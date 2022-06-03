Pekic/E+ via Getty Images

Published on the Value Lab 2/6/22

Essent (NYSE:ESNT) has positive exposures to segments of the economy that we believe benefit from relative resilience and are due for a bit of a comeback despite economic conditions. However, the business model means that their exposure to other risk factors inherent to the economic direction is more pronounced than with other insurance businesses. The multiple is low reflecting this risk and is probably penalising the company a bit excessively, but if you're worried about economic deleveraging, which we are a little, ESNT will be the first to fall. As such, we avoid the company.

ESNT Business Model

The Essent business model is pretty interesting. They are a private mortgage insurer, which means that they insure mortgages that are of too high risk, either because their LTV ratios are too high or because of other credit score related factors, to be bought by the GSEs. Anyone who knows their history will know that the purchasing of mortgages by GSEs and their securitisation into tranched products became a big market before the Great Recession, and it is still a big market now, basically totally recovered for some years. Therefore, the need for private mortgage insurance is quite high, as there is no way for banks to then conduct their originate-to-distribute model for mortgages. They benefit from a good housing market and other factors that increase housing turnover.

Positives

The positives for the investment case are born of similar factors as with some of our other real estate related ideas. Investment in housing and general housing growth is being stymied by supply-side issues, so turnover of housing has increased. If rates rise, of course, financing conditions deteriorate, but bottlenecks should loosen and turnover might stay solid relative to other parts of the economy as the shortage in housing gets resolved. This would be a point of relative strength for Essent, because the volumes of mortgage origination could stay strong.

Negatives

The negatives are that Essent is necessarily dealing with more leveraged loans in its insured base, and therefore if rates rise, while possibly helping resolve the issue of inflation brought on by supply-side constraints, it will hurt their pools more than most other borrowers out there. Also, correlation across markets to interest rate hikes means no diversification benefits across the mortgage pool.

Valuation and Remarks

The company is currently trading at a PE just below 6x, implying almost a 20% earnings yield. This is a great yield on the face of it, but with markets having generally traded down by almost 20%, such yields have become more common. Moreover, the release of reserves from 2020 is inflating operating income pretty substantially by about 33% from normalised levels. There are also some more one-off investment gains that should be accounted for to normalised levels, accounting for another 10% inflation. A truer figure for net income would be around $155 million for this latest quarter. There're probably another 2 rounds of reserves being released, which means the next 2 quarters will be in a similar situation absent improvements in mortgage volumes. The annualised income might be something around $635 million according to our estimates, putting the normalised PE at around 7.2x. Net premiums are falling modestly due to turnover issues, so a consequent decline in net income from 2021 is entirely reasonable. Considering that there are super safe banking exposures also with mortgage exposure like Nordea (OTCPK:NRDBY) or ING Groep (ING) that are trading at only slightly higher valuations and also have a great dividend (ING trades at the same value), we aren't too crazy about Essent's valuation. We'd leave the stock where it is for now and come back later once the economic picture is clearer. We don't want to be stuck with it if there's a deleveraging.