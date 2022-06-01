On The Precipice Of Admin Housing Finance Reform

Alex Wong/Getty Images News

If you’re curious why Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) are in conservatorship, here’s what happened. After the financial crisis, the government decided to take control of the GSEs to ensure that the market for agency mortgage-backed securities did not implode. Fannie and Freddie still have some things they need to do before they exit conservatorship. That includes improving their capital reserves and resolving legal claims against them by various stockholders. Fannie and Freddie are regulated by the Federal Housing Finance Agency, which is headed by Sandra Thompson.

Sandra Thompson was nominated by the Biden administration in December and was confirmed this past week. She has served as an acting Director since Biden fired Mark Calabria last June. Sandra Thompson has been preparing Fannie and Freddie for life after conservatorship and continued to take steps in that direction but has yet to have substantive talks with Treasury regarding the SPSPA. Historically speaking, Treasury has tended to work on reshaping its agreement with Fannie and Freddie through FHFA when it has its own party's permanent director in place.

Investment Thesis

There are two primary avenues for shareholders to see upside to their shares, admin action or legal action. The legal action front has two major legal rulings expected later this year on contract claims in the DC district court and constitutional claims that were remanded back down from the Supreme Court. But first, there is the possibility that the White House and Treasury, who are currently not getting any financial benefit from Fannie and Freddie by virtue of the recently finalized Enterprise Regulatory Capital Framework and the SPSPA amendment signed by Trump's Calabria and Mnuchin.

The Biden administration continues to move in the direction of retaining earnings on the path out of conservatorship. The world largely thinks that the administration won't grab upwards of $100B for affordable housing, when I can't find a single reason they wouldn't and all indications that they are on track to do so. As such, preferreds still trade at 10-15 cents on the dollar but can be made whole in court or admin action. Given the ruling at the Supreme Court that basically said that the government could do the net worth sweep, I don't see a clear path to unlocking any meaningful value in common shares.

Biden Housing Plan Initialization

On May 16, Brian Deese and the National Economic Council put out a list of actions that the administration could take with the help of Congress to ease the burden of housing costs. Broadly speaking this list looks like a list of objectives that the administration would like to spend money on to help the housing market. Congress is one source of funding. Treasury ultimately is the federal agency that is responsible for paying for these initiatives. This framework is now out there in the public, and through the work being done at FHFA, Treasury is being put into a position where it will be able to monetize its equity position in Fannie and Freddie. Sandra Thompson should get sworn into her permanent role perhaps as soon as this next week.

Sandra Thompson outlined that she would work with Treasury and this would lead to the largest IPO ever. We know that she has yet to have any such conversations.

Legal Synopsis

Litigation Calendar

Lamberth Breach of Contract Claims

The breach of contract claims are fully briefed now and if the plaintiff claims survive the government's summary judgment motion as I expect they will, trial will commence September 19:

Lamberth originally dismissed all claims saying that the contract claims were not ripe in 2014. In 2017, the DC district court of appeals ruled that these contract claims were ripe and remanded them back to Lamberth. In 2018, Lamberth correctly ruled these claims and outlined that the plaintiffs narrative, if proven true, would show they were harmed.

Discovery went sideways and this should have been resolved a long time ago, but discovery has been completed after basically missing their deadlines and having to re-do the entire process (my perspective) and Lamberth is fully briefed ready to rule on going to trial. The government's basic argument is that the Supreme Court's interpretation of HERA provides that plaintiffs could reasonably expect the net worth sweep. Lamberth ruled on this notion before the Supreme Court ruling saying:

Defendants cannot simply say that since HERA permits the conservator to act in its own best interests, the FHFA can do whatever it wants and Plaintiffs could not expect otherwise.

So, the government is basically trying to get Lamberth to reverse that statement based on the Supreme Court ruling. I don't see that happening, but I guess it is worth a try from their perspective.

Unconstitutional Cases

There are Collins, ROP and Bhatti claims moving through the courts basically arguing that the remand of the Supreme Court case along with the Trump memo sets the stage for a restructuring that makes preferred shareholders whole. I don't know how the lower courts would get around this one given that the Supreme court clearly defined that a memo from the president would show harm and then Trump made one that does just that. Rulings on this are expected later this year.

Court of Federal Claims To Be Appealed to SCOTUS

The Supreme Court accepted an extension of time until July 22 for which the plaintiffs can file a petition to the Supreme Court for the COFC takings cases.

Maxine Waters Influence

Maxine Waters heads the House of Representatives Committee on Financial Services. She originally called on President Biden to nominate Sandra Thompson:

Her commitment to ensuring that the GSEs are both well capitalized and using their status to expand low-cost mortgage credit to all communities is illustrated in her actions.

Maxine Waters applauded Sandra Thompson's recent confirmation:

Ms. Thompson’s years' worth of experience in promoting access to mortgage credit nationwide and protecting the safety and soundness of the housing finance system demonstrates her unwavering commitment to ensuring that the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs) are well capitalized and operate to expand low-cost mortgage credit to all communities.

Maxine Waters talks about Sandra Thompson's commitment to the GSEs being well capitalized in both her push to have her nominated and her congratulatory statement on being confirmed. Since being nominated Sandra Thompson has finalized the enterprise regulatory capital framework, which determines how much capital Fannie and Freddie need to have to pay dividends and exit conservatorship.

New Public Disclosure Requirements

On May 26, FHFA finalized public disclosure requirements:

The requirements include quarterly quantitative and annual qualitative disclosures related to risk management, corporate governance, capital structure, and capital requirements and buffers under the standardized approach.

It seems like the GSEs are trying to hire professionals to meet all these new requirements.

Finalized Capital Planning Rule

FHFA finalized the capital planning rule. Choice excerpts are as follows:

The final rule’s requirement to develop capital plans will allow the Enterprises to identify the amount of capital they need to raise to meet the ERCF’s requirements, and to consider the timing of when to raise capital, and what types of capital to raise. The final rule, like the ERCF, is intended to provide a stable regulatory framework for the Enterprises for an extended period, including after they achieve adequate capitalization under the ERCF. ... The corporation commenter was similarly concerned about Treasury’s investment as an impediment to raising capital ... FHFA agrees that the first plan submission under the final rule will be May 20, 2023.

This rule is generally inapplicable with Treasury's capital blocking equity position. The plan is generally pointless when the companies are prohibited from raising capital so it is exciting to see FHFA mandate plan submissions that are only relevant in a post equity restructuring world.

Summary and Conclusion

If the Biden administration wanted to drain Fannie and Freddie of their capital, they would have restarted the cash sweep feature of the SPSPA agreement. Instead, they have chosen to continue working with Sandra Thompson who has only become progressively more vocal about taking steps for Fannie and Freddie to get out of conservatorship since becoming acting director of FHFA.

Now, their administration is set to see no material benefit from Fannie and Freddie unless it restructures them at which point it can invest the proceeds based on its recently published housing plan. In order to sell its stake to capital markets, it must restructure its equity position so that it is no longer capturing 100% of the earnings of the companies and resolve the majority of the pending litigation. The final capital planning rule may trigger this restructuring process as soon as next year.

In the event that the Biden administration begins moving forward with admin reform restructuring Fannie and Freddie so the administration can invest the proceeds into American housing - preferred shares should trade up to at least 80% of par by the end of this year until Fannie and Freddie have retained and raised enough capital to begin paying their dividends or include them in the restructuring to help raise more money sooner. If left untouched and unsettled, the preferred shares legal claims could result in a higher price tag for the government to recapitalize Fannie and Freddie for breaching contracts when implementing the net worth sweep.

Given what's happening, the government's most sensible path forward is to take the money and run by restructuring the companies and monetizing its equity position and if you listen to anything Sandra Thompson has been saying since she has been at FHFA, that's exactly what I've come to expect and at 10-15 cents on the dollar the price to get involved ahead of the possibility of admin reform has never been better.