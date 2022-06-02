20 Questions About The Fear Of 20% S&P 500 Corrections

Louis Navellier
Summary

  • On Friday, May 20, the S&P 500 opened down sharply (-2.3%) to 3,810, which marked a 20.56% decline from its peak, the definition of a “bear market” a 20+% decline - on a closing basis - on the S&P 500.
  • Then the market turned on a dime, and it closed up a fraction of a point, at 3,901.36, so we survived the “curse of the 20% correction” once again.
  • NASDAQ is in a bear market, but it is still up 795% since the start of the long-term bull market in 2009, so we’re likely seeing an overdue “reversion to the mean” in that index.

Stock Market Data

blackred/E+ via Getty Images

By Gary Alexander

A funny thing happened on Friday, May 20 - the “Fear of 20” kicked in once again. The S&P closed the day before at 3,900.79, down 18.7% from its peak close on January 3, 2022 (at 4,796.56). On Friday, May 20, the S&P 500 opened down sharply (-2.3%) to 3,810, which marked a 20.56% decline from its peak, the definition of a “bear market,” a 20+% decline - on a closing basis (not intra-day) - on the S&P 500.

Traders must have looked at each other and said, “Not on my watch!” The market turned on a dime, and it closed up a fraction of a point, at 3,901.36, so we survived the “curse of the 20% correction” once again. (All in all, the S&P 500 flirted with a 19% to 20% decline on four days - May 12th, 19th, 20th, and 24th.)

Ironically, the super-bear Jeremy Grantham cited that 20% decline the day before, May 18, when he told CNBC: “The other day [May 12], we were down 19.9% on the S&P 500, and about 27% on the Nasdaq. At a minimum, we are likely to do twice that. If we’re unlucky - which is quite possible - we would do three legs like that.” By citing “three legs,” Grantham implied an 80% decline from the peak due to seeing the worst of the three deepest bear markets of the last 50 years, all at once - the worst of the Tech Wreck of 2000-02, the worst of the housing bust of 2008, and the worst of the decade-long stagflation of the 1970s. That kind of vision takes a combination of a ghoulish imagination and some clinical depression.

Instead, I’d look at the 20% bear market threshold he cited. Since 1990, we have dodged a bear market in five of the eight times the S&P 500 came within a fraction of a 20% correction. Only three times did we tip over into a bear market over 20%, and they each ran over 30% (2000-2, 2008-9, and the 2020 COVID crash). It’s almost like traders fear a crash so much that they try to avoid a 20% downdraft “at all costs.”

Consider these instances in which the S&P 500 dipped below 20% intra-day but closed short of -20%:

Five near-miss corrections in the S&P 500 since 1990

Near-Miss 20% S&P Corrections Since 1990 (Author)

A bear market is traditionally defined as a 20% decline in the S&P 500 closing, but in 2022 that index once again refused to fall 20% on a closing basis, although it has declined over 19% on an intra-day basis four times already. It’s almost like savvy traders don’t want to see that “red line” crossed, so they rally and buy as the 20% decline level approaches, as it did on Friday, May 20 and again last Tuesday, May 24.

NASDAQ is Another Animal - Up More, Down More

NASDAQ is in a bear market for sure, but don’t forget that it is still up 795% since the start of the long-term bull market in 2009, so we’re likely seeing an overdue “reversion to the mean” in that index. In the same time period, the S&P 500 is up just 468%, so it didn’t earn as much mean reversion as NASDAQ.

Behold NASDAQ’s “brutal bear market” in context (it’s the little dip in the upper right-hand corner).

NASDAQ Daily Stock Price Index Chart

NASDAQ Daily Stock Price Index

Graphs are for illustrative and discussion purposes only. Please read important disclosures at the end of this commentary.

20 Questions About the 20% Bear Market Barrier

In the only three bear markets of the 21st century: (1) The dot-com bubble of 2000, (2) the real estate bubble and financial crisis of 2008, and (3) the brutal onset of COVID in 2000, ask yourself these 20 questions about the current situation, boiling down to one question: Ask yourself if this is a bear market.

  1. Is a bear market (like 2000-02, 2008-9, or 2020) justified by today’s fundamentals?
  2. Specifically, is today’s NASDAQ dominated by no-earnings “bubble” stocks, as in 2000?
  3. Or are “zombie banks” failing by the dozens each year, as in 2008 through 2013?
  4. Are real estate loans being bundled into AAA shell securities, as in 2005-08?
  5. Is COVID at the beginning or near its end? (Is the U.S. economy still locked down?)
  6. Are people being laid off with no jobs available, as in a real recession?
  7. Will most workers probably come back to work once they run out of money?
  8. Will technology products and services become more (or less) important in the future?
  9. Will supply disruptions be solved over time, or will they last forever?
  10. Are we really headed for a recession, as long as GDP growth remains around +2% this quarter?
  11. Are we likely to see more political balance in Congress after the 2020 mid-term elections?
  12. Will the resulting “gridlock” (from a more balanced Congress) be good or bad for stocks?
  13. Is the third year of an election cycle good for stocks (like 1995, 1999, 2003, 2007, 2011, 2015, or 2019)?
  14. Is the U.S. still #1 for currency, stock market, economy – and refugee destination?
  15. Does the S&P 500 still deliver more income than most bonds or bank savings accounts?
  16. Have stocks ultimately grown through all past recessions – from the 1950s onward?
  17. With QE ending, QT starting, and interest rates rising, isn’t it likely that inflation will peak this year?
  18. Are people freer to act, move, think, and speak in the U.S. than in China, Europe, or even Australia?
  19. When people work from their homes and commute less, aren’t energy (and other) costs lower?
  20. If traders fear crossing the 20% correction barrier on the S&P 500, isn’t that sort of a “floor”?

Happy trading in June.

All content above represents the opinion of Gary Alexander of Navellier & Associates, Inc.

Disclaimer: Please click here for important disclosures located in the "About" section of the Navellier & Associates profile that accompany this article.

Disclosure: *Navellier may hold securities in one or more investment strategies offered to its clients.

Navellier & Associates was founded by Louis Navellier in 1987 and since then has guided thousands of investors by applying our disciplined, quantitative investment process to a broad range of equity products. Every day, investors hire Navellier to manage their assets in a private account, mutual fund, or defensive portfolio. For over 25 years, we’ve been zeroing in on opportunities for long-term growth. We employ a veteran team of investment and client service professionals who deliver exceptional, personal service and industry-leading information to our clients. _________________________________ Important Disclosures that Accompany Navellier & Associates Articles: *Navellier may hold this security in one or more investment strategies offered to its clients. None of the stock information, data, and company information presented herein constitutes a recommendation by Navellier or a solicitation of any offer to buy or sell any securities. Any specific securities identified and described do not represent all of the securities purchased, sold, or recommended for advisory clients. The reader should not assume that investments in the securities identified and discussed were or will be profitable. Information presented is general information that does not take into account your individual circumstances, financial situation, or needs, nor does it present a personalized recommendation to you. Individual stocks presented may not be suitable for you. Investment in securities involves significant risk and has the potential for partial or complete loss of funds invested. One cannot invest directly in an index. Results presented include the reinvestment of all dividends and other earnings. Graphs are for illustrative and discussion purposes only. Although information has been obtained from and is based upon sources Navellier believes to be reliable, we do not guarantee its accuracy and the information may be incomplete or condensed. All opinions and estimates constitute Navellier's judgment as of the date of the report and are subject to change without notice. This report is for informational purposes and is not to be construed as an offer to buy or sell any financial instruments and should not be relied upon as the sole factor in an investment making decision. Any decision to purchase securities mentioned in this research must take into account existing public information on such security or any registered prospectus. Past performance is no indication of future results. FEDERAL TAX ADVICE DISCLAIMER: As required by U.S. Treasury Regulations, you are informed that, to the extent this presentation includes any federal tax advice, the presentation is not intended or written by Navellier to be used, and cannot be used, for the purpose of avoiding federal tax penalties. Navellier does not advise on any income tax requirements or issues. Use of any information presented by Navellier is for general information only and does not represent tax advice either express or implied. You are encouraged to seek professional tax advice for income tax questions and assistance.
