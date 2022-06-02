wavemovies/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Wix is a global website building company based in Israel that's valued at $4.6 billion today. Put simply, Wix's intuitive, drag-and-drop platform allows anyone to build and manage their own custom website without needing to write a single line of code. Though Wix has also developed some promising professional tools, its flagship DIY platform still comprises the majority of revenue, so that's where we'll focus.

A bit of background:

Prior to Wix, many small businesses lacked the digital expertise or know-how to establish an internet presence. While there were some available solutions like WordPress and other open-source platforms, the complexity and required security maintenance often forced small businesses to consult the help of external website design firms instead. However, with Wix, there's no longer the need (for most businesses). Between Wix's ease of use, professional-looking designs, and holistic suite of operational tools, small businesses now have everything they need to build and maintain their digital presence on their own.

Wix's approach has certainly been well adopted in recent years as is evident by its rapidly increasing market share. Today, Wix is home to more than 6 million premium subscriptions (paying users), and the company powers an estimated 3.4% of all websites that use a content management system - versus just 0.6% five years ago.

Current situation:

While this core 'build and subscribe' business has proven to be quite profitable in the past, Wix has opted to spend the last several years reinvesting its excess cash back into the business instead of maximizing for profits. These investments appear to be focused in three areas.

Expanding Business Solutions: Starting in the fourth quarter of 2019, Wix began segmenting its revenue into two separate line items - Creative Subscriptions and Business Solutions. Business Solutions refers to any product or service that is offered to users beyond their premium subscription. These include some vertical-specific tools like bookings for hotels and inventory management for merchants, but the majority of the business comes from Wix Payments. Wix has not only spent hundreds of millions of dollars developing these solutions in-house, but it has also acquired several applications in the last year alone as it tries to expand its offering. Building EditorX: Unlike Wix's core Editor platform which was designed for individuals, EditorX is purpose-built for agencies or freelancers with multiple clients. Wix launched this service in February of 2020 and has since allocated plenty of resources to help it grow. Though this segment is still relatively small (accounts for ~20% of overall revenue), it has nearly tripled in size over the last two years and Wix's CEO stated that he thinks the market is 10x larger than the self-creator space. While there appears to be plenty of upside here, we don't think investors are paying much for it today. But more on that later. Marketing/Customer Support: A premium subscription is worth a lot for Wix and management knows that. Switching to a new content management system and completely rebuilding a website is a tall task for most small businesses and simply not worth the effort as long as the current solution gets the job done. Since this means customers are likely to stick around once they're locked in, Wix is willing to pay up for customer acquisition. And that's exactly what they've done. Over the last two years, Wix significantly increased its spending on both marketing and customer support in an attempt to onboard new subscribers.

While we think all of these investments should serve Wix well in the long run, for the time being, they're masking the profitability of the overall business and forcing many investors to raise questions about the viability of Wix's entire business model. In turn, the stock has sold off by more than 60% over the last year - as we know all too well.

But this short-term blip in profitability is not deterring us from Wix as an investment. In fact, quite the opposite. Wix has become a core holding in the fund, as it now looks far more likely that Wix will surpass our 15% annual return threshold. Here are our assumptions for the next five years that help us get there:

Premium subscriptions grow by 10% per year - Has compounded at 19% over the last 6 years.

- Has compounded at 19% over the last 6 years. Price per subscription grows by 6% per year - Has compounded at ~6.5% over the last 4 years.

- Has compounded at ~6.5% over the last 4 years. Business Solutions Revenue per subscriber grows by 10% per year - Has compounded at ~40% over the last 4 years but growth should slow coming out of covid as more transactions move offline and the segment matures.

- Has compounded at ~40% over the last 4 years but growth should slow coming out of covid as more transactions move offline and the segment matures. Free cash flow margins reach 17% by 2026 - Have achieved free cash flow margins of 17% in the past and on the latest conference call management telegraphed margins to return to that point over the long-term.

If Wix hits or beats these conservative assumptions, it will generate more than $400 million in free cash flow in 2026. At a valuation analogous to the market average, that results in 15%+ annual returns for our investors.

