Big Safe Dividends: Can You Have Your Cake And Eat It Too?

Is this title true or mere click bait?

Is it possible to own a big dividend stock that’s also safe?

If you’re a regular reader of mine, you’re forgiven for doing a doubletake at today’s headline. After all, my regular sermon warns against buying “sucker yields.”

As I wrote in an October 3, 2016, article for Forbes:

“A ‘sucker-yield’ is based on quantifiable high yields, seemingly ridiculous, when the underlying security has a flawed or vulnerable business model. Companies that fall under the ‘sucker-yield’ definition typically have unpredictable and unreliable earnings histories with unsafe dividend payouts.”

Over the years, I’ve predicted a number of these wealth wreckers that eventually crashed. Several even burned.

For example, we know the U.S.’ mall oversupply came into focus during the Covid-19 shutdowns. As a result, a number of mall real estate investment trusts ((REITs)) had to cut and/or suspend their dividends.

Washington Prime, for one, eventually filed bankruptcy and removed itself from the NYSE. Last March, I likened it to the classic Queen song in “Another One Bites The Dust:”

“… our projections regarding WPG's inability to generate cash flow to support its necessary redevelopment expenditures came to fruition for the reasons we expected. The latest article on WPG, which focused on the dividend cut we were extremely confident would occur in 2020, pandemic or no pandemic, is here.

And, sure enough, it did.

Another Opportunity To Avoid

Another sucker yield I attempted to steer investors away from was Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC), formerly known as Senior Housing Properties Trust. Back in 2019, I explained:

“On an AFFO [adjusted funds from operations] basis, the dividend is at a higher risk, over 108%, suggesting that this REIT is a ‘sucker yield’… I would be careful jumping into that frying pan when you know that it's gonna most likely burn you.”

Around 90 days later, the management announced a massive 61% dividend cut. The quarterly disbursement went from $0.39 per share to just $0.15 per share.

The point I want to make here is that many “big dividends” can be unsafe. That’s why it’s important to always conduct research when selecting stocks for your portfolio.

That’s especially true these days in the residential mortgage REIT ((mREIT)) sector. We recommend dodging names like Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY), which we said back in March should be avoided at all costs.

I’ve also been pounding the table about Global Net Lease, Inc. (GNL). This externally managed net-lease REIT has been crushed in 2022, with shares down 26%.

And no, that’s not a buy opportunity.

Back in March 2020, I explained that GNL’s:

“… equity multiple is 11.4%, almost 3x that of the peers. This means it’s forced to either buy lower-quality properties or invest in properties with shorter duration leases. Thus, as Mr. Market has signaled, the payout ratio remains tight, especially for a REIT with 40%+ invested in office buildings.”

Yes, an 11% dividend yield is intoxicating. But it will take 2.5 years in dividends to recoup this year’s paper losses so far.

There’s absolutely no way this big fat dividend is safe. Not even close.

But that doesn’t mean there aren’t other opportunities out there that are…

SACH: 9.5% Dividend Yield

Sachem Capital Corp. (SACH) is a commercial mREIT that specializes in originating short-term, high-yielding real estate loans. Historically, it targets the fix-and-flip and real estate development markets.

All of its loans are secured by first-lien mortgages with conservative maximum 70% loan-to-value ratios. And they all require personal guarantee by the principals of the borrowers.

One key differentiator for SACH is its nimble approach to origination. The company can close a loan in as quickly as five days… whereas competitors can take more than six months.

That’s because it centers due diligence more around collateral value than property cash flows or borrower credit.

SACH continues to diversify holdings, including larger loans with established developers. And it’s also expanding its lending operations across the U.S.

The REIT has a presence in 14 states, with a strong core focus along the Eastern Seaboard.

In Q1-22, it generated approximately $10.3 million in revenue, up about $4.6 million from Q1-21, or 80.3%. That jump was primarily attributable to an increase in lending operations.

Net income was approximately $3.4 million, or $0.10 per share. That’s up from approximately $2.2 million, or $0.10 per share for Q1-21.

Adjusted earnings, meanwhile, were $4.5 million, or $0.13 per share, up from $2.2 million, or $0.10 per share.

At $0.13 per share, SACH was able to sustain its $0.12 per-share dividend and have a little left over. Keep in mind that most mREITs pay out 100% of their core earnings.

So we consider SACH’s 9.5% dividend yield safe, all things considered.

Keep in mind, it’s a small cap with a $182 million market share. It’s therefore much more susceptible to market mood swings.

There are also just four analysts tracking it, but their consensus growth estimates are very attractive:

19% in 2022;

25% in 2023.

And our conservative model has SACH returning 30% over the next 12 months. We’re happy to own a healthy slice of it in our Small-Cap Portfolio, recognizing it’s designed for higher-risk profiles.

KREF: 8.5% Dividend Yield

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF), another commercial mREIT, has a purpose-built portfolio. Ninety-nine percent are senior-secured loans, and 74% are in the multifamily and office subsectors.

Its $6.8 billion loan portfolio is positioned in the most liquid real estate markets with an average loan size of around $131 million.

KREF is externally managed by KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR), which also owns 23% of it. We view that as a positive, along with the latter’s deep experience of the private equity sponsor. (It has $471 billion in assets under management overseen by 135 real estate professionals.)

Like Blackstone’s (BX) oversight of Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT), KREF’s access to the broader KKR credit platform makes for an enormous competitive advantage. It’s easily big enough to justify most of the fees paid to the external advisor.

And that’s to say nothing about the sourcing, underwriting and execution advantages this partnership brings to KREF.

In Q1-21, the smaller REIT originated three senior loans totaling $534.5 million. Their weighted average appraised loan-to-value ratio (LTV) was 69%. And their coupon was LIBOR +3.4%.

That level of leverage is approximately 500 basis points higher than BXMT’s – which we consider to be a closer peer than the more diversified Starwood Property Trust (STWD) – but still within the “safety zone” of less than 70%.

KREF’s $5.3 billion portfolio consists of 97.8% performing loans with a weighted average risk rating of 3.1 (on a five-point scale). That’s consistent with its risk ratings in both Q3 and Q4-20.

Also, keep in mind that hospitality and retail loans comprise around 6% of the portfolio. That’s the lowest amount in its peer group, excluding Broadmark Realty (BRMK).

KREF Continued

KREF also has strong liquidity of $571.1 million. That includes $209.3 million of cash and $335 million of undrawn capacity on its corporate revolving credit facility.

Since listing, it’s maintained conservative risk management practices by generally targeting a 3x-4x leverage ratio on new senior loans. And we expect its total leverage ratio to remain in this range in the coming quarters.

As for its debt-to-equity ratio, that should be in the low 2x range.

Subsequent to the quarter’s end, KREF issued 6.9 million shares of 6.5% Series A cumulative redeemable preferred stock at a liquidation price of $25 each. The result was net proceeds of $167.1 million.

It also generated net income of $29.2 million, or $0.52 per diluted share of common stock, for the quarter. That’s slightly better than the $28.8 million, or $0.52 per share, it brought in for Q4-20.

And distributable earnings were $29.8 million, or $0.47 per share, covering the $0.43 dividend.

In mid-April, KREF paid a cash dividend of $0.43 with respect to the first quarter. Another thing to know is that the dividend reflected an annualized yield of 8.5% at last check.

Shares are now trading at $20.46, with a price-to-earnings (P/E) of 12.1x and a dividend yield of 8.4%. While we believe its “big” dividend is safe, we do consider it more suited for your big yield enhancement strategy, and not so much a total-return play.

Don’t Be Too Cute, Folks...

I want to be clear: I’m not advocating “big safe” dividend yield picks for everyone. As I explain in The Intelligent REIT Investor Guide:

“A REIT that yields 10% almost always means that investors perceive very low growth, or even worse, a potential dividend cut.”

But I am putting my money where my mouth is. Most REITs I own (and recommend) will, over many years, report 6%-10% annual FFO growth.

My personal investment strategy is to anchor my portfolio with safe dividend growth stocks… then include a smaller composition of “big safe” dividend names as yield enhancers.

This is my “anchor and buoy” blueprint: a strategy that’s worked well for me. For proof, look at the Durable Income Portfolio’s around 20% annual returns since 2013.

Of course, I encourage readers to not put all their eggs in one basket. And if I can steer you away from sinking ships, I’ve done my job.

