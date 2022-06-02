MoMo Productions/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Where do we even start with this massive dislocation in value when it comes to M/I Homes (MHO). The first place to start is probably addressing the elephant in the room about housing. The talking heads and pundits are acting as if mortgage rates going from 3% to a historically low level of just over 5% will crash the housing market. If the housing market were to crash, then of course builder stocks would be hurt. But this is what is great about investing. Builder stocks are already trading based on this sentiment, as if the housing market will crash, but there is no fundamental reason to believe that. Further, if the housing market were to fall apart and builders are already trading at valuations that they should trade at in a housing crash, consider the alternative? The S&P and almost every other stock would get crushed if the housing market were to crash. So do you want to own the S&P at 15-20x earnings if you are worried about the housing market? Or do you want to own a builder like M/I trading at less than 3x estimated 2022 earnings? If you had an extreme disruption in the housing market, like lower prices and lower demand, and M/I saw their earnings drop by 50% in 2023 consider what you own. If M/I goes from making ~$16 per share in 2022 to $8 per share in 2023 you would own a builder with a pristine balance sheet, at less than .65x book value, and at ~6x earnings at the current stock price. A housing crash would wreck the stock market and it's pretty easy to assume you could be looking at every major index down 20%+ and still trading at $15x earnings. A housing crash would wreck the economy, and force the Fed to stop raising rates and likely cut rates, which then would fuel housing once again by way of lower mortgage rates. Any way you slice it, the margin of safety for buying a builder stock is fairly massive, and the market has priced in the downside.

Why am I making this call now? Just look at the following two charts of M/I Homes:

Data by YCharts

Outside of the COVID crash in March of 2020, you can buy this company today at a decade low price to book value. You are also buying the company when their EPS is at a decade high and while the company is reducing its share count which will benefit EPS in the future.

How about on a P/E basis?

Data by YCharts

Once again, M/I trades at a decade low forward P/E ratio (for 2022) and simply reverting to the average range of 4.5x earnings would give the stock 50% upside from the current level.

What will be the catalyst for the market to begin re-rating these homebuilder stocks higher? Three important items and they are all right in front of us:

Confirmation that demand is not slowing down for new homes. This will come in a variety of ways. Lennar (LEN) and KB Home (KBH) both reported earnings in March and said demand wasn't slowing. D.R. Horton (DHI) and Pulte (PHM) reported the same in late April after mortgage rates had clearly moved to over 5%. Toll Brothers reported in late May and said the same thing, that demand is moderating, but that pricing power still exists. We already have builders reporting new order trends, with interest rates well over 5%, and demand has softened but is still meeting the supply at which builders are bringing to market. Some demand will go away because of the higher rates but all that will do is take us closer to equilibrium in terms of the supply of new homes and the demand for them. We already have leading indicators that show this even though the media tries to lead with the negative. For example, you have this CNBC article with a headline about mortgage demand falling 40% YOY. However they bury the lead and don't tell you that the main driver for this decline is a massive drop in refinance business, which is to be expected, with rising mortgage rates. A realization by the market that homebuilders actually offer safety in the current market environment. This is driven by valuation and earnings. Builders are buying back stock hand over fist. M/I has historically never bought back stock with any consistency. The company has a book value of ~$60 per share as Q1 2022 and is trading at around $47 today with a ~$1.3B market cap. M/I bought back over $50M of stock in 2021. Earlier this year they increased their stock buyback authorization by $100M with ~$150M remaining to spend. I fully expect M/I to repurchase at least $150M (just over 10% of their current market cap) during 2022. Why? The company earned a Return on Equity (ROE) of almost 27% in 2021. ROE will increase in FY 2022 with higher earnings. It's almost a certainty that the best use of a dollar for M/I today is to repurchase their own stock when they can earn over a 27% return on that investment. Lennar recently upped their repurchase plan to $2B or 10% of the outstanding shares. KB Home announced a buyback equal to 10% of the current stock value. Taylor Morrison (TMHC) just announced an increase to their buyback this week also equal to well over 10% of their market cap. The builders are telling you that their stocks are cheap and they can earn a great return buying back shares. The market should listen. This is not 2005 all over again. In 2005, you could walk into a builder or a bank and buy a house with 0% down. You could walk in with stated income and a 600 credit score and buy a house. Heck you could even get a 103% Loan to Value (LTV) mortgage and not pay interest for 5-years if you wanted to. None of that exists today. Lending standards are just about as tight as they have ever been. Read any builders earnings release that talks about the buyers they are serving. You read about down payments of close to 20%, credit scores of around 750, and so forth and so on. Look at this chart of homeowners equity and total mortgage debt below. You have $20 Trillion in homeowners equity today and mortgage debt levels that are effectively the same as they were in 2005. This leads to the final point - the only way housing crashes if supply floods the market or everyone loses their jobs. That is what happened in 2005, because of the financial engineering that almost brought down the entire world economy. We have none of that today. We have help wanted signs everywhere and anybody who owns a business or hires people knows that business is booming based on what they have to pay an employee. With higher mortgage rates, there will be a significant number of people that won't sell their homes. So this sounds bad for new home builders right? You need people to buy your homes. But, in reality if supply of existing homes doesn't increase (which it will but very slowly because of people trapped with low rates) then the only game in town is new home sales. New home sales are less than 25% of all annual home purchases and that means that they will continue to disproportionately benefit from low housing supply.

Federal Reserve Home Equity (www.fed.com)

I suspect you are already seeing the market wake up to the fact that rising rates will not kill the housing market. Hopefully, rising rates slow or even stop the massive home price increases which are unhealthy. Builders don't need prices to keep going up. If prices flatline, and costs flatline, you can own a company like M/I that is trading at less than 3x earnings and .65x forward book value. Supply chains are still broken and it is not hard to envision an environment where home prices flatline, but costs fall, and builders generate even more income either through falling costs or supplying more homes to meet demand. M/I has spent the last decade trading at over 1x book value. For investors who agree that the housing market won't crash, and for those smart enough to realize if it does falter the rest of the stock market will be a blood bath, then buying a builder today like M/I could lead to at least a 50% return on your investment as shares of M/I move back towards 1x book value.

Overview of M/I Homes

Let's start with the facts. M/I is in the middle of the pack in terms of size. You have D.R. Horton closing almost 100,000 homes a year, Lennar over 65,000 a year, and then a bunch of builders like M/I, Taylor Morrison, Richmond American (MDC), Meritage (MTH), and LGI (LGIH) closing around 10,000 homes a year in the U.S. In today's environment you should be focused on who these builders are serving. I actually think builders like DR Horton and LGI catering to primarily 1st time buyers at the cheapest price point are the riskiest. That buyer is most sensitive to the payment shock of higher mortgage rates. M/I is serving a buyer that is much more affluent. How do we know? The average home that M/I has in backlog, sold but not yet closed, has a price of just under $500K. M/I's Q4 2021 earnings presentation told us that their average buyer has a credit score of ~750 and with a ~17% down payment (~$85K compared to a ~$500K price in backlog). What this tells you is that M/I is serving a more affluent buyer many of whom already own a home. Remember the $20 Trillion in homeowners equity? M/I will continue to benefit from that with the customers they serve. Speaking of which, M/I serves these customers in some of the best markets in the country:

M/I Market (M/I Investor Relations) What do you see when you look at the markets M/I serves? Texas, Florida, and the Southeast will continue to be massive beneficiaries of buyers fleeing high tax / high price states in the Northeast. M/I also has a large presence in the Midwest and this allows them to target an equally desirable market that has seen less run-up in home prices. Notably absent, and good for investors, is any exposure to California.

M/I ended 2021 with ~$250M in cash on the balance sheet, ~$700M of long term debt, and no debt maturities until 2028. The company has a 4.5% average cost on their outstanding debt making it very cheap consider the length of the maturities. M/I has 29.6M fully diluted shares outstanding. The company currently trades at ~$47 per share for a market cap of ~$1.3B. M/I has an Enterprise Value of $1.75B. In FY 2021, M/I generated ~$570M in adjusted EBITDA and currently trades at ~3x EV/EBITDA. This is a financially sound company.

The Case for An Activist

It certainly feels like M/I management knows their stock is woefully undervalued given the company has historically shied away from buying back stock or frankly doing anything for shareholders. The company bought back $50M of shares in late 2021 and another $15M in the first quarter of 2022. They increased their share repurchase authorization to have another $150M of dry powder. But, they are not doing enough to create value and I believe they are ripe for an activist to take a position and force the company to be more aggressive. M/I is a well run company, but the management team is failing shareholders, as they are looking a gift horse in the mouth in terms of the opportunity to repurchase shares at a much more aggressive pace. On the last earnings call, there were a multitude of questions on why the company is not repurchasing shares more aggressively, and management sheepishly did not have a great answer. I fully suspect they do not want to hear that line of questioning again and it also shows that investors know the company has the cash to create value.

You have a CEO who shares a name with the founder of the company. Yet, this CEO has not stepped up once to buy back shares even though the current book value of $60 per share is more than 20% above where the stock is trading. The same goes for the other C-Suite members and the Board of Directors.

You have a management team who refuses to give guidance. Almost every other builder gives guidance. The stock price is reflecting the lack of guidance or clarity offered by management.

You have a management team that is effectively failing shareholders. Just read the latest earnings transcript to get a hint of how many questions were about why the company is not more aggressively buying back stock. The reality is that M/I has two binary choices to make with the cash flow they are generating. They can reinvest in the business (i.e., buy land) or they can buy back stock at a 35% discount to 2022 year-end book value. I can say with a great amount of certainty that M/I is not going to find land deals in this hyper competitive environment that they can earn a 35% return on. So, this should make the binary choice very easy. The company should purchase enough land, much of which is controlled from years ago at below market value pricing, to replenish the land/lots that they are closing in 2022. They should then put all the incremental cash flow generated back into the highest returning use for shareholders - buying back stock at massively depressed values.

In FY 2021, M/I generated almost $400M in net income while earning over $13 per share. Analyst estimates for 2022 are for earnings to approach $16 per share. The company invested over $500M in inventory in 2021 to grow the business and also because of elongated build times due to supply chain constraints. Said another way, it takes longer to build a house now, and the company has more inventory deployed than usual.

Even with investing $500M to grow their inventory balance, the massive amount of net income allowed M/I to effectively have $0 of operating cash flow in 2021. Being neutral on operating cash flow is impressive given the $500M increase seen in land and house inventory. With a lower community count this year, and likely just a small increase in home closings, it is feasible that M/I could see inventory on a YOY basis be anywhere from flat to up only $250M.

The cash flow generated in FY 2022 should be massive. With earnings projected to be up almost $3 per share YoY (~29M shares x $3 per share = ~$100M) the company should generate $100M of incremental cash flow from operations. Recall that with $500M of investments in inventory growth in FY 2021, the company had ~$0 in cash flow from operations. If inventory is flat in FY 2022, with $100M of incremental earnings compared to 2021, M/I could generate almost $600M in cash flow from operations. If inventory grows by $250M again in FY 2022, the company should still generate almost $350M in cash flow from operations.

Investments in capital are minimal, likely less than $50M annually, and this would mean on the low side M/I should generate $300M in FCF and on the high side as much as $550M. The company has low cost debt, no maturities until 2028, and they are already sitting on $200M in cash on the balance sheet. $150M of share repurchases in 2022 (as currently authorized) is simply not enough. M/I should aggressively reduce their share count and buy back at least $350M (almost 1/3 of the float) immediately at a massive discount to book value.

If management refuses to make the right decision to buy back more stock, I would be shocked if we did not see an activist get involved, and force their hand. M/I has a golden opportunity to reward shareholders in both the near and long-term by taking advantage of a once in a decade dislocation in the company's stock price.

The Final Take Away

A slowing housing market is normal. This is a cyclical industry with ups and downs. However, we have never seen a housing market with so little supply. What will cause supply to increase? If you can't come up with a rational answer to that question, then the builders are set up to continue generating outsized earnings because of Econ 101 - Demand is greater than Supply. Inflation is too high and we all know that. But is the Fed really prepared to tank housing and the economy to tame inflation? I doubt it. We spent trillions in the US to get through the COVID pandemic - there is zero incentive to cause an economic collapse only to spend trillions more to again stimulate the economy.

I see M/I as a no-brainer trade with very little downside and massive upside. I also see the management team as being out of touch and missing a massive opportunity. I suspect they will either wake up and do the right thing for shareholders, or we will see an activist take a state and force the company to create what should be massive (and easy) shareholder value.