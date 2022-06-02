Lockheed Martin And General Dynamics Poised For NATO Expansion

Aleksei Nikolaev/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The investment thesis

As the Ukrainian/Russian war broke out earlier this year, it heightened the world’s awareness of defense and security. Under this background, Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) and General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) have rallied substantially while the overall market suffered a sizable decline. As you can see from the following chart, LMT delivered a total return of more than 25% YTD and GD more than 9%, far outpacing the aerospace and defense sector, which essentially stayed flat. The S&P 500 lost more than 12% in contrast.

Looking forward, I see the ongoing Ukraine war and the recent development in NATO countries to provide tailwinds for these two defense leaders for years to come. The U.S. DoD now recognizes Russia as one of its "principal priorities in the context of renewed great power competition”. And recent requests from Finland and Sweden to join NATO have the potential to trigger another round of defense spending in Europe too. Leading defense contractors like LMT and GD are already deeply embedded in NATO. For example, GD was awarded a contract back in 2020 to deliver 624 of its Land Systems Multi-Utility Tactical Transport (“MUTT”) systems by 2025 to NATO, the large NATO unmanned ground vehicle fielding. Going a bit further back to 2017, NATO gave GD a five-year $140M contract to provide cloud and IT services, which will “fundamentally reshape NATO’s nervous system”.

And I anticipate them to play an even larger role with NATO’s heightened awareness of security after the Russian/Ukraine war. An immediate example includes German’s announcement to sharply increase defense spending shortly after the war broke out and the plan to order more F35s (made by LMT), and also Ukraine's recent request for M270 and M142 Launch Rocket Systems (both made by LMT).

Let me be clear, even without these catalysts, LMT and GD are excellent investments by themselves already. As you will see immediately below, they are both supported by long-term government commitment, deliver remarkably consistent profitability, and yet trade at a reasonable valuation. The thesis here is that the new geopolitical development added even more reasons to consider them now.

LMT and GD: consistent and healthy profitability

We start with an overview of their profitability. As you can see from the following chart, their profitability is quite similar and comparable in many metrics as you would expect. Admittedly, the following numbers are solid, but not the most spectacular profitability level among other good stocks. For example, both LMT and GD’s net income margins are around 8.5% to 9.5%, on par with the overall economy’s long-term average of around 8% to 10%.

However, their true strength comes from the stability and predictability due to the long-term government support and customer commitment as commented in my earlier articles,

Such long-term stability removes much of the uncertainties in plant, equipment, and R&D investments for leaders like LMT and GD. Apple has to release a new iPhone every year or so. But the product cycles for many of LMT and GD’s products are in decades. Take LMT’s F35 program as an example. The U.S. alone plans to acquire about 3,000 of these planes (at an average acquis ion price tag of $80M so far). LMT started the development back in 1995. To date, LMT has “only” delivered 600 of them thus far. The remainder of them will be delivered in the next 10~20 years and will remain in service for many decades to come.

The following chart provides an illustration of such healthy and also consistent profitability. The chart shows profitability in terms of ROCE (return on capital ACTUALLY employed) for both LMT and GD in the past decade. Note how both of their ROCEs only fluctuated within a very narrow range around the long-term average. In LMT's case, the average ROCE has been around 32.5% and has only fluctuated within a narrow range between about 27% to 37%. In GD’s case, the average was about 22.5% and the fluctuations were in an equally narrow range between 16% to 24%. Also, for comparison, both feature a higher average ROCE than the overall economy (which is about 19% approximated by its ROE).

Looking forward, both enjoy strong current demand and new orders, and both have the healthy cash flow to support capital expenditures and fuel growth, as detailed immediately below.

LMT and GD: growth potential and capital allocation

As aforementioned, global security concerns have heightened recently, not only in the European theater, but also with North Korea, Iran, and China. As an example, earlier this year, China’s Premier Li Keqiang announced China’s plan to increase its defense budget by a substantial 7.1% this year according to a Reuters report in March. Defense spending is rising and provides long-term support for LMT’s top and bottom lines. Take its flagship F-35 program as an example, both the U.S. and several allies are considering follow-on contracts and/or new orders. Thanks to the unique product cycle and also long-term government commitment, LMT tends to enjoy extremely high ROIC on its contracts, as its CEO Jim Taiclet commented in the earnings report (abridged and emphases added by me). With robust demand and good prospects for winning new orders, LMT reaffirmed its guidance for 2022. The firm plans to spend a total of $1.9B on CAPEX to support its growth in 2022 and expects at least $6B of free cash flow.

The theory I have on capital deployment is what’s some highest and best use every quarter of the dollars that are created by the company or that we could or should be borrowing from the capital markets… And what's the best ROIC that we can expect for a given dollar of investment or a given $100 million of investment? It tends to have been in my experience in both, this and other companies that capital investments based on actual or anticipated contracts with real customers, tend to have the highest ROICs. And we've bolstered our CapEx budget and plans under John's leadership and now Jay's as well at Lockheed Martin because we've got good prospects for contracts we're winning that are going into production that we need to invest in.

GD too reported strong earnings for its 2022 Q1 too. Net earnings increased to $730 million in Q1 of 2022 from $708M a year ago, representing a 3.1% increase. EPS, when fully diluted, came in at $2.61, and increased even more, by 5.2% from a year ago. The large boost in EPS is due to the share repurchases made at a reasonable valuation as CFO Jason Aiken commented below (the emphases were added by me).

Looking at capital deployment, I mentioned capital expenditures were $141 million in the quarter or 1.5% of sales, which is consistent with last year. We're still planning for CapEx to be around 2.5% of sales for the year. We also paid $330 million in dividends and increased the quarterly dividend nearly 6% to $1.26 per share. And we spent over $290 million on the repurchase of $1.3 million of our shares at an average price of almost $225 per share.

Looking forward, the company sees some good opportunities to invest too. As the CFO commented above, CAPEX expenditures are projected to be 2.5% of sales. GD will continue to invest in its marine systems. The Navy keeps it busy with both repair works and new orders. It just received an additional award of $130M for USS Hartford, a Los Angeles-class submarine. The Aerospace division, in particular, is expected to maintain its momentum due to broad-based demand for aircraft services. It raked in total revenue of $1.9B over the last few quarters and saw a margin expansion of more than 100 bps thanks to the higher margins from service contracts. The total backlog has reached 17.6 billion dollars, a spectacular 48% increase from a year ago thanks to record 1st quarter aircraft orders. A recovery in General Dynamics IT is also expected. The total contract value has seen a substantial uptick of $1.7B and reached $43.0 billion last quarter.

LMT and GD: summary and project returns

With their stable profitability and future CAPEX commitment, it's relatively straightforward to project future growth and returns. As detailed in our earlier article:

The long-term return for a business owner is simply the sum of two parts: A) the owner’s earning yield (“OEY”) when we purchased the business, and B) the long-term rate of its earnings. Part is equal to the product of ROCE and the reinvestment rate.

At its current price levels, the OEY for LMT is ~6.1% and about 5.4% for GD as summarized in the table below. Note that here I used the FW EPS as an approximation for the owners’ earnings. The long-term growth rate is projected to be about 6.8% for LMT and about 5.8% for GD. The projection was made by assuming a 10% reinvestment rate for both following the assessment of their projected CAPEX expenditures.

Note that I have added a 3.5% escalation factor to adjust for inflation. Defense budgets have always outpaced inflation in the long term. As a result, the nominal organic growth rate for LMT would be 3.25% of the real growth rate (ROCE * reinvestment rate = 32.5% * 10% = 3.25%) plus 3.5% of the inflation escalator factor, leading to a total of 6.8%. The organic growth rate for GD is obtained with the same approach, and it is slightly lower at about 5.8% due to its slightly lower average ROCE of 22.5%.

All told, the total return is projected to be about 12.8% for LMT and about 11.1% for GD.

Final thoughts and risks

Despite their recent price rallies, both LMT and GD are still reasonably valued. They are well poised for delivering solid returns in the long term. They provide a balanced mix of value (about 6% of their return will come from owner earning yield), growth (adding another 6% to the return), and also safety. The long-term government commitment and their unique product cycle remove much of the profit uncertainty for years or even decades to come. The anticipated defense budget increases in the NATO countries and beyond just add more catalysts.

