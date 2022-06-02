Wolterk/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Elevator Pitch

I have a Hold rating for Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO). Investors have to consider both capital appreciation and capital return in assessing the attractiveness of any potential investment candidate. MRO is not a good dividend stock based on a comparison of its dividend yields with peers, so it isn't a Buy. On the flip side, Marathon's shares aren't expensive based on the free cash flow yield metric, and this implies limited downside for the stock at current price levels which doesn't warrant a Sell rating for Marathon Oil either.

MRO Stock Key Metrics

Marathon Oil calls itself "an independent exploration and production company" that is "focused on U.S. resource plays" like "Eagle Ford in Texas, Bakken in North Dakota, STACK and SCOOP in Oklahoma and Northern Delaware in New Mexico" in its fiscal 2021 10-K filing. MRO announced the company's most recent quarterly results for the first quarter of 2022 with a press release issued on May 4, 2022 after trading hours. Apart from Marathon Oil's earnings beat, the company's shareholder capital return metrics are also worth noting.

MRO's non-GAAP adjusted earnings per share expanded by +33% QoQ and +386% YoY to $1.02 in Q1 2022. Marathon Oil's most recent quarterly EPS beat market expectations (consensus earnings estimate of $0.98 per share) by +4%, and this is also the fifth straight quarter running (since Q1 2021) that MRO's bottom line came in above what the Wall Street analysts were forecasting. Marathon Oil's adjusted free cash flow, another key financial metric besides EPS, more than doubled from $443 million in Q1 2021 to $940 million in Q1 2022.

At the company's Q1 2022 earnings briefing on May 5, 2022, Marathon Oil acknowledged that the world is now experiencing "the highest global energy costs we have seen in some time." The favorable energy market environment has been the key driver of MRO's excellent financial performance in terms of earnings and free cash flow growth.

Marathon Oil's shareholder capital return metrics are equally impressive as the company's headline financial metrics. According to the company's Q1 2022 financial results presentation slides, MRO has returned 60% of its cash flow from operations or 80% of its free cash flow to the company's shareholders in the form of either share repurchases or dividends in the past two quarters.

I will touch on Marathon Oil's dividends and share buybacks in greater detail in the subsequent sections of this article.

Is Marathon Oil's Dividend Yield Good?

If Marathon Oil is to be considered as a good dividend stock, the attractiveness of its dividend yield is naturally the first key measure to assess.

Marathon Oil outlined the company's dividend policy at its most recent first-quarter earnings call. The company emphasized that it aims "to pay a sustainable base dividend that's competitive with our peers, the S&P 500 and similarly sized industrial companies."

MRO's Peer Comparison Based On The Consensus Forward Dividend Yield Metrics

Stock Consensus Forward One Year Dividend Yield Consensus Forward Two Years Dividend Yield Marathon Oil 0.89% 1.27% Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) 0.84% 0.91% APA Corporation (APA) 1.08% 1.37% Hess Corporation (HES) 1.12% 1.46% Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) 1.49% 1.98% Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR) 1.56% 1.46% Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) 1.59% 1.64% ConocoPhillips (COP) 1.64% 1.74%

Source: Seeking Alpha's Dividend Estimates

As per the peer comparison table presented above, Marathon Oil's consensus forward dividend yields are not as high as the majority of its peers in the energy sector. Similarly, MRO's dividend yields are also lower than the S&P 500's current dividend yield of 1.49% at the time of writing.

In a nutshell, Marathon Oil's dividend yield is not good enough for me and other yield-focused investors. I discuss about the safety of MRO's dividends in the next section.

How Safe Is Marathon Oil Stock's Dividend?

As I analyzed in the previous section of this article, Marathon Oil's dividend yield isn't very attractive. On the flip side, MRO's dividends are safe, and there is a very low risk of either a dividend cut or below-expectations future dividend payouts.

MRO indicated in its Q1 2022 financial results presentation that its dividend is "sustainable" (implying safety), and highlighted that its current dividend represents a 10% payout ratio as a proportion of cash flow from operations which is based on oil price assumptions in the modest $40-50/bbl range. In the worst case scenario where oil price crashes below $40-50/bbl, Marathon Oil can still maintain its current dividends in absolute terms by raising its payout ratio from the current 10%.

Also, as I mentioned in an earlier section of the current article, Marathon Oil has returned roughly 60% of its cash flow from operations to shareholders, with the bulk of this capital return being share repurchases instead of dividends. As an illustration, MRO allocated $52 million and $592 million of excess capital to dividends and share repurchases, respectively in Q1 2022. In other words, MRO has the leeway to reduce share buybacks and increase dividends as part of its capital allocation, if the need arises.

In summary, Marathon Oil's dividend is safe as a result of the company's conservative payout ratio.

Is Marathon Oil A Good Long-Term Investment?

The energy industry is cyclical in nature, so evaluating long-term growth prospects is always going to be challenging. Instead, an energy company's future depends on its ability to navigate the highs and lows of the cycle. In that respect, it is positive that Marathon Oil stressed that it has a strong "commitment to capital discipline" at its first-quarter results briefing which puts it in a good position to do well in the long run.

"Capital discipline" is all about allocating capital well, and a good example of this is buying back one's own shares when they are undervalued.

Marathon Oil has bought back approximately 11% of its shares outstanding for around $1.6 billion starting in October 2021. In 2022 thus far, MRO has spent roughly $900 million on share repurchases, which is equivalent to 4% of the stock's current market capitalization. MRO's continued share buybacks appear to make sense, as its valuations are still quite attractive based on the free cash flow metric. Marathon Oil has guided for the company to generate $4.5 billion of free cash flow this year as indicated at its first-quarter investor call, and this implies that Marathon Oil is trading at a 20% forward FY 2022 free cash flow yield.

Marathon Oil will be a good long-term investment irrespective of how the energy market perform, as long as it continues to focus on value-accretive capital allocation. This implies returning capital to shareholders at the high point of the energy cycle, and reinvesting aggressively at the low point of the cycle. As it stands, MRO appears to be doing the right things to position itself for the future.

Is MRO Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

MRO stock is a Hold. I am not bullish on Marathon Oil, as there are better dividend plays in the energy sector boasting higher yields like CLR, OVV, and COP (just to name a few which are highlighted in the peer comparison table presented above). But I don't think it is right to be bearish on Marathon Oil as well, as its free cash flow yield-based valuation metric suggests that the company's shares aren't overvalued. In conclusion, Marathon doesn't deserve a Buy rating based on the shareholder capital return metric due to its modest dividend yield. But a Hold rating, rather than a Sell rating, is appropriate for Marathon Oil as I don't see substantial valuation downside for MRO's shares.