"When the facts change, I change my mind. What do you do, sir?" - a useful suggestion which may or may not have been spoken by John Maynard Keynes

"A foolish consistency is the hobgoblin of small minds." Ralph Waldo Emerson, "Self-Reliance"

Why did Warren Buffett load up on Chevron (NYSE:CVX)? My son, a savvy investor and like me a Buffett follower, posed this question in a recent email and suggested I write something on it. Here's what he wrote:

I've been waiting for you to do a piece on what we should make of Buffett’s recent buying – what insight it gives us on his thinking and how we might learn from it. Specifically, what do you make of the big ramp-up in oil stocks – Chevron in particular? I have been thinking it means he thinks there is probability we have turned the corner into a new era where inflation runs higher than expected – that the long-term trend of disinflation has been broken. But it’d have to be a long-term change, right? Buffett doesn’t plow into positions that big for a one-year trade. And then the question … if he is thinking that, should we, too? I admit that my view on oil and oil stocks in recent years has been that “oil goes up and oil goes down, and in the end these aren’t great companies to invest in anymore for the long term.” I sold my last oil stock position several years ago after deciding they weren’t my kind of hold-for-years investment. I know you wrote positively about OXY. But I particularly have a hard time getting the logic of buying a Chevron or OXY now that oil already has doubled from a year ago and the stocks already have soared, too. Buffett was buying Chevron at prices enormously higher than where it was a year ago. My thinking would be that the right time to buy these stocks would have been two years ago, when oil was at 40, or at the next recession in a year or two, when oil is back at 40. But, also, I don’t buy stocks for two-year trades, and Buffett normally doesn’t, either... Does everyone think what I think, and we’re missing something? Has Buffett seen something about a changing landscape that we have missed?"

After I wrote a brief follow-up email, he followed up this way:

I’m still curious if you have thoughts on what Buffett is doing. The big Chevron buy struck me as an odd move for him. I can see Chevron as a short-term trade on the bet that energy companies will mint money the next year. But is it a long-term play? No need to respond here if you’re going to write about it. You usually do the Buffett analysis for SA after big moves."

My son's question was spot on. I have no special knowledge of Buffett's thinking, but one thing I have noticed over the years is that he often takes actions which seem like "odd moves" in context of his history but turn out to have a subtle logic which is revealed if you think about them long enough. This article is about what Buffett may have seen that most of us missed.

Buffett's History With The Energy Sector Includes Puzzling Reversals

Nothing in Buffett's history has been quite so puzzling and counterintuitive as his moves in the energy space. In November 2013 when oil prices were high and rising, he bought a $3.7 billion position in Exxon Mobil (XOM), held until Q4 2014, and then sold at about the same price. In 2019 he made a $10 billion loan (in the form of a preferred stock with warrants) to Occidental Petroleum (OXY) to support its acquisition of Anadarko, then immediately sold the shares he was paid in lieu of cash when OXY appeared to be close to bankruptcy. (I wrote about the whole OXY, Anadarko, Chevron saga here.) Buffett then bought OXY in the open market after it had rallied six-fold off the bottom and traded far above the price at which he sold. As for Chevron, in Q4 2020 he built a 48 million share position then sold more than half of it in Q1 and Q2 2021. In Q3 2021, however, he began to ramp up his Chevron position once again before piling in on a huge scale in Q1 2022 to a position 70% larger than his common stock position in OXY.

That's quite a bit of flip-flopping for a long-term investor but it took place over a period of great volatility in which macro events quickly shifted the prospects for energy both long and short term. One could argue that Buffett was persistent in his determination to get the right feel for the energy space and then get himself positioned correctly if and when energy settled into a sustainable long-term situation. My son raised the right questions. What was going on beneath the surface in Buffett's thinking and how does that bear upon his recent actions? Do the earlier flip flops represent instances in which facts changed and Buffett changed his mind? The price of oil over the period Buffett owned Exxon in fact fell from $100 per barrel to $50. That's hard fact. But some of the largest moves in energy are driven by a shift in the prevailing narrative.

As of its most recent 13F filing, Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A)(BRK.B) now has a position of more than $26 billion in Chevron which makes it the fourth largest Berkshire holding among publicly traded stocks. For all we know at this point, Buffett may have continued to buy. My son is certainly not the only investor to whom this must seem puzzling. The trade in and out of Exxon Mobil was of modest size and duration which looks in retrospect like a trade, and not a very successful one. Another explanation was that it was a pilot position which might have been ramped up if his tentative view of oil and gas had been confirmed. It's worth noting that in many respects Exxon and Chevron are very similar although Chevron has performed slightly better in recent years.

As of that recent 13F filing, Berkshire's position in Chevron had pulled substantially above its common stock position in Occidental Petroleum, which with Buffett's help beat out Chevron in acquiring Anadarko and its large reserves in the Permian basin. The OXY deal left Berkshire with warrants to buy 80,000 common shares of OXY at a strike price which now puts them solidly in the money. If exercised at the moment I am writing this line, Buffett could exercise at a profit of $800 million. His additional purchases at prices into the middle 50s now have a paper profit in excess of $3 billion.

The details of these actions in the energy space raise interesting questions. As he supported OXY in the battle for Anadarko, did he also come to respect the capital discipline of Chevron which capitulated when it had reached its price limit? Flexible thinking of this kind is also characteristic of Buffett who has always shown the ability to distance himself and look at the objective facts. If that's it, what are the implications of Buffett's actions for investors like you and me? And what did Buffett see that changed his view on energy stocks in general?

Energy As An Inflation Hedge

Buffett is certainly on top of the inflation issue, having written about it as long ago as this famous 1977 Fortune article and enjoying timely information from Berkshire's many subsidiaries. He is also well aware that owning energy is probably the simplest and most assured way to take advantage in times when inflation is well above the long-term average. The particular cause of an inflationary period doesn't seem to matter much. Energy eventually becomes a central factor of inflationary times. It's no accident that food and energy are often broken out of inflation statistics as the two large items that people can't do without. As such, energy serves as a portfolio hedge and diversifies away from stock positions which are likely to be damaged by inflation.

Berkshire Hathaway overall has a moderate exposure to high inflation. While many of its businesses have pricing power, even the consumer staples companies, and one might include Apple (AAPL) with them, have some vulnerability on the cost side. They also have the risk of demand destruction as consumers shift toward generic products and delay or forego purchases. Berkshire's financial holdings may also suffer if an environment of stagflation produces general demand destruction stemming from a weak economy, while its railroad and utility units will likely have a lag time before regulatory pricing relief catches up with rising operating costs. Owning energy stocks would provide an area of a stock portfolio which should serve well to mitigate the problems with the above factors.

Buffett plays the odds. Energy stocks have been mediocre investments in the non-inflationary past decade, when they were simple commodity stocks which went up and down with the commodity price. The probable duration of high inflation is therefore a major factor in how much one would want to invest in energy. An ideal energy stock would of course be one which could perform well even without the tailwind of high inflation.

Then There's The Dividend

The other obvious reason for Buffett to build his Chevron position is the constant pressure he is under to deploy the flood of cash that comes to Berkshire at a rate around $2.5 billion per month. When the market is not providing opportunities for big winners at a cheap price, the great second best is a relatively safe investment which produces a cash return above the rate offered by short term US Treasury bills. Buffett's need is on an enormous scale, but otherwise not so different from that of you and me. The question of the timing and duration of Treasury Bill rates is tricky but again playing the odds Buffett has chosen to buy income producing stocks rather than hold cash while hoping that rates will rise fast enough and stay high long enough to justify it.

Stability plus dividend yield goes a long way toward answering the question as to why Buffett raised his commitment to Chevron. OXY can't compete at the present moment, being occupied with the need to pay down debt. Chevron thus does double duty, increasing portfolio yield while hedging against other holdings harmed by inflation. The position in Occidental, which combines a stock position with warrants, is more in the nature of a call option in the future. Once OXY has paid down debt and used buybacks to reduce share count, dividends will follow. In the energy space OXY is a special situation which can produce a home run if everything goes right. To Buffett it's a bet on a potential huge winner, while the preferred stock reduces the risk by providing a bit of current cash flow.

Taken together, hedging inflation and producing higher cash returns might seem more than enough to explain Buffett's decision to own more energy and overweight Chevron. There is likely, however, a more subtle piece of thinking that has increased Buffett's overall interest in the energy space.

What's Different From 2013-2014, The Last Time Oil Prices Were At This Level?

The public can't seem to get its head around the energy sector. Instead, it swings from panic to panic, fearing that there will not be enough energy to power the economy and provide the creature comforts that they take for granted then switching to panic mode about the environment when hurricanes or fires in California or Australia are in the headlines. Both concerns are very real but so far no one has been able to put together a coherent policy that engages both issues in a rational way.

In fact, policy makers often manage to do exactly the wrong thing at the worst possible moment. An example of such an action is the recent 25% windfall profit tax instituted in the UK. Prime Minister Boris Johnson held out for a while, citing his fear that such a tax would discourage capital expenditures by energy companies, but the immediate economic fear won out. Throughout the past decade oil and gas producers have taken the bait, increasing output and CAPEX whenever oil and gas hit the top of their price range, but this time they have so far resisted the temptation. In 2014 the price of oil was approximately the same as it is now, but CAPEX was more than 150% higher. The article "Schwab Sector View: What's Up With Oil?", provides a striking illustration of the industry-wide shift to caution and rationality on CAPEX.

Schwab

Source: Charles Schwab, Bloomberg as of 3/31/2022.

OXY CEO Vicki Hollub clearly articulated the new rationality of energy companies in the May 12 earnings call:

...I really don't think there's been a time since I've been in our industry where inventories and spare capacity are both very low. And then you couple that with the supply chain challenge. So I think that there are a lot of headwinds to increasing production worldwide. And there's never been a time, I don't think either of that companies have been trying as hard as they can to increase production, but we can't destroy value, and it's almost value destruction if you try to accelerate anything now. And some of the longer-term projects just can't get started because of the cost involved."

Was this view what led Buffett to upgrade his view of the oil and gas industry in general? Such a shift to a long-term positive view had to overcome the undeniable secular decline of carbon energy. In 1980 energy made up 25.4% of the S&P 500 by market cap. As late as 2010 Exxon Mobil was still the number one S&P 500 stock by market cap, falling to #2 in 2011 behind Apple (AAPL). From the 2014 high oil and especially natural gas fell steadily and looked more and more like the "stranded assets" described in Al Gore's Inconvenient Truth. Carbon companies grudgingly negotiated with activist investors as they wrote down the value of reserves which were no longer viable at the lower prices of oil and gas. By the low point in 2020 the energy space had fallen to less than 3% of the total market and neither Exxon nor any other energy company was in the top ten. It was easy to adopt a narrative in which the world changed, and old-fashioned oil and gas would rapidly dwindle into nothingness.

The summer of 2020 proved to be the low point. With much of the developed world confined at home by the pandemic, a glut of oil dragged the oil price briefly into negative territory. Meanwhile, information technology soared with online purchases and meetings, as tech stocks soared. For that one moment it looked as though carbon energy would be phased out in a few years. When the world reopened, however, travel and uses of traditional energy resumed. Energy stocks bounced back strongly, and market cap weightings rallied with them. With inflation kicking into a high gear the energy sector rebounded to a level just over 5% of the market. That's still a small amount in absolute terms but up almost 100% from its low point. Buffett occupied an advantaged position to understand the probable true duration of oil and gas use.

Buffett's Privileged View And Balanced Perspective Give Him An Edge

As renewable energy enthusiasts controlled the narrative the emerging view was that replacing carbon energy was easy and could be accomplished in a relatively short period of time. This was easy to argue when there was an abundant supply of cheap oil and gas which could be called upon when needed. In reality, spare capacity was low even before the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The numbers just didn't add up. Renewable wind and solar energy might be cheap at the source, but they also required a delivery system which would be expensive and require a significant amount of time to build. The project to transition Berkshire Hathaway Energy to wind and solar had brought the difficulties home to Buffett.

Here's some of what Buffett's 2020 Annual Shareholder Letter had to say on renewable sources with special reference to the $18 billion being spent by BHE to rework and expand much of its outdated grid that now transmits electricity throughout the West, a project begun in 2006 to be completed in 2030:

Historically, the coal-based generation of electricity that long prevailed was located close to huge centers of population. The best sites for the new world of wind and solar generation, however, are often in remote areas. When BHE assessed the situation in 2006, it was no secret that a huge investment in western transmission lines had to be made... Billions of dollars needed to be invested before meaningful revenue would flow. Transmission lines had to cross the borders of states and other jurisdictions, each with its own rules and constituencies. BHE would also need to deal with hundreds of landowners and execute complicated contracts with both the suppliers that generated renewable power and the far-away utilities that would distribute the electricity to their customers. Competing interests and defenders of the old order, along with unrealistic visionaries desiring an instantly-new world, had to be brought on board. Both surprises and delays were certain."

What stands out is simple realism about the timetable. Buffett emphasized the necessity of a middle ground between "interests and defenders of the old order" and "unrealistic visionaries desiring an instantly new world." One response as an investor was to focus on acquiring within bolt-on gas pipeline assets for BHE which showed Buffett's conviction that natural gas is going to be a necessary bridge fuel for decades. With few pipelines likely to be built in the future, Buffett jumped on the chance to buy Dominion Energy's transmission and storage business on July 5, 2020, for a price around $8 billion.

The privileged view from Berkshire Hathaway Energy made it clear from Buffett's perspective that fossil fuel was going to be part of the solution for much longer than the market fully realized. Starting with the inflationary recovery and supply shortage of 2021 the "inconvenient truth" that has become apparent, and which no one wants to say out loud, is that it will likely be decades before carbon energy can be dispensed with. Buffett, be it said, is doing his part, building infrastructure for renewable energy which began in 2006 and is scheduled to be finished in 2030, a period over which BHE will return no dividends until then. Buffett's loading up on Chevron reflects the realism that comes from directly engaging the difficulties as few others have.

Drilling Down On Chevron As A Bond Substitute...And Maybe A Lot More

Chevron stands out in the energy sector as a large-scale company which hasn't given up on increasing reserves, including acquisitions such as the 2020 purchase of Noble Energy and Noble Energy Partners for $5 billion and assumption of debt increasing the price to $14 billion. CVX is known for its discipline about the price of acquisitions (displayed when it refused to top OXY's bid for Anadarko), and for the quality of its assets. It has also increased its dividend for 35 consecutive years.

In the same 2020 Annual Shareholder quoted above Buffett said flatly that "bonds are not the place to be these days." Like many income investors he has therefore found himself as a TINA (there is no alternative) investor in stocks which solve as bond substitutes. The table below provides a portrait of Chevron using the six metrics which I have found most useful as a quick snapshot of a company's performance. I chose 2014 as the starting point because the price of oil was about the same as it is today.

2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 TTM REV 192 123 103 127 159 140 94 156 177 SHS 1.9 1.9 1.9 1.9 1.9 1.9 1.9 1.9 1.9 LTD 23 34 35 33 29 23 42 29 NA EPS$ 10.1 2.5 (.3) 4,1 7.7 1.5 (3.0) 8.0 10.6 DIV$ 4.21 4.28 4.29 4.32 4.48 4.75 5.16 5.31 5.49 FCF$ (2.09) (5.38) (2.89) 3.68 8.87 7.01 .89 11.03 12.85

Here's the general take from these numbers:

Revenues are still lower than in 2014 but seem likely to catch up in 2022.

Chevron neither issues nor buys back shares to a significant degree.

Long term debt rose and then stabilized over the period before the jump in 2020 involving the acquisition of Noble Energy and its debt. It began to decline again in 2021. Debt isn't a problem.

Earnings per share made a round trip from 2014 but seem to be trending up.

Dividends steadily increased since 2014 at a compounded rate just under 4%. The cash flow numbers make it clear that dividend increases can increase at that rate without raising the payout ratio materially or using debt.

In sum, the numbers in the above table confirm that CVX is an ideal bond-like stock with a dividend producing a 3.25% currently yield and increasing at a 4% rate even through the difficult past decade. While earnings and cash flow fell sharply in 2020, when oil prices collapsed, dividends were still increased. Its price earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.5 makes CVX very cheap compared to many bond substitute dividend stocks in the consumer staples sector which sell have P/Es in the mid to high 20s. Berkshire Hathaway has a legacy position in consumer staple Coca-Cola (KO), but he has not bought Coke or other staples recently.

Is Chevron merely a bond disguised as a stock? Not at all. Among SA writers it receives 2 strong buy ratings, 3 buys, two holds, and no sells or strong sells. Among Wall Street analysts there are 9 strong buys, 5 buys, 13 holds, 1 sell, and no strong sells. Analyst support is thus very strong.

The Seeking Alpha algorithm is even stronger and suggests that Chevron is worth consideration as more than a bond substitute. In the energy sector it is ranked #11 of 234 energy companies. Among integrated oil and gas companies it is ranked #3 of 19. Most interestingly, it is ranked #12 of the entire 4402 universe of stocks included by Seeking Alpha.

Buffett Delivered His View With Cold Hard Cash

Many recent Buffett purchases such as the five Japanese trading companies and dividend-paying tech companies like HP (HPQ) have provided reliable dividends but little prospect for growth and total return. The additional prospect of potential growth makes Chevron stand out from the pure bond substitutes. After all his fits and starts toward building an energy position Buffett was likely impressed by the clear evidence of a new capital discipline being displayed in the industry.

Each of the two energy companies in which he made large investments, OXY and Chevron, have displayed this discipline, Chevron by declining to raise its bid for Anadarko and Occidental by declining to increase production at a cost that would destroy shareholder value. This new discipline is a seismic shift in the industry which has some resemblance to the renewed profitability of railroads which led to his 2009 acquisition of BNSF. What it reflects is a resolve to gain more control over their own destiny and operate profitably with plenty of cash reserves when oil and gas fetch more moderate prices. A recognition of this sort of renewal is the best of all worlds to Buffett as it falls within an area which he knows thoroughly but which continues to fly under the radar of most long-term investors.

Is that the proper takeaway for individual investors? Having already taken a position in Occidental, I find myself leaning toward Chevron as a possible choice for tax advantaged accounts where stable and rising dividends are efficient. Dividend investors as well as total return investors might take a close look at Chevron and come to their own conclusions.