Turnaround plays can always be very tempting for investors. This is because they can generate strong returns for shareholders in fairly short periods of time, especially if you buy in at just the right time. At the same time, turnarounds are rather risky because there is no guarantee that financial performance will continue to improve. But sometimes, the market becomes so pessimistic about an opportunity but even if financial performance just flatlines in perpetuity, the firm in question might offer some upside potential. One such case involves sandwich chain Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB). Coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, this enterprise is showing a return to growth. Its restaurant count continues to decline, but management does hope to change that picture as well. Overall, given how cheap shares are today, it may not be a bad opportunity for investors who understand the risks of a turnaround prospect.

A wild ride

For those not familiar with Potbelly, the company operates as a sandwich concept not too different from Subway or Jimmy John's. The company's menu includes freshly made toasty warm sandwiches, signature salads, soups, chili, and various sides and desserts. In some of its locations, the company also offers breakfast sandwiches. Anything dealing with food tends to be highly-competitive and low-margin in nature. Because of this, it should not surprise investors to hear that, in 2021, the systemwide average check per entree the company sold was $9.81. So, at the end of the day, this is a restaurant chain dedicated to budget-conscious consumers.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Over the past few years, the financial journey the company has been on has been rather rocky. Revenue decreased year after year, falling from $428.1 million in 2017 to $409.7 million in 2019. In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic sent revenue plunging to just $291.3 million. But the good news for investors is that the firm did experience a partial rebound in 2021, with sales coming in at $380.1 million. A deeper discussion of the causes behind this revenue journey is warranted. For starters, one headwind for the company has been the number of stores it operates.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Systemwide, the number of stores that the company had at the end of 2017 was 492. By the end of 2021, this had fallen to just 443. Much of the pain came from a decrease in company-owned stores, with that number ultimately falling from 437 in 2017 to 397 last year. However, the company has also experienced a decline in franchised locations. The number of franchised restaurants dropped from 55 in 2017 to 46 in 2019. Since then, it has remained flat through 2021. The company also experienced some pain associated with comparable-store sales. Between 2017 and 2019, aggregate comparable-store sales dropped by 8%. We saw a further plunge of 24.7% in 2020 because of the pandemic. But as the company recovered in 2021, comparable-store sales surged by 30.3%.

On the bottom line, things have been all over the place. Net income has been consistently negative in each of the past five years, with the $23.8 million loss generated in 2021 coming in only marginally better than the $24 million loss seen in 2019. More troubling has been the trend that operating cash flow has taken. This number dropped in each of the four years ending in 2020, with a decline from $41.8 million to negative $11.6 million. Then, in 2021, operating cash flow improved slightly, coming in that year at negative $4.9 million. Particularly troubling on this front has been the fact that the shop level profit margin at its locations has decreased. This number fell from 18.2% in 2017 to 15% in 2019. Though this may not seem like much, a 3% decline in the sales achieved in 2019 translates to a pre-tax loss on the company's bottom line of $12.3 million. In a low-margin industry, that can be painful. Its sharp level profit margin fell further in 2020 to negative 1.4% before rebounding some to a positive 8.5% last year. At the end of the day, this should trend significantly with what we see on the comparable store sales side. That's because the company has a lot of costs associated with its physical locations and it must maximize revenue coming in on a square footage basis in order to keep an attractive bottom line. As the profitability data shows, other profitability metrics have also been volatile for the company during this timeframe in ways that are rather painful for investors.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

So far for 2022, the picture continues to look better than it was at the same time one year earlier. Revenue in the first quarter totaled $98.2 million. That's 25.8% higher than the $78.1 million generated just one year earlier. Although the number of restaurants for the company fell from 444 to 440, with a 5 restaurant decline of company-owned locations being offset only marginally by a one restaurant increase caused by franchise activity, the firm saw its comparable-store sales come in strong at 24.4%. That compares to the negative 3.1% seen just one year earlier.

This all helped on the company's bottom line. Instead of the $14.5 million net loss experienced in the first quarter of 2021, the loss in this year's first quarter was a more modest $7.9 million. Operating cash flow went from a negative $9.7 million to a negative $7.7 million. If we adjust for changes in working capital, this metric would have gone from a negative $1 million to a positive $3.8 million. Meanwhile, EBITDA for the company also improved, turning from a negative $6.6 million to a negative $2.3 million.

Moving forward, management has some rather ambitious goals for the company. For starters, for the 2022 fiscal year, they anticipate same-store sales rising at double-digit rates. But they have not provided any further guidance than that. Longer-term, the company hopes to increase its store count to 2,000, with the target for that being 8 to 10 years from now. Absent some major change for the business, I do not see that being realized. But the company did, on May 25th, announced its first delivery-based franchise partnership with REEF, the largest operator of virtual restaurants in North America. But until more details come out, we have no way of knowing how instrumental this might be to the company's top and bottom lines.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

As for pricing the company, the process is fairly simple. As part of my analysis, I decided to use data from both 2021 and the pre-pandemic year of 2019. Using our 2021 results, the firm is trading at a price to adjusted operating cash flow multiple of 6.3. This compares to the 3.6 multiple we get if we assume financial performance will eventually revert back to 2019 levels. The EV to EBITDA approach is a bit trickier. The multiple, using 2019 figures, is quite low at 6.8. But the company had particularly low EBITDA last year. That would propel the multiple to 333.4. Although this may seem outrageous, it would only take $43.5 million in EBITDA for the EV to EBITDA multiple of the company to be 4. And for it to be 10, we would only need it to be $17.4 million.

When it comes to pricing the company, I decided to look at five similar firms. On a price to operating cash flow basis, these companies ranged from a low of 2.4 to a high of 153.9. Using our 2021 results, we can see that three of the five companies were cheaper than our prospect. If performance reverts back to 2019 levels at some point, then only one of the five companies would be cheaper. Meanwhile, using the EV to EBITDA approach, the range would be from 2.4 to 96.1. Our 2021 calculations would result in Potbelly being the most expensive of the group. But the 2019 calculation would make it to where only two of the five are cheaper.

Company Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Potbelly 6.3 333.4 Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) 4.1 6.1 BBQ Holdings (BBQ) 5.6 2.4 Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) 22.5 11.3 FAT Brands (FAT) 153.9 96.1 Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) 2.4 13.3

Takeaway

Based on all the data provided, I have no problem saying that Potbelly is still a troubled company with a lot of risk to it. Long term, it is unclear what the future holds for the firm. At the same time, the company is showing some signs of improvement on its top and bottom lines. As such, it's not hard to imagine that it might be in the early stages of a turnaround. On top of this, shares do look quite cheap on an absolute basis, while being perhaps fairly valued compared to other similar firms. For investors who don't mind the risk, I can understand why this prospect would be appealing enough to buy. But for right now, until we see more evidence of improvement, I will opt to rate it a ‘hold’.