTF
|
9.12%
|
8.25%
|
8.04%
|
3/30/2024
|
$5.99
|
$21.25
|
9.72%
|
8.25%
|
9.72%
|
6/28/2022
|
$3.79
|
$20.65
|
9.70%
|
8.00%
|
9.70%
|
6/28/2022
|
$4.39
|
$20.90
|
FTF
|
9.58%
|
8.00%
|
9.69%
|
9/17/2024
|
$8.59
|
$23.48
|
FTF - Floor
|
9.33%
|
8.63%
|
9.33%
|
7/30/2024
|
$6.37
|
$22.05
|
9.07%
|
7.88%
|
9.07%
|
5/21/2026
|
$10.94
Strategy
Our goal is to maximize total returns. We achieve those most effectively by including “trading” strategies. We regularly trade positions in the mortgage REIT common shares and BDCs because:
- Prices are inefficient.
- Long-term, share prices generally revolve around book value.
- Short-term, price-to-book ratios can deviate materially.
- Book value isn’t the only step in analysis, but it is the cornerstone.
We also allocate to preferred shares and equity REITs. We encourage buy-and-hold investors to consider using more preferred shares and equity REITs.
Performance
We compare our performance against 4 ETFs that investors might use for exposure to our sectors:
The 4 ETFs we use for comparison are:
|
Ticker
|
Exposure
|
One of the largest mortgage REIT ETFs
|
One of the largest preferred share ETFs
|
Largest equity REIT ETF
|
The high-yield equity REIT ETF. Yes, it has been dreadful.
When investors think it isn’t possible to earn solid returns in preferred shares or mortgage REITs, we politely disagree. The sector has plenty of opportunities, but investors still need to be wary of the risks. We can’t simply reach for yield and hope for the best. When it comes to common shares, we need to be even more vigilant to protect our principal by regularly watching prices and updating estimates for book value and price targets.
Ratings:
- Bullish on common shares: NYMT
- Bullish on preferred shares: NYMTZ, MFA-C
This article was written by
