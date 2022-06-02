jittawit.21/iStock via Getty Images

Solar EPC With Mutualistic Assistance

One company that has quietly SPAC-listed during the recent fall in popularity of the listing process is Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS). Altus Power designs and deploys solar arrays for both commercial and community applications, but the commercial solar segment is where the company truly shines. Compared to other SPAC names, Altus offers significantly more safety and profitability thanks to favorable business relationships in a fast-growing industry. In fact, AMPS is symbiotically bound to two of the largest commercial real estate adjacent companies in the world: CBRE (CBRE) and Blackstone (BX).

Through these relationships, Altus looks to drive steady revenue growth for deploying rooftop solar on commercial real estate properties. CBRE and BX are extremely influential in the real estate market and, consequently, the roof-top solar market, and this offers Altus first dibs on a majority of projects across the US. This instantly puts AMPS at an advantage compared with peers who must fight with other contractors and try to be the lowest bidder. I hope these relationships will allow Altus to outperform other EPC peers who offer lower profitability due to pricing power competition.

Also, Altus is looking to diversify their revenue sources now that they are a public company. While the two RE giants will always provide steady project growth, they remain limited to mostly commercial operations, and planning takes time. To offset this, Altus is looking to move into the community solar industry to generate solar energy for the grid. While still working with land provided by CBRE and BX, these solar arrays are entire solar farms that provide multi-MW levels of energy production to sell to utilities. Utility consumers/homeowners are then able to subscribe to the solar projects and earn credits towards their utility bills.

This new form of solar energy generation is more suited for areas where roof-top solar is not quite as economical as in high solar intensity regions such as the Sun Belt. As such, these projects are offered in IL, MD, MA, MN, NJ, HI, and NY. While limited in terms of overall growth, costs are reduced as Altus focuses on a smaller scope. I have read plenty of articles discussing the solar industry and the favorable costs, demand, and environmental benefit, and I continue to believe the industry will maintain inertia long-term. This is also boosted by the fact that CBRE and BX are taking the initiative in providing these services to their customers or asset-base. Either way, the whole world requires more solar investment eventually, thanks to the current fossil fuel energy prices and the efficient energy of the sun.

Financials

With the groundwork laid out, let’s take a look to see if the financials reflect the positive business environment. As a young company, we have little historical data to peruse, so current financial performance will have to do. This adds to the risk, but so far, so good. The most important indicator is revenue growth, and Altus's performance confirms financial maturity. In fact, total revenues per quarter have been above $10 million for the past four quarters, and this corresponds to between 45% and 100% YoY growth.

Remember that EPC companies always have seasonal variation (winter has worse weather), and the quarterly financials will reflect this. As time moves forward, full year values will be more insightful, but we will have to wait. At the moment, I am happy with the amount of revenue growth that is present, even into 2022, as other solar companies see a cool down from 2020 to 21 levels. I expect that growth will be a major factor moving forward due to the large available pipeline, but I suspect the rate will level out below 40% soon.

While there is plenty of revenue growth, which is expected, profitability should be heavily scrutinized. Starting with EBITDA, we can see Altus has already established fairly high margins of almost 50%, signaling profitability that is already above EPC peers. While volatile during the winter/spring, I would hope the business model and partnerships will continue to allow for increased profitability. This would even be more favorable over revenue growth as the company matures, as so few EPC companies have high margins. However, net income is currently volatile at this early stage, albeit with a huge windfall in the last quarter as the company obtains income from warrants.

First quarter 2022 GAAP net income totaled $60.1 million, which was driven by a $64.8 million non-cash gain from remeasurement of both warrants and alignment shares, compared to net income of $0.3 million for the same period last year. This benefit from remeasurement is non-cash and is driven by a lower Altus Power common share price between December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2022, and is subject to remeasurement based on our share price at the end of each quarter.

Altus is taking a slightly different approach to their initial growth phase, with a focus on LT debt and low cash burn. The recent IPO allowed the company to earn $300 million in cash, and this is offset by $550 million in debt. However, FCF has been limited to between +$5 million to -$10 million. This is thanks to the significant EBITDA margins that allow for losses to remain manageable. Further, the management does not expect to dilute shareholders in the future, beyond the initial IPO period. I typically do not favor debt as a way to generate cash for FCF, but it does allow for differentiation from peers.

Now, the question of relative performance to peers is difficult to conduct as many are either in an early stage of rapid growth, or are already fully mature. Altus is a mid-ground company that already offers profitability, thanks to the favorable project contracts with the two real estate giants. However, this also has allowed investors to give Altus a significant valuation premium over other solar deployment companies. I feel the closest competitor would be Clearway Energy (CWEN), especially as AMPS enters the community solar market. Another up-and-coming EPC with diversified services is iSun (ISUN).

Altus Power: Mid-range growth and EBITDA margin (50-60%) lead to high valuation.

Clearway Energy: Low growth and high EBITDA margin (70%) lead to mid valuation.

iSun: High growth and low EBITDA margin (negative) lead to low valuation.

As you can see (also summarized in a chart below), investors are currently favoring profitability in terms of valuation, and growth comes second. While you could calculate the relative differences between each metric and find which company offers the best value, there is no need. Essentially, it comes down to preference, and it will be important to consider for your own personal investment needs.

Conclusion

I find that Altus offers a tantalizing investment profile for those who are interested in a safer form of growth investment in the solar industry. The mix of growth and profitability that is allowed by favorable relationships with CBRE and Blackstone brings performance above peers, but also adds to the risk if these relationships fall apart. However, considering that Blackstone has an almost 20% ownership stake in the company, they have a reason to remain partnered with Altus. I also look forward to the success of the community solar segment, but it is unknown how this form of solar array is favored in both demand and economics as it remains a relatively new process.

At the moment, I will remain neutral on the company, mostly due to the high valuation of the company. The current $1.1 billion market cap is future oriented, and short-term volatility may be an issue. I will, however, be watching performance intently, and will consider reevaluating the company when any favorable catalysts arise. Any significant improvements in net income and customer relationships allow for an improved outlook, and I think those will be the two major catalysts. Altus is certainly worth a deeper look and further consideration.

