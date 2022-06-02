Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: June 3-16, 2022

jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

This article was co-produced with James Marino Sr. of Portfolio Insight.

Created by the author

This article series compiles a list of upcoming ex-dividend dates of stocks in Dividend Radar, a spreadsheet containing stocks with dividend increase streaks of five years or more.

To earn the next dividend, be sure to buy a stock before its ex-dividend date, which usually is one business day before the record date. Unfortunately, if you wait until the ex-dividend date or thereafter, you won't receive the next dividend payment! Instead, the seller will receive the next dividend.

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

The following table presents a summary of ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. The table is divided into sections by Ex-Div Date and sorted by ticker for each date. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed, and 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period (on a trailing 12-month basis). Note that Payout is the dollar amount payable per share or unit on the Pay Date.

Company (Ticker) Yrs Price Fwd 5-Yr Next Pay (06/01) Yield DGR Payout Date Ex-Div Date: 06/03 (Last Day to Buy: Thursday, 06/02) BlackRock (BLK) 13 $665.43 2.93% 13.0% 4.88 06/23 Capital City Bank (CCBG) 9 $27.17 2.36% 28.5% 0.16 06/20 Interpublic (IPG) 10 $31.82 3.65% 11.8% 0.29 06/21 LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) 11 $115.30 3.92% 5.9% 1.19 06/13 McDonald's (MCD) 47 $249.55 2.21% 7.9% 1.38 06/20 Monro (MNRO) 9 $46.78 2.39% 8.5% 0.28 06/20 NIKE (NKE) 21 $119.52 1.02% 11.3% 0.305 07/01 Ex-Div Date: 06/06 (Last Day to Buy: Friday, 06/03) Albany International (AIN) 5 $83.71 1.00% 3.8% 0.21 07/08 Air Lease (AL) 10 $37.34 1.98% 22.5% 0.185 07/08 Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) 54 $68.28 1.55% 8.6% 0.265 06/22 Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) 55 $115.01 2.75% 6.0% 0.79 06/21 TFS Financial (TFSL) 8 $14.91 7.58% 18.9% 0.283 06/21 Ex-Div Date: 06/07 (Last Day to Buy: Monday, 06/06) Ameren (AEE) 9 $94.50 2.50% 5.3% 0.59 06/30 Avnet (AVT) 9 $48.01 2.17% 6.8% 0.26 06/22 Brown-Forman (BF.A) 23 $62.27 1.21% 5.5% 0.189 07/01 Brown-Forman (BF.B) 38 $65.47 1.15% 5.5% 0.189 07/01 First American Financial (FAF) 12 $59.84 3.41% 9.2% 0.51 06/15 HP (HPQ) 13 $40.67 2.46% 11.6% 0.25 07/06 H&R Block (HRB) 7 $35.52 3.04% 4.2% 0.27 07/01 UniFirst (UNF) 5 $164.84 0.73% 49.0% 0.3 06/29 Winnebago Industries (WGO) 5 $49.30 1.46% 8.5% 0.18 06/29 Ex-Div Date: 06/08 (Last Day to Buy: Tuesday, 06/07) Becton, Dickinson (BDX) 50 $251.65 1.38% 4.1% 0.87 06/30 Canadian National Railway (CNI) 27 $114.76 1.99% 11.8% 0.733 06/30 Donaldson (DCI) 36 $51.19 1.80% 4.7% 0.23 06/24 Flowers Foods (FLO) 20 $26.49 3.32% 5.6% 0.22 06/23 Lancaster Colony (LANC) 60 $119.54 2.68% 8.1% 0.8 06/30 MDU Resources (MDU) 31 $27.17 3.20% 2.5% 0.218 07/01 Northrim BanCorp (NRIM) 13 $41.04 4.00% 14.0% 0.41 06/17 Insperity (NSP) 12 $100.00 2.08% 29.2% 0.52 06/23 Public Service Enterprise (PEG) 11 $68.20 3.17% 4.5% 0.54 06/30 Triton International (TRTN) 6 $64.15 4.05% 12.6% 0.65 06/23 Ex-Div Date: 06/09 (Last Day to Buy: Wednesday, 06/08) Automatic Data Processing (ADP) 47 $220.48 1.89% 12.4% 1.04 07/01 Albemarle (ALB) 28 $239.25 0.66% 4.9% 0.395 07/01 Anthem (ANTM) 12 $501.33 1.02% 12.4% 1.28 06/24 Auburn National Bancorporation (AUBN) 21 $30.12 3.52% 2.9% 0.265 06/24 CME (CME) 12 $200.37 2.00% 8.5% 1 06/27 CNO Financial (CNO) 10 $20.41 2.74% 10.2% 0.14 06/24 Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) 8 $79.60 2.45% 22.6% 0.488 06/24 Exponent (EXPO) 10 $90.42 1.06% 17.5% 0.24 06/24 First Horizon Corporation (FHN) 10 $22.50 2.67% 14.9% 0.15 07/01 Farmers National Banc (FMNB) 7 $15.53 4.12% 25.1% 0.16 06/30 Genpact (G) 6 $44.14 1.13% 49.5% 0.125 06/24 Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI) 8 $46.96 6.01% 10.9% 0.705 06/24 Kforce (KFRC) 5 $65.92 1.82% 17.0% 0.3 06/24 Kimberly-Clark (KMB) 50 $130.90 3.54% 4.2% 1.16 07/05 ManTech International (MANT) 5 $95.34 1.72% 13.0% 0.41 06/24 Nasdaq (NDAQ) 10 $153.67 1.56% 11.0% 0.6 06/24 Omnicom (OMC) 9 $73.54 3.81% 5.0% 0.7 07/08 PulteGroup (PHM) 5 $45.11 1.33% 10.0% 0.15 07/05 Silvercrest Asset Management (SAMG) 5 $21.05 3.23% 6.9% 0.17 06/17 South Jersey Industries (SJI) 23 $34.60 3.58% 2.7% 0.31 07/05 Schneider National (SNDR) 5 $24.27 1.32% N/A 0.08 07/11 Spire (SR) 19 $77.72 3.53% 5.6% 0.685 07/05 TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) 9 $45.35 2.21% 10.8% 0.25 06/24 Travelers (TRV) 20 $177.28 2.10% 5.6% 0.93 06/30 United Bancorp (UBCP) 9 $15.90 3.90% 6.7% 0.155 06/17 United Bankshares (UBSI) 48 $37.16 3.88% 1.5% 0.36 07/01 UMB Financial (UMBF) 30 $91.58 1.62% 7.4% 0.37 07/01 Unity Bancorp (UNTY) 9 $29.25 1.50% 15.9% 0.11 06/24 Williams (WMB) 5 $37.57 4.52% 4.3% 0.425 06/27 WesBanco (WSBC) 12 $33.70 4.04% 6.3% 0.34 07/01 Ex-Div Date: 06/10 (Last Day to Buy: Thursday, 06/09) Devon Energy (DVN) 5 $76.73 6.62% 20.1% 0.16 06/30 Ex-Div Date: 06/13 (Last Day to Buy: Friday, 06/10) Best Buy (BBY) 19 $80.80 4.36% 20.4% 0.88 07/05 Steris plc (STE) 17 $221.00 0.78% 9.2% 0.43 06/28 Ex-Div Date: 06/14 (Last Day to Buy: Monday, 06/13) Federal Agricultural Mortgage (AGM) 11 $104.07 3.65% 25.8% 0.95 06/30 Federal Agricultural Mortgage (AGM.A) 11 $101.08 3.76% 25.8% 0.95 06/30 Atrion (ATRI) 19 $633.05 1.23% 13.4% 1.95 06/30 Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) 11 $85.20 2.02% 20.0% 0.43 06/30 BCE (BCE) 7 $54.54 5.26% 6.0% 0.92 07/15 Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) 15 $145.15 1.76% 14.1% 0.64 07/06 BancorpSouth Bank (BXS) 10 $26.26 3.35% 11.3% 0.22 07/01 Community Bank System (CBU) 30 $65.90 2.61% 6.1% 0.43 07/11 Crown Castle International (CCI) 9 $188.23 3.12% 8.8% 1.47 06/30 C&F Financial (CFFI) 12 $50.75 3.15% 4.3% 0.4 07/01 Comerica (CMA) 11 $81.45 3.34% 24.5% 0.68 07/01 ChoiceOne Financial Services (COFS) 11 $21.60 4.63% 9.5% 0.25 06/30 Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) 19 $133.94 1.60% 9.5% 0.535 07/05 Capital Southwest (CSWC) 7 $22.30 8.61% 28.0% 0.48 06/30 Community Bancorp (CTBI) 42 $41.90 3.82% 4.5% 0.4 07/01 Digital Realty (DLR) 18 $137.53 3.55% 5.7% 1.22 06/30 Domino's Pizza (DPZ) 10 $364.19 1.21% 19.6% 1.1 06/30 Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) 8 $45.76 1.92% 12.7% 0.22 06/30 Eastman Chemical (EMN) 13 $109.74 2.77% 8.4% 0.76 07/08 Extra Space Storage (EXR) 13 $180.26 3.33% 9.9% 1.5 06/30 GATX (GATX) 12 $107.53 1.93% 4.5% 0.52 06/30 Gilead Sciences (GILD) 7 $64.90 4.50% 8.2% 0.73 06/29 Hamilton Lane (HLNE) 5 $68.36 2.34% N/A 0.4 07/07 Horace Mann Educators (HMN) 13 $39.34 3.25% 3.2% 0.32 06/30 Hawthorn Bancshares (HWBK) 11 $26.40 2.58% 27.1% 0.164 07/01 Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) 9 $102.14 1.49% 14.1% 0.38 06/30 Coca-Cola (KO) 60 $62.81 2.80% 3.7% 0.44 07/01 Leggett & Platt (LEG) 51 $38.97 4.52% 4.3% 0.44 07/15 Lam Research (LRCX) 8 $510.81 1.17% 31.1% 1.5 07/06 Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) 5 $25.33 1.11% N/A 0.07 07/01 Altria (MO) 13 $54.11 6.65% 8.3% 0.9 07/11 Merck (MRK) 12 $90.82 3.04% 7.6% 0.69 07/08 Motorola Solutions (MSI) 11 $217.49 1.45% 11.3% 0.79 07/15 NewMarket (NEU) 9 $326.12 2.58% 4.6% 2.1 07/01 New Jersey Resources (NJR) 27 $45.97 3.15% 7.2% 0.363 07/01 National Storage Affiliates (NSA) 7 $52.71 3.79% 13.6% 0.55 06/30 NorthWestern (NWE) 18 $60.84 4.14% 4.2% 0.63 06/30 NexPoint Residential (NXRT) 7 $74.03 2.05% 11.1% 0.38 06/30 Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL) 5 $7.00 9.43% -2.8% 0.165 06/30 Prosperity Bancshares (PB) 24 $71.94 2.89% 9.6% 0.52 07/01 Packaging of America (PKG) 12 $156.96 3.19% 10.4% 1.25 07/15 Regency Centers (REG) 10 $67.70 3.69% 4.0% 0.625 07/06 RenaissanceRe (RNR) 27 $151.62 0.98% 3.0% 0.37 06/30 Sonic Automotive (SAH) 7 $45.66 2.19% 25.0% 0.25 07/15 Service International (SCI) 12 $70.09 1.43% 12.1% 0.25 06/30 Simmons First National (SFNC) 11 $25.32 3.00% 8.5% 0.19 07/05 SpartanNash (SPTN) 12 $33.63 2.50% 5.7% 0.21 06/30 Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) 48 $17.38 4.14% 3.3% 0.18 06/30 Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) 5 $556.50 0.22% 12.5% 0.3 07/15 T. Rowe Price (TROW) 36 $124.93 3.84% 15.2% 1.2 06/29 Sixth Street Specialty Lending (TSLX) 5 $21.08 7.78% 7.0% 0.41 07/15 United Community Banks (UCBI) 8 $31.31 2.68% 20.1% 0.21 07/05 UGI (UGI) 35 $43.16 3.34% 7.8% 0.36 07/01 Worthington Industries (WOR) 12 $46.44 2.41% 7.2% 0.28 06/29 Xcel Energy (XEL) 19 $74.71 2.61% 6.2% 0.488 07/20 Ex-Div Date: 06/15 (Last Day to Buy: Tuesday, 06/14) Allegion plc (ALLE) 9 $112.04 1.46% 23.4% 0.41 06/30 CSG Systems International (CSGS) 8 $61.29 1.73% 6.2% 0.265 06/29 First Capital (FCAP) 5 $34.55 3.01% 4.4% 0.26 06/30 First Financial Bankshares (FFIN) 12 $41.10 1.65% 10.8% 0.17 07/01 Fidelity National Financial (FNF) 11 $42.43 4.15% 12.3% 0.44 06/30 Franco-Nevada (FNV) 15 $142.89 0.90% 6.8% 0.32 06/30 First Savings Financial (FSFG) 10 $24.65 2.11% 22.6% 0.13 06/30 Global Water Resources (GWRS) 6 $14.27 2.07% 4.1% 0.025 06/30 Hillenbrand (HI) 14 $42.08 2.07% 1.2% 0.218 06/30 Mercury General (MCY) 35 $48.55 5.23% 0.4% 0.635 06/30 Medical Properties (MPW) 10 $18.24 6.36% 4.0% 0.29 07/14 Marten Transport (MRTN) 6 $17.45 1.38% 35.1% 0.06 06/30 Universal Display (OLED) 5 $126.89 0.95% 97.4% 0.3 06/30 Prologis (PLD) 9 $126.08 2.51% 9.5% 0.79 06/30 Western Union (WU) 7 $17.84 5.27% 7.5% 0.235 06/30 Ex-Div Date: 06/16 (Last Day to Buy: Wednesday, 06/15) Alerus Financial (ALRS) 23 $25.40 2.83% 7.3% 0.18 07/08 Amerisafe (AMSF) 10 $50.63 2.45% 9.8% 0.31 06/24 American Tower (AMT) 12 $252.59 2.26% 19.2% 1.43 07/08 Avient (AVNT) 12 $49.07 1.94% 12.0% 0.238 07/07 Chubb (CB) 29 $210.17 1.58% 3.0% 0.83 07/08 Cincinnati Financial (CINF) 62 $126.64 2.18% 5.9% 0.69 07/15 Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) 5 $67.27 3.53% 9.6% 0.75 07/05 Curtiss-Wright (CW) 6 $142.00 0.54% 6.7% 0.19 07/01 DTE Energy (DTE) 12 $132.40 2.67% 8.6% 0.885 07/15 Financial Institutions (FISI) 12 $27.60 4.20% 6.1% 0.29 07/05 Garmin (GRMN) 5 $104.24 2.80% 5.6% 0.73 06/30 Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) 12 $13.64 4.55% 15.3% 0.155 07/01 ITT (ITT) 10 $72.69 1.45% 13.1% 0.264 07/05 J & J Snack Foods (JJSF) 18 $126.68 2.00% 9.4% 0.633 07/11 Republic Bancorp (RBCAA) 24 $45.31 3.01% 8.6% 0.341 07/15 Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT) 13 $59.77 1.87% 8.5% 0.28 07/01 First Financial (THFF) 34 $44.89 2.41% 1.2% 0.54 07/01 Turning Point Brands (TPB) 5 $29.10 0.82% N/A 0.06 07/08 Utah Medical Products (UTMD) 11 $84.66 1.37% -3.9% 0.29 07/06 Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) 7 $20.41 1.96% 9.3% 0.1 06/29

Previous Post: Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: May 27-June 9, 2022

High-Quality Candidates

To assess the quality of dividend growth stocks, we use DVK Quality Snapshots, an elegant and effective system that employs five quality indicators and assigns 0-5 points to each quality indicator for a maximum quality score of 25 points.

We assign quality scores to every Dividend Radar stock with upcoming ex-dates. This week, we screened for the stocks with quality scores of 22 or higher. There are fifteen such candidates.

Below we present the quality scores, an assessment of fair value (whether Above, At, or Below fair value), and two measures of each stock's recent performance (1-year and 3-year trailing total returns [TTR]). Key metrics from the previous table are repeated here for convenience.

Created by the author from data in Dividend Radar and using DVK Quality Snapshots

Dividend Radar views fair value as a range. Nine stocks are fairly valued as they are trading within the fair value range, while six stocks are trading at discounted valuations below the fair value range.

TTR adds the returns due to stock price appreciation (or depreciation) and dividend payments over each time frame. Dividend Radar provides 1-year and 3-year TTRs. The summary table highlights 3-year TTRs of 10% or higher in orange and any 1-year TRR that exceeds the 3-year TTR in green (indicating stronger recent performance).

All but four of this week's candidates have 3-year TTRs above 10% and ten candidates have 1-year TTRs that exceed their corresponding 3-year TTRs.

We also color-code the Yield and 5-yr DGR columns, preferring dividend yields above 2.5% and 5-year dividend growth rates of 10% or higher.

Five candidates yield more than 2.5% (BLK, KO, MRK, PEG, and TROW), and six have 5-year dividend growth rates above 10% (ADP, BLK, CNI, ICE, NKE, and TROW).

An Interesting Candidate

Ideally, we'd like to see green cells in each of the Fair Value, 1-yr TTR, Yield, and 5-yr DGR columns. That rarely happens, though, so we look for a candidate that offers the best metrics overall, at least based on our current investment objectives.

Previously, we've covered every stock with a quality score above 22. So let's focus on Dividend Aristocrat and Dividend Champion McDonald's (MCD) this week.

MCD operates and franchises restaurants that serve locally relevant menus of food and drink in more than 100 countries worldwide. The company operates primarily as a franchisor, owning the land and building for both franchised and company-operated restaurant sites. MCD was founded in 1940 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

MCD is rated Fine (quality score 19-22):

Created by the author from a personal spreadsheet based on DVK Quality Snapshots.

The stock yields only 2.21% at $249.55 per share and has a 5-year DGR of 7.9%.

Over the past 10 years, MCD slightly underperformed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), an ETF designed to track the 500 companies in the S&P 500 index:

Portfolio-Insight.com

MCD delivered total returns of 283% versus SPY's 290%, a margin of 0.98-to-1!

However, if we extend the time frame of comparison to the past 20 years, MCD easily outperformed SPY, with total returns of 1,332% versus SPY's 465%, a margin of 2.86-to-1!

Here is a chart showing MCD's dividend growth history through the end of 2021:

Portfolio Insight

MCD is growing its dividend at a steady and slightly accelerating rate. We can see this by dividing the 5-year DGR by the 10-year counterpart: 7.78 ÷ 7.47 = 1.04. A ratio above 1.00 indicates an acceleration of the DGR. However, note that the last two increases were more modest increases.

MCD's earnings generally are growing, with an increase of 6.28% expected for FY 2022:

Portfolio Insight

MCD's payout ratio of 55% is "edging high for restaurants," according to Simply Safe Dividends:

Simply Safe Dividends

MCD has some room to continue increasing its dividend, but the rates of future increases are expected to be modest around 6-7%. Simply Safe Dividends considers MCD's dividend Safe with a Dividend Safety Score of 77.

Let's now consider MCD's valuation.

Portfolio Insight

A quick way to estimate fair value is to divide the annualized dividend ($5.52) by the stock's 5-year average yield (2.43%). That results in a fair value [FV] estimate of $227 based on MCD's dividend yield history.

For reference, CFRA's FV is $191, Morningstar's FV is $227, Simply Wall St's FV is $239, Portfolio Insight's FV is $245, and Finbox.com's FV is $250.

My own FV estimate of MCD is $235.

The average of all these estimates is $231. Given the stock's current share price of $249.55, it appears that MCD is trading at a premium valuation of about 8%.

Here are the most recent Seeking Alpha articles covering MCD:

Conclusion: MCD is a high-quality dividend growth stock trading above my fair value estimate of $235. My Buy Below price equals my fair value estimate for stocks rated Fine. Therefore, my Buy Below price for MCD is $235 per share. For conservative investors, a buy below $212 would be more appropriate.

Please note that we're not recommending MCD or any of the stocks listed in this article. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.