Pfizer Inc. (PFE) CEO Albert Bourla Presents at the Bernstein 38th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference (Transcript)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bernstein 38th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

June 01, 2022, 09:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Albert Bourla - Chairman and CEO

Conference Call Participants

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, guys. Let us go ahead and start. Thank you for being here today. And obviously, it's one of -- we rarely do have a celebrity here. And Albert has now gotten to the point where he's a bit of an Ambassador for the drug industry and what he can do to help the human race. So, Albert, thank you and all the Pfizer folks who work so hard on helping us being able to hold this event in person, and helping us move to the post-COVID period.

Albert Bourla

Thank you. And on behalf of all Pfizer colleagues, I hope you will do the same in Novartis now that you're going.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. Well, we'll try to match you guys at some point with equivalently valuable integration.

Albert Bourla

Fantastic.

Unidentified Analyst

Why don't we go ahead and start actually with the COVID space? I think one of the -- probably the biggest question that investors are struggling with Pfizer today is how to think about the contribution of the vaccine and small molecule business targeting COVID-19 in the post-pandemic stage? And one of the questions that I hear most often is how often do you really need to be immunized? I know the Pfizer argument has been this should become something to do with the year. And kind of thinking about this, the virus is not mutating that quickly on non-pandemic conditions. And the immunization we got off, the three or four jabs, is probably going to last us more than just 12 months. How do you think, how does Pfizer think about the rationale why we should all be taking our vaccines reasonably frequently?

Albert Bourla

I don't say that we should all take our vaccines on a yearly basis. What I said, it is likely there is a need to take it in less than a year right now. And what we need to achieve with technologies to make vaccines that they will last longer and the idea will be at least a year. Now, if I take a step from how to think about the revenues and how to think about -- it's not then easy of course modeling because we don't know, right? And some could be on the optimistic side, some will be on the pessimistic side of the pandemic and as a result, revenues will be very [indiscernible]. How I think about it is that there are a few things that I think there are very likely to happen. What is very likely to happen, it is that the virus will continue to be around. And I think what is likely to happen, it is that the virus will mutate. Now, the second thing it is that I think will happen it is that the social distancing, which was a major public health measure that was used against this pandemic will relax a lot. That is happening partially because of the tools that we have. We can reduce deaths and hospitalizations. But the main reason is because people they are really ready to accept lower bar, maybe some people can die, if we can have our lives back. Unfortunately, this is the situation. So those will go down. The third thing is that we can, of course, also debate because you said maybe the vaccine should last longer than a year, which I don't think it is the evidence that we have right now. It is that this virus creates not durable immune responses. And I'm not speaking about antibody. I'm speaking about the overall response of the immune system compared to other viruses, either in natural infection or in vaccination. We have a phenomenon of people that got sick. They can get again. And I know some -- there are people that are getting three times with the same variant in many cases, right. So that's another thing to take into consideration. And the fourth is that likely the compliance of the vaccines will be challenged to maintain it very high, the vaccinations, the compliance of vaccinations. Those that didn't get vaccine will be very, very difficult to convince to get one. This population I think will remain as it is. And they resisted taking vaccine under a lot of pressure from society. So now that the pressure will go down, they will not do it. And those that they got the vaccine are those that really will -- we will use to create, let's say, kind of herd immunity in the society. But those will not be getting the fifth or sixth dose of the same percentage as they got the first and second. So with all of that in mind, I know I'm coming to the point. What I see is that a likely scenario, it is that we will have repeated waves of COVID with higher numbers of people that will be getting sick. The more we take distance and the more the compliance of the vaccines is down, the more the severity of the wave, how we will experience it. So what I see from our perspective, it is, first of all, we are preparing for a high level of usage of treatment. I think treatments will become the main tool now to deal with this situation and we are preparing with vaccines that will enforce or will, let's say, be as close as possible to consumers' preference so that they can maintain the compliance, and that it is combinations and longer duration of COVID vaccines. These are two efforts that we have right now. Treatments, enough manufacturing capacity, a lot of commercial and transit and then vaccines, its combinations and longer.

Unidentified Analyst

So the one thing you did say that struck me as something we probably should push on is this notion that the vaccine does not last. The question is not whether people get re-infected. Sure, the immune system naturally turns off the level of antibodies once the acute phase of infection is down. This is a nasal transmission primarily. You will get some presence of the virus, you might get mildly ill. But do we have good evidence that suggests that within a year of being vaccinated, you can actually -- material percentage of the population -- we're not talking everything will compromise, material percent of the population will get severely sick, will get to the same level hospitalization over the number of people infected or something of that nature, because that's -- when I talked to immunologists, at least early on, that was not the impression.

Albert Bourla

Yes. We're having from your hometown, from Israel, and where we did a lot of real world data and we knew that the third dose was needed because we are having increased not only in the infections, now I'm talking about Delta environment, not only the infections, but we have this increase in deaths and hospitalization. The third dose reversed the situation. And both deaths and hospitalizations and infections were prevented way better. Then we did see the first signs of going down with the third dose and this is when Israel started recommending the floor, there is a reason. But then suddenly also things became complicated because Omicron came. So now basically we zero that counter, right, with Omicron. I don't think you can go to conclusion because they're not the real world evidence.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay.

Albert Bourla

It's only a few months that Omicron appeared.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. So let's move a little bit about oral therapy. So one of the question is just how much is oral therapy being used? The early -- like everybody else, we were tracking sources of data about how much Omicron is being used. It seems to be going a little bit more in the United States. On the other hand, you've discussed how European asked we could delay supply to later in the year versus early in the year of some of the supplies that they purchased. Can you talk a little bit about what you're seeing right now in terms of use in demand for PAXLOVID both in the United States and internationally as we think about next year, 2023, how does that translate into expectations?

Albert Bourla

Europeans asked us to delay supply to later within vaccines, not of treatment. And basically, they're waiting for the new one. So they have I think stocks right now and they didn't want -- they have contracts that they need to take the product. We came to an agreement so that we will deliver it towards the last quarter.

Unidentified Analyst

So it will be fresher for 2023.

Albert Bourla

It will be in the new line, the Omicron line. If not Omicron, they will take the old one but that increases the likelihood by delaying those that they will go there and they will have -- fresh I don't think that will be the issue, but they don't want to build now stocks. Now let's go back to PAXLOVID. PAXLOVID is more used right now in the U.S. than in Europe. Europe is lesser the use. And the U.S. is doing very, very well actually. The latest data that we saw -- I think the latest data we presented was at our earnings call and we were at 90,000 treatments per week. Three weeks later or four weeks later, I don't remember when exactly it was, we are at 40,000. So that's a dramatic jump per week to 40,000 per week and this is growing. Right now we have in the U.S. approximately more than 60% of people eligible are receiving. Now, of course, if you take into consideration what are the daily or the weekly reported cases from CDC? If there is underreported, then this percentage will drop, of course, right. For example, if it is double, then 30% are getting it, right. But the point is that this 60%, it is way, way higher than a month ago that was on 35, something like that. So it is going quite well over there. We have now contracts with a lot of countries. There are a lot of small Europeans that haven't signed yet, because they're waiting a procurement altogether from Europe, which I think is in its own domain, but the large European market, they have all of them that have individual contracts, and we're delivering.

Unidentified Analyst

Are we seeing differences in hospitalization rates and mortality rates as a result of the difference between Europe and the United States when it comes to COVID?

Albert Bourla

I think and I hope, but I can't say that reliably now, but we do. It's very clear that we see lesser deaths and hospitalizations. And I think in the U.S., we have enough PAXLOVID that can be justifying that. But I couldn't say in all honesty that we have the data to support that. So we need to wait to see.

Unidentified Analyst

Also, how are you guys thinking about this issue of the virus escaping PAXLOVID? There's always a concern that with a single agent at the viral, you will sooner or later see an escape. But what are your estimates about the risk and likelihood of timing with something like this?

Albert Bourla

By escaping you mean resistance?

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, resistance.

Albert Bourla

We monitor it very, very closely. But I don't think anyone reasonable is expecting now to see resistance. We haven't seen any, right? I don't think anyone would expect now. Usually you can see resistance, but we are talking about four years, five years after the use of our medicines. That's the typical thing that you could see now. PAXLOVID I think is going to be quite resistant to developing resistance for a few reasons. The first one, it is that the protein that we inhibit is essential for the life of the virus. It's very difficult for the virus to live without it. The second is that PAXLOVID creates very high concentrations within the blood. It is multiples of EC90. The treatment is short. It's five days and with a chronic treatment. So for all these reasons, we do not expect that [indiscernible] will happen soon. But just in case, of course, we are developing alternatives and pretty soon we will go to the clinic with alternative antivirus, second generation.

Unidentified Analyst

I'm assuming you've done the experiment recently, attempted to select mutants by reducing the concentration of PAXLOVID in a cell culture environment. I'm assuming you were able to develop resistance.

Albert Bourla

We were not.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. That's actually some element of hope, some reason for hope here.

Albert Bourla

I think it is. We should never relax, but we did that, as you said, and multiple labs in the world are doing that.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay.

Albert Bourla

And so far, they haven't reported that they were able to create resistance there.

Unidentified Analyst

So the other thing that happened with PAXLOVID which is really interesting is we spoke with Lidia. And one of the things that was mentioned is how PAXLOVID was actually developed in silico, so using artificial intelligence and machine learning tools. Can you talk a little bit about your own understanding of the value machine language created here versus more traditional development that Pfizer used in the past? And as a result of that, how are you changing how you think about development or discovering new drugs in Pfizer?

Albert Bourla

I think the modern technologies had a dramatic impact. Typically, the phase of --

Unidentified Analyst

Maybe you want to expand a little bit to the audience, what exactly was done just in case people are less familiar with this?

Albert Bourla

Yes. Basically, PAXLOVID instead of being drug discovered was drug designed. So we were not having, let's say, a lot of molecules that they were tried in in vitro to see if they bind and how they are doing well, a process that usually takes four years almost, right, by using a lot of things. We were able to concentrate that in four months, first of all, by taking some risks, but also by designing the molecule and testing it in silico. The screening of hundreds of thousands of molecules were -- actually to be accurate, we tested 600 after hundreds of thousands of iterations, 600 different molecules in four months. That would not be possible if it wasn't in silico. And then we selected the ones that we felt were binding the best. And then that's the one that we designed and then we synthesized, and then we tried to do it [ph].

Unidentified Analyst

Obviously, this is a dramatic improvement. So how do we think first about antiviral, antifungal, anti-microbicidal agents in Pfizer? How is this development process going to change? What are you going to do now, now that you've done PAXLOVID versus the past? And then if you could take the same argument and just expand it to the broader portfolio.

Albert Bourla

I think not only antiviral or antifungal, but every molecule. That's the idea. We used for PAXLOVID very favorable regulatory environment that would allow us to speed up things, et cetera. We used the fact that was characterized within Pfizer as the Lightspeed program which meant no resources are the question, because it was about COVID but clearly equal results I hope we will be able to develop for other molecules, so to move from clinical not only for antifungal or anti-infective, but for cardiovascular [indiscernible].

Unidentified Analyst

So you got other -- so I'm kind of focusing on this idea of machine learning, or is there like another example of a program which you have now applied machine learning to successfully?

Albert Bourla

If there is another one --

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. So essentially, you did this huge program with PAXLOVID. Presumably the NVIDIA resources dedicated to you is still there, the technologists who wrote the algorithms are still there, and you're applying them to a new problem as we go along. Is there another field where you can say, look, it used to take us four years to develop molecules; in this field, we're able to take within several months, we basically get our lead compound by using machine learning technology?

Albert Bourla

Let me clarify something. PAXLOVID was one of the first one that we did by using AI. We are using that constantly. We are using that constantly in our oncology medicines that we're doing. And it is just that with PAXLOVID, it happened that we developed it to a certain level that was quite mature to be more successful now, because technologies are rapidly. We had invested the computational power what is needed for something like that. And as I said, we used also the regulatory environment. But we did and we will continue doing a lot of things. Frankly, Pfizer is trying to move as much as possible from drug discovery to drug design.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And is this a consistent advantage you have with some of your peers? So essentially, is this something that you basically say, look, we've got something here where we are ahead of the industry? And if we work on this, this could be a sustainable real business advantage?

Albert Bourla

I think it could be. I don't think we are there right now. I don't have any data to claim that in using AI or, let's say, computational design, we are better than others. I do have data to compare other capabilities of Pfizer. I think in commercial, I do have data that are showing that we are top in manufacturing. I have data to comment to say that we are top in clinical development, multiple benchmarks that we are very good. So I would say that the fundamental capabilities that help us to differentiate and advance compared with competitors, I wouldn't call it as AI right now. It's all the other three that I said that we are way better. I think we are all on the top. But this is one that we try very hard. And we are very determined to develop into significant committee around this as well.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Let's move away and talk a little about the broader use of MRI technologies. One of the questions is the question of carditis. Essentially, we've seen a signal of this with COVID-19 vaccines and in a pandemic environment, it's acceptable. But it seems that for other applications where there are other treatments, you would need to either eliminate that signal or it will narrow the use of the drug. Where do we stand in terms of understanding the sources of carditis and whether it can be overcome for future vaccines?

Albert Bourla

Yes. First of all, I think we should put the vase [ph] with the perspective is small, but also compared to the two vaccines with our mRNA, we are way, way smaller, all right. So I think this was the reason why we get all -- I think this is the reason why we have received all the approvals all the way to five years old. And hopefully we'll get it all the way to six months old and [indiscernible] this is the reason why in Europe it is not recommended under 30 in many cases, et cetera, et cetera. So I think for us, it's less of an issue. But for everything, there was an issue. We again tried very hard to identify the myocarditis issue with the third and fourth dose for a vaccine in Israel. Because over there, not only they have very good real world data, but particularly for myocarditis, they were actively seeking to find the case. So they were screening daily all the hospitals and then were screening daily their system to see if there is any myocarditis like symptoms reported, and then they will try to see if there was vaccination before. So they were doing that activity. And it became extremely, extremely rare when they did that. I think it was 1 in 1 million or something, so very, very small number. Don't quote me on that 1 in 1 million, but it was very, very, very small number. So really we are monitoring. I don't think that we have developed a good understanding why that has happened to your question, but I don't think there's any more --

Unidentified Analyst

So is that going to be a problem as you think about a flu vaccine or an RSV vaccine just because there, there might be alternative. They are sometimes alternative approaches using protein-based vaccines. How do we think about the argument there?

Albert Bourla

I think everybody will see the safety profile and the efficacy profile and they will make, let's say, their decision.

Unidentified Analyst

But that would argue for a full blown development process that is biotechnologies approved for COVID, it seems that here you will have like a de novo full blown long-term safety monitoring on a very large population before approval will take place. There will not be a shortened process to get those vaccines into the market against influenza, for example?

Albert Bourla

I think FDA has very clearly characterized and EMA what are the conditions, and they are not literally different for mRNA to get the flu vaccine and what is to get the combination vaccine.

Unidentified Analyst

So essentially, the argument has been to some extent that there's small changes in the RNA sequence that might take place, because RNA is all the same, you could rely on the safety of PAXLOVID to get influenza vaccine approved. But it seems that you will still need to do a full blown program.

Albert Bourla

Yes, but keep in mind that for flu, always there is for every technology that you can do immunogenicity in the beginning and then you can do -- for advanced approval, and then you can have, let's say, follow up to prove the efficacy, which if we do, this is what we plan to do. So still we plan to do the efficacy studies, but we don't plan to wait until they are finished to get approval for flu.

Unidentified Analyst

So the argument is you'll be able to get approval based on immunogenicity alone without showing --?

Albert Bourla

No, you will have to have safety of a specific population, which is the standard one, but we don't have to prove the efficacy on real world data that will be a study that will be 30 or 40 before approval necessary.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, got it. The other question I have is the idea of using mRNA to deliver protein or antisense sequences. Where is that science? Or is this an idea of moving beyond vaccination and using mRNA delivery for other form of protein expression or inhibiting protein expression, where is that in terms of development?

Albert Bourla

I think it is advancing. And I think in mRNA, we're just scratching the surface right now. But it's not only that. There are other applications, as you said, other vaccines but also there are other forms of mRNA that are studied. There is the [indiscernible] circular mRNA. So there are a lot of technologies that they are developing.

Unidentified Analyst

How far are we from having the first non-vaccination application entering the clinic? Is this a '23, a '24, a 2030? Where are we in terms of getting the science --?

Albert Bourla

For cancer, there are already. So I would say that's not the vaccination. It is used therapeutically, right? And there are a lot we don't have, but there is a lot of activity out there.

Unidentified Analyst

I thought it was still mostly in generating a signal the immune system recognizes and attacks.

Albert Bourla

For cancer you mean?

Unidentified Analyst

Yes.

Albert Bourla

There are clinical studies; Phase 2, Phase 3 that Biotech is doing as far as I know. These are -- I don't know if you consider them into the vaccine space, still they are --

Unidentified Analyst

Immune stimulants.

Albert Bourla

Yes, they are using basically to create antibodies against your tumor cells that your body could terminate a tumor. Now ourselves, to speak about what I know, a next wave other than vaccines because we are very intensively working on flu and singles. We are working on saRNA and we are monitoring other technologies. We are working in vitro right now on oncology. But the next wave, it is our partnership with BIM, which is basically gene editing. Over there, we have agreed that we are going to investigate multiple targets on neuro muscle and liver. And to your question when that will go to clinic? I really don't know right now. I don't have it in my mind. But if I can take a guess it is -- Chris, do you remember it is in -- we don't have it yet. So it is work in progress?

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. So there's nothing yet that is kind of last preclinical stages, there's still some room to go?

Albert Bourla

Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Let's move away from just talking about the COVID space or the mRNA space. And let's talk about your growth profile. So one of the questions I always find when I look at Pfizer is the problem the company has of having the biggest product it has ex-COVID being less than 15% of revenue. Investors struggle a little bit with this idea of a highly diversified company. Financially, it makes a lot of sense. But like a lot of times I argue that there is nothing in the Pfizer portfolio which is potentially moving the revenue growth up in a significant way. It's more for multiple products. Have you run into this as an issue? And how do you answer this argument that unlike companies like Lilly, which has two of those or AbbVie, which is the immunology franchise, Pfizer is a lot more of a conglomerate of broader portfolio of products as supposed to be driven by one or two big markets?

Albert Bourla

Look, to answer this question, you made a lot of assumptions, right?

Unidentified Analyst

Correct my assumptions.

Albert Bourla

Excluding COVID, we have two that they are way more than 50 right now. Then you go to the less than COVID. Investors, they don't like that you don't have one product more than 15%. Actually, the investors I speak, they love the fact that we are very diversified. We have eight products, more than 1 billion. And they like that rather than you have one and then something goes wrong and then the whole thing collapses. It's not the case in our case. So I think that the growth profile coming from a diversified set of assets is better in my mind than something that comes with one or two. It is not that I regret that we have vaccine and treatment, but they are so big. But I would say that it's good that when you have a diversified portfolio.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. You kind of mentioned in multiple points that you are -- in multiple discussions here that Pfizer is at the high point reputationally, the company's highly considered and you've mentioned this as a real business advantage for you. Can you give us a couple of advantages? Will you have like tangible data telling you that that reputation advantages is delivering something for Pfizer either in staffing and deal making and so forth?

Albert Bourla

Yes, I wouldn't call them that hard data to say that, but I think everybody I think can understand that right now people are coming to us and we are recruiting people that we wouldn't be able to recruit, including the last people that we got either from McKinsey or from Roche or from Lowes as our CFO. It was not that before they would choose Pfizer I think. Actually I tried with some of them earlier and they wouldn't. But I don't think that I will use that as a tangible example or to see how many people -- how easy it is becoming now to recruit. But I would say that when your name is almost a household brand with the positive impression, there is a lot of value that multiple assessors of Vale [ph] will put in something like that. I consider -- when I tried to see the landscape between Pfizer and competitors, I see that we have assets and capabilities. And I think in terms of assets, I would put clearly the brand name right now, which is standing out, and the capital flexibility, the firepower. And this capabilities, I will put the commercial capabilities, the clinical development, the manufacturing, and the early research. I think in the early research, I think we're doing very well. But I don't think people are crediting us as one of the best in the world. But in the other three, no matter how you see it, we are in the top quartile. That combined with firepower and that combined with a good brand name, I think if we play the cards right, we have dramatic advantage over our competition.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay.

Albert Bourla

If we don't, of course, the same --

Unidentified Analyst

I want to touch -- we got about a little bit more than 15 minutes left, so if folks would -- I'm going to leave the last five minutes for questions for the audience. So if folks in the room would like to think about a question, I'll ask you to raise your hand and ask it as we finish in the last five minutes. But before that, I'd like to hit if possible a couple of specific therapeutic areas and then a couple of industry issues. So on therapeutic areas directly, one of them is this issue of your presence in immunology. So there was a lot of effort in Pfizer around the JAK class. You have since diversified. You have outsourced a product or two. How do you think about the JAK class right now? And the follow-on, I'll ask you the same time, would be in immunology, you've generally avoided follow-on drugs. You've attempted to be first in class? Is this really the preferred strategy or there's room for you to do follow-on molecules as well?

Albert Bourla

With JAK, clearly we had, let's say, heavy investment over there. And it was a strong bet. Why we did that was because we were feeling that docs have a very good advantage on efficacy, but they have a weakness on the safety profile that could be questioned. So one was the question of shall we go in or out? And then once we decided to go in, it was shall we select one JAK and develop it for everything, which is what most companies did? Or shall we do what we did, which is we have a portfolio of JAKs that based on their attitudes, we are developing for different diseases. Because different -- Bless you.

Unidentified Analyst

I got allergies. My fault, sorry.

Albert Bourla

No, you don't have to explain or to apologize.

Unidentified Analyst

Just in case if something happens to the CEO of Pfizer, I don't want to take personal responsibility. People argue --

Albert Bourla

So I knew Dr. Vas [ph] will use anything, but that is too much.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, I'm not sure. Did you drink the coffee? Yes, it was a mistake.

Albert Bourla

I know. So we decided although it was more expensive, but we go and we develop different JAK for skin, then a different JAK for joints. And the idea was that that will allow us to accomplish the best efficacy profile. Still, I believe it was the right strategy for JAKs because in this event after JAKs became more tainted with safety issues, the fact that you can optimally dose with this strategy makes sense, right?

Unidentified Analyst

I completely buy that.

Albert Bourla

Now, it is what it is. So I think JAKs, they have quite a bit potential right now. I think they reached the low and the low was risk because of an uncertainty among physicians, because it was taking time by the regulators to set, let's say, the guidelines. This is when it is used. This is how it should be used. Now that has been set. And I think that will allow the JAKs to take the right market survey they deserve, which is very low right now. So there is a growth. But that being said, you asked two questions; we are diversified, yes, because that's what we need to do and diversity is good coming back to the previous question. And the second one, do I think that Lilly's strategy to be follow-on apparently was successful? I don't know if we were following that if we were also lucky or competent to be as successful as Lilly, but clearly something that I noticed and some something that I also look not only in this area but in other areas how much value a fast follower can bring, particular when you have our clinical capabilities --

Unidentified Analyst

And financial power.

Albert Bourla

And financial power. Keep in mind that the Biotech vaccine was not the first in the clinic. Moderna came first. The binding [ph] vaccine only because they partner with us was able to come as a fast follower, if you want to say that, which I wouldn't say because they were willing at the time.

Unidentified Analyst

But the technology was not proven at the time you made the bet on that.

Albert Bourla

Yes, but what I want to say is that it is our ability to move faster than even a smaller Biotech that gave us significant advantage. So that means that our capabilities can be used probably also as a fast follower, if you write that choice.

Unidentified Analyst

So let's talk about two areas where you could be a fast follower. One of them is obesity. So you have a program with two early molecules in the clinic. But obviously the market is heavily, heavily dominated by Novo and by Lilly. And I guess the question is, as you think about your agenda for the obesity market, what is it? Is the idea that you're going to catch up scientifically this ideology? Would it be a follow on scientifically but the molecule have edges on particular areas over the existing players? Is the notion is this simply a big enough market and there will be a use for the molecules you create because there'll be somewhat different? How are you thinking about your participation in that market?

Albert Bourla

I think that these molecules that create significant value for the patient, but they are underutilized.

Unidentified Analyst

Absolutely.

Albert Bourla

And I think one of the reasons they are underutilized is that many don't like injections, right? So I think an oral good medicine will unlock a lot of value. So that's very simple. So we want to have the best and the fastest possible into the market of an oral GLP, and that's what we will do.

Unidentified Analyst

And that's okay even if the molecule has got a somewhat lower efficacy than the leading molecules?

Albert Bourla

No, I don't think we are aiming to have a lower efficacy. But I think they will be -- we are aiming to have higher, but I think will be a profile that will speak about different things. And then both medicines I guess we'll find their marketplace.

Unidentified Analyst

Make sense. What is the time point for a proof of concept for you guys, whether you basically says look, I got the profit I want?

Albert Bourla

It is not in the long distance. It is coming.

Unidentified Analyst

This year, next year kind of thing?

Albert Bourla

I wouldn't comment, but on that yes.

Unidentified Analyst

The other market I wanted to touch on as a follow on is this issue of the Factor XIa. So you are involved in --

Albert Bourla

And you know why I wouldn't comment because it's so early, it doesn't even move the needle but then you're tipping competition. I don't like that.

Unidentified Analyst

Why would we do that?

Albert Bourla

I can say that it's coming. Nothing will change in our perception of evaluations. But everybody will know what to expect. I don't like it.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Eliquis, so you've obviously have participated in that market, as some of your peers have chosen to advance Factor XIa molecules. Can you talk a little bit about what you have decided in this field and why?

Albert Bourla

We didn't see the benefit. We didn't see that the profile will be of what exists right now in science that will offer better solutions than Eliquis, which will become an egg in 2025 and after. So that was the reason that we didn't think it is the right way to enter there and allocate capital. There were other uses of capital.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Do you still have a program in that space that is -- one of the arguments made by some of your peers is perhaps not in direct competition to Eliquis, but perhaps on top of platelet aggregators, this class of molecules will have a significant benefit. Is this something you guys have tested? Is this something that you can do a test and reject? Or is this just something you have not?

Albert Bourla

Once again, which one?

Unidentified Analyst

So the idea is that you use the Factor XI not versus Eliquis but rather on top of platelet aggregates, so kind of the adjacent market. Is this something that you've considered and rejected? Or is it something that you simply have not chosen not to do for some other reason?

Albert Bourla

No. There were several opportunities to participate also in that. There is nothing that -- yes, we don't think this is where I need to go.

Unidentified Analyst

Let me try for last three or four minutes, a couple of industry questions. One of them is kind of the topic of the day, which is the Federal Trade Commission moving forward together to look more broadly at antitrust issues in the pharmaceutical industry. It seems now that the Commission has appointed a third Democrat in a 50-50 vote. It feels like they now have the majority they need to move forward. Where do you think this is aiming for in terms of or can you give us the Pfizer perspective about where this is and what are the kind of recent opportunities that that creates for the industry?

Albert Bourla

No, I think this is wrong. I think --

Unidentified Analyst

Do you know what they're going to do? I just don't know what they're going to do. That's all.

Albert Bourla

I don't know what they want to do. But there is a trend. And there is a perception that they create with statements and that's it that is going to become more and more scrutiny. Like we said, we are a country of law, right. So there are laws that are dictating this thing. So still, they can make life difficult, but I don't think they're going to stop it. But I have unforeseen challenges, particularly in large scale acquisitions, but they are having value by cutting cost.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay.

Albert Bourla

That's what I think they're focused on.

Unidentified Analyst

That's their focus on. So the issue is if you're doing acquisitions, its aim is to take capacity out of the market that will be an issue. One of the concerns is that they will a challenge for the business model of companies established in a particular field buying a following molecule. So obviously you have molecules in immunology. You bought Arena, which essentially fits into your immunology program. The concern I would have, and I don't know if it's real or not, if I need to have it or not, is that that model of a large company buying a small company developing the drug for the same therapeutic area might come under pressure from the FTC. Is this realistic, not realistic?

Albert Bourla

I think it's less realistic than the other options. I think the fact that a large company is buying a good molecule from a small one enhances competition. It's not reducing it, because in the hand of a large company, the molecule is way more competitive than in defense of a small company compared to the other big pharma. But I think everything will be tried to be scrutinized. So we need to make sure that we do the right moves so that there is no problem. But there are rules I repeat. It is not that let me see, I have three members now. Let me see what is good and what is bad. There are rules that are saying what should be the market share combined, that's the power that there are very clear rules.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay.

Albert Bourla

I don't say that I don't worry or I like it. I don't like it at all. And I think will make your life difficult. But I think, in my case, in Pfizer's case, where the strategy is to go and become a partner of choice with smaller, I think this is where the least resistance will be.

Unidentified Analyst

Make sense. The question of drug price markup by the channel is a question that the drug industry have been pointing to as a problem for a long time. So you have been talking about the sister-in-law, but you haven't talked about the wife. So you've been talking a lot about what the PBMs are doing. Pharma has been more cautious in talking about the markups that take place in the hospital channel. Can you talk a little bit about kind of Pfizer perspective, there's been a little bit more about this in the news recently. There's the issue of 340B. Can you talk or remind the audience a little bit what the hospital industry does in terms of marking up prices of drugs? And in your mind is that a problem for the industry or not?

Albert Bourla

I think it is less a problem for the industry, but it's a very big problem for the patients and for the insurance company.

Unidentified Analyst

Why don't you explain a little bit what they're doing and what do you understand that they're doing?

Albert Bourla

You're going to get them medicine that they can mark it up when they charge you 500 times. I mean, it's unbelievable what are the four, let's say, $1, $2 or $3 medicine sometimes you will have to pay 500 more. And in 340B, it is a very different story. The 340B is a story about there is a channel that you can provide drugs, discounted drugs, for smaller and for people basically that are in need. There is a whole industry that hospitals are creating affiliate companies that they fall under 340B. They buy them the medicines discounted over there and then they sell it through their normal challenge. And of course, not only they are getting the discount of the 340B, but then they are marking up dramatically. Look, I don't like what they do, all right, but it is not the same for us because the truth is that people, they have the tendency to accuse drug companies when they go to the pharmacy and they have to pay out of the pocket their participation to get the medicine, and this is where we have the big problem and this is the PBMs.

Question-and-Answer Session

Unidentified Analyst

Folks, we are in the last few minutes. Anybody who wants to ask questions, please raise your hands and go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. The vaccine hesitancy was certainly a big problem during the height of the pandemic and not just talking about the vaccine [indiscernible] but people on the fence. And it's likely going to get worse going forward as you have already alluded to. So Pfizer has the strategy to address patient concerns of being vaccinated. I saw an interesting example in nature where England has been doing independent certification programs, independent quality data [indiscernible]?

Albert Bourla

I thought a lot about it. And frankly, I think it's hopeless. That's unfortunately my opinion. Those people are not driven by data. Otherwise, the data are overwhelmingly supportive and the people that support those data, scientists are overwhelmingly 99 and 100, right, they are saying that's what we should do. So to try to say that -- I am not aware about the system that you said, but I imagine if we bring someone independently to -- there are so much independent studies that have tested the quality, the safety of the vaccines that have been published out there, and they were not possible to change the mind of those people. And particularly under less pressure, I don't think they will do better frankly. But if there are good ideas, I'm open to entertain them.

Unidentified Analyst

Any other questions? We got one more minute. Over there in the corner?

Unidentified Analyst

Albert Bourla

It's an important population. I think it is more who's going to move the needle in terms of -- it's not the financials behind it, right? It is that there's a major patient need over there. There's a significant need unmet over there. But it is three doses of -- I don't think it is material, but it is a positive.

Unidentified Analyst

Any last one? Yes.

Unidentified Analyst

Albert Bourla

I don't have data to see for there is driving, let's say, duration higher. I think everybody's sticking to the five day score. So I don't know how many cases have retreated? I know some that they have. But it's not -- I don't have data. That is clearly we are monitoring and I think it is discussed a lot. The only data that we have really available are two sources. One is our clinical trial. And actually, over there, FDA made the statement because they took our data and they reanalyzed themselves. And it is less than 2% in the clinical trial. And then the most important thing is not the percentage, because you can set up -- you can do sensitivity analysis, but how you define the rebound, okay, what should be the last and what should be the peak, and you can bring, I don't know, to 6%, 7% if you want. But the placebo is doing the same. So it's very, very close placebo and PAXLOVID. In the 2%, I think placebo was 1.5. When you do sensitivity analysis, you bring it to 6, the other is 4.5. So it's a phenomenon that occurs. I don't know -- that's why FDA also said we don't know if it is because of the treatment necessarily because they have been seeing in PAXLOVID. And I don't think that -- the only thing that should worry us -- there should be a worry about that, if we have indications that the rebound means there are resistance and can be exhaustively analyzed, and they have not seen any resistance. In fact, we know for sure that when we do the analysis that we are solely the rebounded variant and is not a resistant threat, right. So that's -- so likely it will respond very well in a second treatment, although we don't have the trial yet. And the second is if those cases are coming and they are somehow now this time, they are high level not mild as they should after PAXLOVID, and we haven't seen also any of that. So that's the data that I have. And also I have pharmacovigilance data. But despite the fact that in pharmacovigilance, everything that is reported in the press has the tendency to go up. And despite the fact that this one also went significantly up after things started going into the pressure, they are very, very low. Rebound is having an impact.

Unidentified Analyst

And with that, we've got like 30 seconds above time. So Dr. Bourla, I really appreciate you being here today. Thank you.

Albert Bourla

Thank you very much.