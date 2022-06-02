Inna Dodor/iStock via Getty Images

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) has been on a roll lately. At its recent investor day, management touted the following accomplishments over the past three years:

slashing non-accruals by 50% to a miniscule 1.2%;

growing earnings per share by 13%;

hiking the dividend twice in addition to special dividends;

10.6% NAV per share growth (~3x the BDC sector average);

generated a 10.9% annualized total return (260 basis points greater than the BDC sector (BIZD) average).

Moving forward, ARCC has a lot going for it as well. Thanks to its massive scale, support from its large global alternative asset manager parent Ares Management (ARES), and track record, ARCC enjoys access to superior deal flow and has greater diversification than many of its fellow BDCs. In fact, ARES is the largest global direct lending manager, with $147 billion in direct lending assets under management. ARCC is also the largest publicly traded BDC, with a $19.5 billion investment portfolio spread across 395 companies, of which most are in defensive industries.

On top of that, it has a proven business model that has weathered a wide variety of business cycles admirably. In fact, despite going public prior to the Great Financial Crisis of 2008, ARCC has crushed the S&P 500 (SPY) since inception with a ~13.5% annualized total return compared to a 10.4% annualized total return for the SPY over that span.

Data by YCharts

This is largely a tribute to ARCC's excellent underwriting approach and portfolio management skills, in addition to its strong, investment grade balance sheet. The company has also positioned itself to do well in a rising interest rate environment, and investors have reason to believe that it can maintain strong profitability moving forward. This is in line with its 10.4% annualized core return on equity achieved over the past 5 years, 80 basis points above its peer group average.

Last, but not least, ARCC's recent performance reflects strong performance momentum. For example, NAV per share grew 0.4% sequentially and 9% year-over-year in Q1, the balance sheet deleveraged from 1.26x in Q4 to 1.13x in Q1, and management emphasized on the earnings call that ARCC is well positioned for a rising interest rate environment (emphasis supplied):

we don't believe a tightening monetary cycle will have negative effects on us. Our large weight floating rate loan portfolio is financed by mostly fixed rate unsecured sources of financing and our assets are largely floating rate investments. We believe this positions us well to have our net interest earnings benefit from rising rates. As of quarter end, holding all else equal and after considering the impact of income-based fees, we calculated that a 100-basis point-increase in short-term rates could increase our annual earnings by approximately $0.23 per share, a 14% increase above this quarter's core EPS run rate. A 200-basis point increase in short-term rates could increase our total annual earnings by approximately $0.44 per share, a 26% increase above this quarter's core EPS run rate. We also do not expect that a projected increase in rates will result in deteriorating credit performance, particularly given our strong starting point with portfolio weighted average interest coverage of nearly 3 times. What this means is that holding all else equal, including the leverage at the borrower level, short-term base rates would need to rise above 3% before aggregate interest coverage would dip below 2 times, which is similar to the 5-year pre-pandemic weighted average of 2.3 times. Importantly, this analysis doesn't consider EBITDA growth or deleveraging that often occurs in our portfolio. We feel good about the ability of our portfolio companies to navigate a higher rate environment and believe these dynamics will further differentiate Ares Capital versus many of the other income-oriented alternatives in the market today.

Ominous Clouds On The Horizon For The Dividend?

All that said, we believe investors need to remain circumspect about their investments - especially high yielding ones that are generally relied on for income - instead of blindly climbing aboard the management propaganda bandwagon.

While the CEO claimed on the earnings call that the dividend is safe:

I want to discuss our undistributed taxable income and our dividends. We currently estimate that our spillover income from 2021 into 2022, will be approximately $651 million or $1.32 per share. We believe having a strong and meaningful undistributed spillover supports our goal of maintaining a steady dividend throughout market cycles and sets us apart from many other BDCs that do not have this level of spillover.

there are some reasons to be a little bit concerned:

#1. Razor-Thin Dividend Coverage

First and foremost, core earnings per share declined by 2.3% year-over-year and barely covered the dividend with a 100% payout ratio. This leaves very little margin for error for the company if it is to fully cover its current dividend.

It is also important to note that this razor-thin dividend coverage is in spite of the fact that ARCC's non-accruals are at very low levels relative to its own history. If ARCC's non-accrual rate were to jump, ARCC's dividend payout ratio would likely exceed 100%.

#2. An Economic Hurricane Is Brewing

Second, the macroeconomic environment is uncertain at best, and very bad at worst. With inflation at near four-decade highs, supply chain headaches continuing with no end in sight, and geopolitical tensions soaring in Eastern Europe and East Asia, the economy is undergoing a lot of strain right now.

Data by YCharts

Now, there is an increasing economic consensus that a recession is imminent. Even the CEO of JPMorgan (JPM) has come out with the ominous statement:

We're bracing ourselves...It's a hurricane. That hurricane is right there, down the road, and coming our way...I'm watching the train coming down the tracks and I'm very sad about it.

If the CEO of one of the world's leading banks (aka a lender that has a much more conservative lending profile than ARCC's) is so concerned about the macro environment that he is bracing himself for the impending economic hurricane, that bodes quite poorly for ARCC.

Such a scenario would almost certainly lead to a dramatic spike in non-accruals and even defaults on ARCC's loan portfolio that is filled with non-investment grade counterparties (hence why it is able to charge such high interest rates on its loans). Furthermore, its equity portfolio - though relatively small compared to its lending portfolio - would also likely see heavy losses.

This concern helps to explain why the stock has had a rough run lately, despite the strong recent results:

Data by YCharts

Investor Takeaway

While ARCC has a stellar track record, its dividend coverage ratio has suddenly become quite tight, and with economic storm clouds on the horizon, the dividend is not exactly extremely safe.

In particular, retirees who are relying on ARCC to provide sufficient income to meet their daily needs should be careful about putting too much trust in it as a sleep well at night dividend machine. If we see a severe recession, there is a very real possibility that ARCC will have to cut its dividend.

That said, we also want to be clear that we remain bullish on ARCC overall here. ARCC has over $5 billion in liquidity from which it can support its dividend even if earnings dip over the short term, and it is true that management has proven itself in the past.

In summary, ARCC is not a sleep well at night income investment and investors should not blindly trust management, but instead circumspectly monitor the dividend coverage level, the non-accrual level, and the state of the broader economy. However, we still believe that - barring a severe and prolonged recession - the dividend should be pretty safe and the risk-reward remains attractive.