Essent Benefits From Housing Strength But Still Risky
Summary
- Essent is a private mortgage insurer which reduces risk of loans so that they meet the requirements to be bought by GSEs and have a market for being securitised.
- Because they insure lower quality mortgages, they are on the riskier side of a rate hike environment.
- But housing shows strength, so they're by no means the worst insurance exposure out there.
- Still a pass especially since income is a bit inflated right now.
- I do much more than just articles at The Value Lab: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »
Published on the Value Lab 2/6/22
Essent (NYSE:ESNT) has positive exposures to segments of the economy that we believe benefit from relative resilience and are due for a bit of a comeback despite economic conditions. However, the business model means that their exposure to other risk factors inherent to the economic direction is more pronounced than with other insurance businesses. The multiple is low reflecting this risk and is probably penalising the company a bit excessively, but if you're worried about economic deleveraging, which we are a little, ESNT will be the first to fall. As such, we avoid the company.
ESNT Business Model
The Essent business model is pretty interesting. They are a private mortgage insurer, which means that they insure mortgages that are of too high risk, either because their LTV ratios are too high or because of other credit score related factors, to be bought by the GSEs. Anyone who knows their history will know that the purchasing of mortgages by GSEs and their securitisation into tranched products became a big market before the Great Recession, and it is still a big market now, basically totally recovered for some years. Therefore, the need for private mortgage insurance is quite high, as there is no way for banks to then conduct their originate-to-distribute model for mortgages. They benefit from a good housing market and other factors that increase housing turnover.
Positives
The positives for the investment case are born of similar factors as with some of our other real estate related ideas. Investment in housing and general housing growth is being stymied by supply-side issues, so turnover of housing has increased. If rates rise, of course, financing conditions deteriorate, but bottlenecks should loosen and turnover might stay solid relative to other parts of the economy as the shortage in housing gets resolved. This would be a point of relative strength for Essent, because the volumes of mortgage origination could stay strong.
Negatives
The negatives are that Essent is necessarily dealing with more leveraged loans in its insured base, and therefore if rates rise, while possibly helping resolve the issue of inflation brought on by supply-side constraints, it will hurt their pools more than most other borrowers out there. Also, correlation across markets to interest rate hikes means no diversification benefits across the mortgage pool.
Valuation and Remarks
The company is currently trading at a PE just below 6x, implying almost a 20% earnings yield. This is a great yield on the face of it, but with markets having generally traded down by almost 20%, such yields have become more common. Moreover, the release of reserves from 2020 is inflating operating income pretty substantially by about 33% from normalised levels. There are also some more one-off investment gains that should be accounted for to normalised levels, accounting for another 10% inflation. A truer figure for net income would be around $155 million for this latest quarter. There're probably another 2 rounds of reserves being released, which means the next 2 quarters will be in a similar situation absent improvements in mortgage volumes. The annualised income might be something around $635 million according to our estimates, putting the normalised PE at around 7.2x. Net premiums are falling modestly due to turnover issues, so a consequent decline in net income from 2021 is entirely reasonable. Considering that there are super safe banking exposures also with mortgage exposure like Nordea (OTCPK:NRDBY) or ING Groep (ING) that are trading at only slightly higher valuations and also have a great dividend (ING trades at the same value), we aren't too crazy about Essent's valuation. We'd leave the stock where it is for now and come back later once the economic picture is clearer. We don't want to be stuck with it if there's a deleveraging.
If you thought our angle on this company was interesting, you may want to check out our service, The Value Lab. We focus on long-only value strategies, where we try to find international mispriced equities and target a portfolio yield of about 4%. We've done really well for ourselves over the last 5 years, but it took getting our hands dirty in international markets. If you are a value-investor, serious about protecting your wealth, our group of buy-side and sell-side experienced analysts will have lots to talk about. Give our no-strings-attached free trial a try to see if it's for you.
This article was written by
Valkyrie Trading Society, formerly Bocconi's Valkyrie Trading Society, is a society of Alumni that have graduated into successful financial services careers. We seek to provide honest and global dividend-value insight leveraging our group's broad and deep experience in finance to contribute to Seeking Alpha. We provide more obscure research on our marketplace service, The Value Lab, covering value stocks in global developed markets.
DISCLOSURE: All of our articles are a matter of opinion, informed as they might be, and must be treated as such. We take no responsibility for your investments but wish you best of luck.
DISCLOSURE: Some of Valkyrie's members also have contributed individually or through shared accounts on Seeking Alpha. Currently: Guney Kaya contributes on his own now, and members have contributed on Mare Evidence Lab and account. Formerly Bocconi's Valkyrie Trading Society.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.