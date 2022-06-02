Amplify Energy: A Top Stock To Own
Summary
- 100% technical buy signals.
- 11 new highs and up 33.97% in the last month.
- 138.52% gain in the last year.
- Price target of only 6.20 raises questions.
The Chart of the Day belongs to the oil & gas exploration company Amplify Energy (AMPY). I found the stock by sorting Barchart's Top Stocks to Buy list first by the most frequent number of new highs in the last month, then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter signaled a buy on 5/16, the stock gained 27.56%.
Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated proved reserves of approximately 121.2 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 2,417 gross producing wells. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
Source: Seeking Alpha
Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.
Barchart Technical Indicators:
- 100% technical buy signals but increasing
- 273.53+ Weighted Alpha
- 138.52% gain in the last year
- Trend Spotter buy signal
- Above its 20, 50 and 100 day moving averages
- 11 new highs and up 33.97% in the last month
- Relative Strength Index 72.02%
- Technical support level at 9.14
- Recently traded at 9.35 with 50 day moving average of 6.87
Fundamental factors:
- Market Cap $341 million
- P/E 19.50
- Revenue expected to grow 69.60% this year
- Earnings estimated to compound at an annual rate of 15.00% for the next 5 years
Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:
- 1 Wall Street analyst issued a hold opinion on the stock
- You need some caution because although the stock has current momentum at 9.35 the analyst has a price target of only 6.20 without explanation
- 5,210 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha
Ratings Summary
|SA Authors
|Strong Buy
|4.50
|Wall Street
|Hold
|3.00
|Quant
|Hold
|3.49
Factor Grades
|Now
|3M ago
|6M ago
|Valuation
|C+
|B
|C+
|Growth
|C+
|B-
|B
|Profitability
|D-
|D-
|D
|Momentum
|A+
|B+
|B-
|Revisions
|F
|-
|-
Quant Ranking
Sector
Industry
Oil and Gas Exploration and Production
Ranked Overall
Ranked in Sector
Ranked in Industry
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in AMPY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.