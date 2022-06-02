andreswd/E+ via Getty Images

For better or worse, most people care about how they look. How they look gives off a particular impression to those around them and it makes those who do look good generally feel better about themselves. Naturally, such a widespread desire would lead to the creation of companies dedicated to providing beauty products and other related offerings to the masses. One such firm is e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF). In recent years, management has done a solid job increasing the company's revenue. Profits and cash flows have been a bit volatile, but generally positive as well. Long term, it is difficult to know what to expect. But when you consider how shares are priced today, the company does look to be more or less fairly valued.

A beauty-centric business

As I mentioned already, e.l.f. Beauty describes itself as a multi-brand beauty company. Its main focus is on cosmetics and skincare products. One particular selling point is that the company claims to provide all of its products 100% ‘cruelty-free’. This means that the company does not test its products on animals. To better understand the firm, we probably should discuss the particular brands the company offers. For starters, we have e.l.f. Cosmetics. According to management, this brand focuses on eye, lip, and face cosmetics. Examples are eyeshadow, mascara, lip gloss, lip stain and more. Under the e.l.f. SKIN line of products, the company provides skincare offerings like lotion for dry skin, products for sensitive skin, facial cream, and more.

In addition, e.l.f. Beauty also has at least two other key product lines. The first of these is Well People. This line of products includes a large portfolio of over 40 different offerings that are based on plants for their key ingredients. The company sells a brow pencil, a plant power skincare starter set, I crease blending brushes, lip nurture hydrating balm, and so much more. And finally, the company also offers what it calls Keys Soulcare. This line of offerings was created by Alicia Keys and it focuses on everything from skincare products to candles and more.

Over the past few years, the management team at e.l.f. Beauty has done a good job growing the company's top line. Revenue went from $267.4 million in fiscal 2018 to $392.2 million in fiscal 2022. As revenue has risen, you would think that profitability would have risen as well. But the fact of the matter is that profits have been all over the map. 2019 was the most difficult year for the company of the past five. That year, the firm generated a loss of $3.1 million. For 2022, profits came in at $21.8 million. That was up from the $17.9 million reported just one year earlier.

Of course, we should also pay attention to other profitability metrics. One that warrants attention is operating cash flow. After peaking at $58.8 million in 2019, it began a steady decline, hitting $29.5 million in 2021 before dropping further to $19.5 million last year. If we adjust for changes in working capital, the picture does change some. In 2022, cash flow would have been higher at $66.2 million. That's up from the $46.4 million seen one year earlier and it compares favorably to the $54.3 million reported for 2020. A more favorable trend, though hardly a trend, can be seen when looking at EBITDA. It remained in a fairly narrow range between 2018 and 2020 before dropping from $40.8 million in 2020 to $32 million in 2021. But then, in 2022, the number jumped to $51 million. That's the highest the company recorded over the five-year window discussed.

Although we have no data yet covering the 2023 fiscal year, management has come out with some expectations for the year. At present, they anticipate revenue of between $432 million and $440 million. At the midpoint, this would translate to a year-over-year increase of 11.2%. Unfortunately, we do not know exactly what this driver will be. But we do know that at least some of the increase will come from pricing its products higher in order to offset inflation. This much can be determined by looking at the company's projections for adjusted net income. This number should be between $43.5 million and $45.5 million for the year. At the midpoint, that represents a decrease of 1.5% from a $45.2 million reported for 2022. Meanwhile, EBITDA should be between $80.5 million and $82 million. This would represent a significant improvement over the $51 million reported for 2022.

Taking this data, we can effectively price the company. Using the 2022 results, we can see that the firm is trading at a price to adjusted operating cash flow multiple of 20.5. If we assume that operating cash flow will rise at the same rate that EBITDA should, then it should come in at around $105.5 million for the year. That would take the multiple down to just 12.9. Using the EV to EBITDA approach, the multiple for the company is 27.7. But this should decline to 17.4 if we use the 2023 estimates. I thought about valuing the company based on net earnings. But given the volatility we have seen in recent years, I do not think it is the best metric to use to value the business at this time. Also as part of my analysis, I decided to compare the company to five similar firms. On a price to operating cash flow basis, these companies ranged from a low of 4.9 to a high of 559.9. Three of the five companies were cheaper than e.l.f. Beauty. Using the EV to EBITDA approach, the range is from 6.2 to 39.8. In this case, four of the five companies are cheaper than our prospect.

Company Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA e.l.f. Beauty 20.5 27.7 USANA Health Sciences (USNA) 11.8 6.3 Veru (VERU) 559.9 39.8 Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC) 9.7 10.6 Medifast (MED) 27.9 8.2 Herbalife Nutrition (HLF) 4.9 6.2

Takeaway

At present, e.l.f. Beauty seems to be doing reasonably well for itself. The company continues to grow its top line even while its bottom line fluctuates a bit from year to year. Long term, nobody knows what the future will hold. But if this trend persists, some value might be there for shareholders. At the same time, the stock does not look all that great right now. At best, I would say it is fairly valued. And because of this, I have decided to rate the enterprise a ‘hold’.