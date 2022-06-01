putilich/iStock via Getty Images

Intro

We wrote about ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) (Communication Equipment Player) in December of last year when we witnessed how supply chain headwinds were eating into the company´s profitability. Furthermore, the bearish technical pattern that we discussed in that commentary has gained some ground in recent months, as shares are now down roughly 9.6% since we penned that December piece. We can see this on the monthly chart below as shares have now delivered a long-term sell signal through the MACD crossover. This indicator is especially prevalent on long-term charts due to the dual-component (Momentum & Trend) of the reading and the sheer quantity of information involved.

Adtran Technical Chart (Stockcharts.com)

Now, could the technicals be wrong where we could see Adtran's long-term momentum and trend start to change direction and swing more to the upside? Of course, but investors must remember the technicals are essentially a read on Adtran's known fundamentals (irrespective of how positive they may be) at this moment in time. In essence, after going through the company's recent first-quarter earnings numbers, management kept on harking back to supply-chain headwinds and how Adtran's numbers could be potentially affected as a result. It is as if the company needs a catalyst (which could be the pending ADVA approval) or simply a return to improving supply chains. The market, though, remains unconvinced, as we can see in Adtran's general profitability trends as well as its valuation discussed below.

Profitability

Although Adtran reported top and bottom-line beats in its recent first quarter on the back of strong demand for the company's fiber access solutions, management was adamant that it expected supply chain constraints to continue. Although on the front end, sales continue to grow (rolling quarter and sequential top-line growth in Q1), higher component prices and above-average shipping expenses to customers continue to take their toll on customers.

In fact, not only are costs higher on the front-end, but Adtran needs to stock more raw materials as well as finished goods to ensure its customers can be served in the best way possible. The ramifications for the "new normal" in this industry meant that Adtran´s net inventories rose above $171.7 million in the first quarter which was a sizable $31+ million increase over the year-end number in fiscal 2021.

Falling Return On Assets

Now the market views this trend in a way that, if the company is going to hold more assets, more profitability should come as a result. This expectation, though, has not been happening, as gross margins over a trailing twelve-month average now come in at 37.1%, which is a far cry from the 43% number Adtran reported at the end of fiscal 2020. Suffice it to say, when components become available, Adtran has to buy swiftly, buy more, and unfortunately pay a premium for this product compared to historic values. Then you have to take the expedite fees into account which in the end shows the much higher costs Adtran simply has to pay to conduct its business.

Inventory Has To Be Prioritized

Current trends create a precedent where the priority is to keep customers, served, period. Management does not have the luxury of being able to cherry-pick what inventory it carries to potentially sell higher-margin products. Inventory in the current climate has to be prioritized to ensure customers get serviced. Suffice it to say, although Adtran has a strong balance sheet holding $54 million of cash at the end of Q1, free-cash-flow generation over the past four quarters comes in at -$9 million. This key profitability metric is the real driver of growth, which means the longer it remains depressed, the longer the market will continue to look at Adtran unfavorably.

Valuation

Another often-overlooked factor that long-term technical signals incorporate is the company´s valuation. Adtran's current book multiple of 2.6 and sales multiple of 1.5 are well behind their 5-year averages of 1.8 and 1.4 respectively. The over-valuation of Adtran can also be seen in the present dividend yield of 1.9% which again is well outside Adtran's 5-year average of 2.6%. The forward sales multiple looks more compelling (1.34) but top-line growth up to now (11.15% in fiscal 2021 & 21.16% in Adtran's recent quarter) has not been able to improve profitability or margins for that matter.

Conclusion

Based on Adtran's technicals, profitability trends, and current valuation, the most probable near-term direction for the share price unfortunately seems to be down. Long-term investors do have the benefit of getting paid that dividend, but prolonged supply-chain headwinds point to shares remaining under pressure for the foreseeable future. We look forward to continued coverage.