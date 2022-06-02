2 Headwinds For Dividend Growth

Jun. 02, 2022 2:33 AM ETACTV, AFMC, AFSM, AMER, ARKK, AVUV, BAPR, BAUG, BBMC, BBSC, BFOR, BFTR, BJUL, BJUN, BKMC, BKSE, BMAR, BMAY, BOCT, BOSS, BOUT, BUFF, BUL, CALF, CATH, CBSE, CSA, CSB, CSD, CSF, CSML, CSTNL, CWS, CZA, DDIV, DEEP, DES, DEUS, DFAS, DFAT, DGRS, DIA, DIV, DJD, DON, DSPC, DVLU, DWAS, DWMC, EES, EFIV, EPS, EQAL, ESML, ETHO, EWMC, EWSC, EZM, FAB, FAD, FDM, FFTY, FLQM, FLQS, FNDA, FNK, FNX, FNY, FOVL, FRTY, FSMD, FTA, FTDS, FYC, FYT, FYX, GBGR, GLRY, GSSC, HAIL, HIBL, HIBS, HLGE, HOMZ, HSMV, IJH, IJJ, IJK, IJR, IJS, IJT, IMCB, IMCG, IMCV, IPO, ISCB, ISCG, ISCV, ISMD, IUSS, IVDG, IVE, IVOG, IVOO, IVOV, IVV, IVW, IWC, IWM, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, IYY, JDIV, JHMM, JHSC, JPME, JPSE, JSMD, JSML, KAPR, KJAN, KJUL, KNG, KOMP, KSCD, LSAT, MDY, MDYG, MDYV, MGMT, MID, MIDE, MIDF, NAPR, NIFE, NJAN, NOBL, NUMG, NUMV, NUSC, NVQ, OMFS, ONEO, ONEQ, ONEV, ONEY, OSCV, OUSM, OVS, PAMC, PAPR, PAUG, PBP, PBSM, PEXL, PEY, PJAN, PJUN, PLTL, PQLC, PQSG, PQSV, PRFZ, PSC, PTMC, PUTW, PWC, PY, QDIV, QMOM, QQC, QQD, QQEW, QQQ, QQQA, QQQE, QQQJ, QQQM, QQQN, QQXT, QTEC, QVAL, QVML, QVMM, QVMS, QYLD, QYLG, REGL, RFG, RFV, RNMC, RNSC, ROSC, RPG, RPV, RSP, RVRS
CME Group profile picture
CME Group
3.13K Followers

Summary

  • Between the 2009 lows and last year’s top, the S&P and the Russell rose by 500% while the NASDAQ rose three times as much, climbing 1500%.
  • So far this year, dividends continue to boom, rising 20% for the Russell and the NASDAQ and about 10% for the S&P.
  • Russell 2000 Annual Dividend Index Futures price almost no growth at all for the coming decade.

Double exposure of abstract creative financial chart hologram and world map on modern business center exterior background, research and strategy concept

Igor Kutyaev/iStock via Getty Images

By Erik Norland

At a Glance

  • Rising input costs and slowing growth could be headwinds for dividend growth
  • Nasdaq dividend growth far outpaced that for S&P 500 dividends since 2009

Why did the NASDAQ outperform the S&P and the Russell over the last decade? And why all three indexes corrected in recent weeks? Dividends are part of the answer.

Between the 2009 lows and last year’s top, the S&P and the Russell rose by 500% while the NASDAQ rose three times as much, climbing 1500%.

Cumulative gains since March 9, 2009

Over this period NASDAQ 100 companies grew their earnings and their dividends by over 1300% whereas Russell and S&P dividends rose by only 160%.

Growth in dividend payments for the Nasdaq 100 and the S&P 500

So far this year, dividends continue to boom, rising 20% for the Russell and the NASDAQ and about 10% for the S&P. So why have stocks been selling off? Well, investors may see recent dividend payments telling us where we have been, not where we are going.

To know where investors believe that we might be heading, look at annual dividend index futures. NASDAQ 100 Annual Dividend Index Futures price a slight fall in dividends in 2023 from 2022 and slow growth after that.

Nasdaq 100 dividend payments actual/historical and priced into futures

Nasdaq-100 futures, Russell 2000 index futures, S&P 500 futures

Russell 2000 Annual Dividend Index Futures price almost no growth at all for the coming decade.

Russell 2000 dividend payments actual/historical and priced into futures

And S&P 500 Annual Dividend Index Futures price a sharp drop in dividend payments next year and flat growth thereafter.

Historical and anticipated from annual dividend futures

In short, rising producer prices, wages, and interest rates combined with slowing growth in consumer spending and investment appear to have made investors pessimistic about future dividend growth.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

CME Group profile picture
CME Group
3.13K Followers
As the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, CME Group is where the world comes to manage risk. Comprised of four exchanges - CME, CBOT, NYMEX and COMEX - we offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes, helping businesses everywhere mitigate the myriad of risks they face in today's uncertain global economy. CME Group offers the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes also, offers exciting career opportunities in a variety of disciplines. We value being a good corporate citizen and take an active role in the communities where we work and live.Our Investor Relations page contains comprehensive investor relations information for CME Group shareholders. Take a closer look at CME Group's sponsorships with Saracens, the Blackhawks and others.
Follow
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.