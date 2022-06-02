Avid Photographer. Travel the world to capture moments and beautiful photos. Sony Alpha User/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Our reasoning for investing in Spotify had three fundamental tenets:

Music streaming subscriptions are a durable industry that will have better unit economics over the next five years than the previous five. The company is Arch Capital - Spotify: evolving beyond music to become a global audio platform. In the near term, this will play out through podcast advertising, and over the long term, it opens up tons of optionality for new business models. The market has not priced in what this will mean for the business over the next three to five years. We believed this was true when the stock was close to $300 a share, and even more so when it is below $150 a share.

It has only been around a year since our initial purchases of the stock, but so far, parts 1 and 2 of our thesis are proving correct. In 2021, here’s how the premium music business evolved:

Subscribers grew 16% year-over-year to 180 million.

Average revenue per user (ARPU) grew 3% year-over-year in Q4. This occurred because Spotify raised prices in a few key markets. It should be noted that customer churn was stable even with the price increases, according to CFO Paul Vogel on the latest conference call (although they never give out specific numbers).

Premium gross margin was 29.2% in Q4 2021, up from 28.9% in Q4 2020 and 27.3% in Q4 2018. We expect this positive trend to continue over the next five years.

Spotify made a ton of progress on its journey toward a global audio platform in 2021. The most important product launched was the Spotify Audience Network (SPAN), a dynamic marketplace where advertisers can easily place audio ads across music and podcasts. SPAN is key because it will allow Spotify to turn its advertising business into something more akin to YouTube and less like analog radio. The key to this is opening up ad inventory across its distribution platforms Anchor and Megaphone in conjunction with making ads more targeted and dynamic (which just means inserted digitally instead of host-read ads). This makes life better for advertisers with a much simpler selling process, podcasters with a much simpler way to make money, and Spotify as it takes a cut of every ad dollar.

It is still very early days for SPAN, but so far things look to be going quite well. Advertising revenue grew 40% year-over-year in Q4 2021, and executives have highlighted numerous times that podcasting revenue is growing much faster than the overall number. We expect this rapid top-line growth to continue over the next five years as Spotify slowly expands SPAN around the globe.

As of this writing, Spotify has a market cap of ~$27 billion. By 2026, we expect the business to generate around $8.5 billion in annual gross profit if it continues to execute growing its premium music business and SPAN. Assigning a price-to-gross profit (P/GP) of 10 on the business – which is reasonable if you believe Spotify can convert around half of its gross profit to free cash flow at maturity – its market cap will be $85 billion five years from now. That is a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26%. Assume some modest share dilution from now until the end of 2026, and our expected forward returns should be somewhere in the neighborhood of 22% - 24% over the next five years. This comfortably exceeds our 15% hurdle rate.

