Wayfair: A Return To Negative Adjusted EBITDA And Free Cash Flow
Summary
- Wayfair managed to deliver positive adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow in 2020 and 2021.
- Outside of those pandemic influenced years, it has mostly been negative with those metrics. It appears very likely to be significantly negative in 2022 as well.
- Wayfair does appear to have enough cash and short-term investments to fund a couple years of cash burn.
- Year-over-year revenue comparisons become significantly easier starting in Q3 2022.
I've been bearish on Wayfair (NYSE:W) for a while, and it has still managed to perform worse than I expected in terms of revenue growth and improving its adjusted EBITDA margins.
That being said, I am moving to a neutral outlook on its stock for now. It doesn't appear to be a good investment due to cash burn and an ongoing inability to reach positive adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow (outside of 2020 and 2021). However, at an EV to revenues ratio of under 0.6x, there is room for its stock to rebound if it starts to make progress in improving its margins or restoring some sales growth.
Revenue And Margin Trends
Wayfair ended up with approximately $3 billion in net revenue in Q1 2022. This is around a 15.5% compound annual growth rate compared to Q1 2019, which is the last full Q1 before the pandemic.
This is fairly tepid revenue growth and Wayfair is also facing a challenging consumer environment with inflationary pressure cutting into the amount people are able to spend on non-essential items such as new furniture.
Wayfair's margins have improved slightly compared to pre-pandemic numbers. However, inflation is affecting its labor, energy and transportation costs, and Wayfair is no longer benefiting from the pandemic sales boost that helped reduce its costs (as a percentage of revenues)
|Q1 2019
|Q1 2022
|Gross Margin
|24.2%
|26.8%
|Customer Service And Merchant Fees
|3.9%
|5.0%
|Advertising
|12.5%
|11.2%
|Selling, Operations, Technology, General And Admin
|17.7%
|20.9%
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin
|-5.2%
|-3.8%
Wayfair's history (outside of the pandemic influenced results in 2020 and 2021) has involved negative adjusted EBITDA. It also reported negative free cash flow between 2016 and 2019. Wayfair's full-year 2022 results appear likely to end up with both negative adjusted EBITDA and negative free cash flow, and probably negative revenue growth compared to 2021 as well.
|$ Million
|2015
|2016
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020
|2021
|Net Revenue
|$2,250
|$3,380
|$4,721
|$6,779
|$9,127
|$14,145
|$13,708
|Adjusted EBITDA
|-$16
|-$89
|-$67
|-$215
|-$497
|$947
|$614
|Free Cash Flow
|$73
|-$65
|-$113
|-$137
|-$598
|$1,082
|$130
Q2 2022 Outlook
Wayfair expects its Q2 2022 results to be similar to Q1 2022. It mentioned that its gross revenues (for Q2 up to early May) were down in the mid-to-high teens year-over-year and that it expected its gross margin to end up around 27%.
For Q2 2022, Wayfair's customer service and merchant fees and advertising (as a percentage of net revenue) are expected to end up around the same to slightly lower than Q1 2022. However, its SOTG&A costs may increase slightly (also as a percentage of net revenue) from Q1 2022 levels.
Thus, Wayfair expects its Q2 2022 adjusted EBITDA margin to be similar to Q1 2022 levels.
Wayfair's year-over-year revenue comparison becomes much easier starting in Q3 2022, so it may start to show a bit of year-over-year revenue growth again. However, its full-year adjusted EBITDA margin is likely to end up significantly negative.
Cash Burn
Wayfair had $1.2 billion in cash on hand at the end of Q1 2022 along with $787 million in short-term investments. It also reported negative $331 million in free cash flow in Q1 2022.
Wayfair's Q1 2022 cash burn was inflated a bit by working capital changes. It reported negative $113 million in adjusted EBITDA and also spent $105 million on capital expenditures during the quarter.
Overall, based on its current rate of cash burn Wayfair probably has enough cash and short-term investments to last until at least 2024 (if it allows its balance to be drained fairly low) although it may seek to raise additional funds before that point in time.
Conclusion
I previously thought Wayfair could be worth around $100 per share (when it was trading at $143). However, Wayfair's revenue performance has been worse than I expected, with its CAGR only around 15.5% from Q1 2019 to Q1 2022.
In addition to relatively sluggish revenue growth compared to pre-pandemic levels, Wayfair is also back to delivering negative adjusted EBITDA and negative free cash flow. It does appear to have enough cash to fund a couple more years of operations without raising more funds, but it hasn't demonstrated an ability to generate cash flow outside of the pandemic-influenced years.
Wayfair's enterprise value is down to around $7 billion though, so it is valued at under 0.6x revenues. This is a relatively low multiple, so its share price may bounce back a bit if it can make some progress with margins or restoring revenue growth. Thus, I have moved to a neutral outlook on its stock now.
