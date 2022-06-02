nielubieklonu/iStock via Getty Images

Twelve months ago, I advised investors to get long shares of leading helicopter services provider Bristow Group (NYSE:NYSE:VTOL) or "Bristow" based on strong free cash flow generation potential and prospects for a substantial recovery in offshore oil and gas activities this year.

Unfortunately, the investment thesis hasn't really played out. While shares are still up somewhat from my recommendation 12 months ago, they have actually lost almost 30% in value over the past two months despite oil and gas prices remaining near multi-year highs.

After Wednesday's disappointing fourth quarter results and disastrous conference call, investors might very well consider moving to the sidelines for now.

After generating very substantial amounts of free cash flow for several quarters in a row, Q4/FY2022 free cash flow surprisingly turned slightly negative mostly due to a $15 million adverse impact from working capital changes.

In aggregate, Bristow has generated $107 million in free cash flow in FY2022, well below my $200 million estimate.

Even worse, judging by management's statements on the conference call, FY2023 free cash flow generation will be nowhere near the $250 million modeled by me last year due to a number of near-term headwinds:

An anticipated $20+ million in capital expenditures related to the upcoming commencement of two new Dutch Search and Rescue ("SAR") contracts. The recently announced all-cash acquisition of British International Helicopters ("BIH"). Persistent challenges in the Australian fixed-wing business due to COVID-19 related restrictions and elevated lease return costs in conjunction with the subsidiary's ongoing fleet renewal. Anticipated recovery in the company's oil and gas business has been delayed to 2023. A likely win of the second generation UK SAR contracts ("UKSAR 2G") would require a "meaningful" amount of capital expenditures.

Management's refusal to provide any tangible financial information with regards to the recent BIH acquisition doesn't exactly help things either.

At least the company does not expect the purchase price to consume a "material percentage" of its cash position which amounted to $266 million at the end of FY2022.

Management also had nothing new to offer regarding the company's potential entry into the offshore wind segment:

John Deysher And (...) is there any -- on the offshore wind business, I know you're evaluating build it or buy it. And I'm just wondering if there's been any update there in terms of direction you might be taking? Christopher Bradshaw Short answer is, no material update. We still view it as a sector where there is some promise and there should be some growth. But nothing material update at this time.

Given the multitude of headwinds, management now views FY2023 as a transition year.

Particularly the delayed recovery in Bristow's main oil and gas segment is disappointing as this business contributes almost 70% of total revenues.

With most of the company's oil and gas revenues derived from North Sea helicopter services, recovery might actually take even longer at least when judging by recent comments from leading offshore drilling services provider Seadrill (OTCPK:SDRLF):

In the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS) harsh environment segment Seadrill expects a challenging market in the near term given the limited visibility of open demand in 2022 and 2023 and the higher number of units rolling off contract in this period. In a segment with traditionally long tendering lead times, the immediate outlook continues to be subdued, however it is expected that activity will materially increase towards the end of 2023 due to local tax incentive programs for operators and focus on energy security, with potential further tightening should a number of rigs depart the NCS for work elsewhere.

In sum, investors shouldn't bet on Bristow starting FY2024 on a strong note next year.

Bottom Line

Given Bristow's underwhelming financial results in the second half of FY2022, disappointing near-term outlook and management's less-than-stellar performance on Wednesday's conference call, investors should seriously consider moving to the sidelines for now.

With FY2023 now anticipated to be a transition year, there should be ample time to rebuild positions once the demand picture in the company's key oil and gas segment becomes clearer.

Given the issues discussed above, I am downgrading Bristow from "buy" to "sell".