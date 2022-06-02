Amplify Energy: A Top Stock To Own

peshkov/iStock via Getty Images

The Chart of the Day belongs to the oil & gas exploration company Amplify Energy (AMPY). I found the stock by sorting Barchart's Top Stocks to Buy list first by the most frequent number of new highs in the last month, then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter signaled a buy on 5/16, the stock gained 27.56%.

AMPY Price vs. Daily Moving Averages

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated proved reserves of approximately 121.2 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 2,417 gross producing wells. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Source: Seeking Alpha

Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals but increasing

273.53+ Weighted Alpha

138.52% gain in the last year

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages

11 new highs and up 33.97% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 72.02%

Technical support level at 9.14

Recently traded at 9.35 with 50 day moving average of 6.87

Fundamental factors:

Market Cap $341 million

P/E 19.50

Revenue expected to grow 69.60% this year

Earnings estimated to compound at an annual rate of 15.00% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

1 Wall Street analyst issued a hold opinion on the stock

You need some caution because although the stock has current momentum at 9.35 the analyst has a price target of only 6.20 without explanation

5,210 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha

Ratings Summary

Factor Grades

Quant Ranking

Sector

Energy

Industry

Oil and Gas Exploration and Production

Ranked Overall

833 out of 4402

Ranked in Sector

79 out of 244

Ranked in Industry

44 out of 73

