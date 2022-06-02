Spark Networks: Love Might Be In The Air Again
Summary
- Today, we take our first in-depth look at Spark Networks in over two years.
- This dating site operator has been severely impacted by the pandemic. Can the shares turn around as the coronavirus outbreak ebbs?
- A full investment analysis follows in the paragraphs below.
Love, noun. A temporary insanity curable by marriage."― Ambrose Bierce
The two-year-old pandemic has impacted just about every country in the world as well as operations of every public company. We last visited with Spark Networks (NASDAQ:LOV) just over a month before full-scale lockdowns began in this country. This operator of dating apps has weathered some tough times since then and is in the news this morning as the company announced it initiated an exploration of strategic alternatives. With the coronavirus finally starting to ebb, will the company have brighter horizons in the second half of 2022? We attempt to answer that question via the analysis below.
Company Overview:
Spark Networks is the fourth largest online subscription-based dating company across North America and Europe by revenue, the biggest player by far being Match Group (MTCH). The company operates well-known dating apps such as Christian Mingle, Jdate, and Zoosk.
The company derives the majority of its revenue from monthly subscriptions to its dating platforms with advertising sales making a small contribution. Over 90% of overall revenue comes from the U.S., Canada, U.K., France and Australia. Based in Berlin, Germany, the stock trades for just over $2.50 a share and sports an approximate market capitalization of just over $50 million.
First Quarter Results:
The company posted first quarter numbers on May 9th. Spark Networks had a net of $5.1 million for the quarter as revenues fell some 7% on a year-over-year basis to just over $52 million. This was somewhat lighter than expected. On a constant currency basis, revenues fell only 3%. Leadership stated on its earnings press release that it expected full-year 2022 revenue to grow mid to high single-digits on a year-over-year basis.
Adjusted EBITDA was $3.5 million in the first quarter compared to $5.1 million in the first quarter of 2021. The decrease for the first quarter was primarily due to a Zoosk revenue decline and the company's increased product investment during the quarter. Average revenue per user, or ARPU, declined very slightly.
Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:
The company gets sparse commentary from Wall Street, probably due to its small market size and overseas headquarters. No analyst firm has chimed in on Spark so far in 2022. In the back half of 2021, both B. Riley Financial ($6 price target) and Canaccord Genuity ($7 price target) reissued Buy ratings on LOV.
Less than 1% of the outstanding float is currently held short. Insiders and a beneficial owner purchased just over $500,000 in aggregate of the shares in December. There has been no insider activity in the stock so far this year, however. The company successfully refinanced debt during the first quarter which will allow it more flexibility to invest in growth initiatives. The company ended the first quarter with approximately $13 million in cash and marketable securities against a bit over $100 million in long-term debt.
Verdict:
The current analyst consensus has revenues rising over 20% this year to nearly $235 million, followed by better than 10% sales growth in FY2023 to a projected $260 million. These estimates don't include recent company guidance it should be noted. Regardless, this leaves LOV very cheap on a price to sales basis.
The company is aiming at a decent sized market with single-digit growth overall. It is particularly focused on the meaningful dating relationship over 45-years-old set, so it is kind of the 'anti-Tinder' in the dating app sector.
Price at around 25% of overall sales, the stock appears to be more than a reasonable value in this market, especially in regards to valuations placed on its competitors (below as of time of May company presentation). This is regardless of the outcome of its current exploration of strategic alternatives.
On an adjusted EBITDA basis, the stock also appears cheap.
Hopefully, this is also the year that Zoosk gets completely integrated into the company's operations and yield synergies and cost savings. The company bought Zoosk for just over $100 million approximately one year before the Covid lockdowns. The company replaced its CEO approximately six months after this purchase. Zoosk's organic traffic increased 65% year over year in the first quarter, which is encouraging.
Hopefully, by yearend, the impacts of the pandemic will be a fading memory and full 'normalcy' returns to this industry in FY2023. Given that outlook, LOV continues to merit at least a small 'watch item' holding for now and potentially a larger holding as the business gains traction hopefully in the second half of this year.
Marriage is a fine institution, but I'm not ready for an institution."― Mae West
